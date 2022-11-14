Read full article on original website
Putin calls for price controls as Russian car sales crash to record low
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin urged the Russian government on Wednesday to control car prices, as one industry head said Western sanctions could send annual sales crashing to below 1 million for the first time since records began. Auto sales have fallen over 60% so far this year, and...
WRAPUP 10-Russia rains missiles across Ukraine as signs emerge of further retreat
(Adds Zelenskiy, Ukrainian air force spokesman on missile strikes) Zelenskiy: We know what Russia wants, they will not succeed. Video shows abandoned Russian bunkers across river from Kherson. *. Russian administration quits river town east of Kherson. *. Zelenskiy tells G20 summit Ukraine will not pause advance. By Dan Peleschuk...
UPDATE 4-Poland blast may not be from missile fired from Russia, Biden says
BALI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United States and its NATO allies are investigating the blast that killed two in Poland, but early information suggests it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. Biden spoke after global leaders gathered for the...
Ukrainian presidential aide dismisses Lavrov criticism of Kyiv
KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential adviser accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday of blocking peace in Ukraine after Lavrov said Kyiv was dragging out a resolution of the conflict. "The Russian Federation is the one who invaded Ukraine. The Russian Federation shells our cities. The Russian Federation...
Brittney Griner taken to penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region - lawyers
(Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia, her lawyers said in a statement on Thursday. Reuters had earlier reported the transfer, citing a source familiar with the case. In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years on drugs charges following her arrest at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
China's Xi says Asia should not become arena for 'big power contest'
BANGKOK (Reuters) -The Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena for a big power contest, China's President Xi Jinping said in written remarks on Thursday, calling on the world to reject any cold war mentality. "No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be...
Kherson Under Russian Bombardment Since Zelensky Visit, Residents Say
"Explosions have been heard 24/7," a Kherson resident told Newsweek.
LIVE MARKETS-UK power generators: sell the news after budget?
Main U.S. indexes advance, but off best levels: Nasdaq up ~2.1%. Cons disc leads S&P 500 sector gainers; energy sole loser. Nov 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. UK POWER GENERATORS:...
Iran protests: Social media videos show flames at home of late leader Khomeini
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Video clips showing the ancestral home in Iran of the late founder of the Islamic republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on fire have been widely shared on social media, with activists saying it was torched by protesters.
Kalkine: G20 summit opens in Bali l What's the main agenda? | Kalkine Media
G20 summit opens in Bali l What's the main agenda? | Kalkine Media Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations opened talks on Tuesday on the island of Bali, with a plea by host Indonesia for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine.
LIVE MARKETS-An unenviable job for the BoE
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at . AN UNENVIABLE JOB FOR THE BOE (1042 GMT) Today's British inflation numbers are set to give the Bank of England more sleepless nights. Consumer prices rose 11.1% in October, the most since October 1981 and well above the central bank's 2% target.
kalkine: Donald Trump Announces Bid For Presidency
Former US President Donald Trump has announced he will run for the presidency again in 2024. On Tuesday night, Trump filed paperwork with the US Electoral Commission in Florida, later appearing on stage at the Mar-a-Lago resort.
Ukraine working with allies on 'integrated' air defence system
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday that Kyiv was working with international allies on an "integrated and echeloned" air defence system. Reznikov gave no further details in a tweet written a day after Russia carried out air strikes across Ukraine, but he said that "protecting...
Gaza fire kills 21 from one family during birthday party
JABALIYA REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Twenty-one victims of a fire that tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip during a birthday party were members of the same family, two of their relatives said Friday. Officials in Hamas-run Gaza have said Thursday night's blaze...
Dutch court sentences three to life in prison for 2014 downing of MH17 over Ukraine
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch judges convicted two Russian men and a Ukrainian man in absentia of murder for their role in the shooting down of Flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 with the loss of 298 passengers and crew, and handed them life sentences. Ukraine welcomed the ruling, which will...
Soccer-Germany "irritated" by FIFA over human rights in Qatar, Iran
AL RUWAIS, Qatar, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Germany's decision not to back FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election next year was a result of the soccer' body's handling of human rights issues at World Cup hosts Qatar and its failure to take a stand on Iran, German Football Association (DFB) chief Bernd Neuendorf said on Friday.
Relief over Poland missile dents dollar flows; stocks retreat
LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks eased from two-month highs on Wednesday while the safe-haven dollar fell, after Poland's president said a missile that hit his country was probably a stray Ukrainian defence projectile, dispelling fears that it originated from Russia. Initial relief was enough to encourage some flows back into...
Oil prices rise over 1% on news of Druzhba oil pipeline disruption
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday more than 1% after news that oil supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline has been temporarily suspended due to a fall in pressure. Brent crude futures rose $1.38, or 1.5%, to $94.52 a barrel at 2:22 p.m. EST (1922...
Macron: U.S. has shared information on Poland blast, we must remain prudent
PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said On Wednesday the United States had shared preliminary information about the missile blast in Poland but that it was too early to say what happened. "There is preliminary work that was shared by the United States but we must remain...
