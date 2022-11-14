ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLKY.com

Toys for Tots collection drive 2022: Drop-off sites, what's most needed

Toys for Tots collection efforts are underway across the Louisville area. Each year, the event collects new, unwrapped toys for kids across six counties in Kentuckiana. WLKY is proud to be a sponsor of the efforts. This year, organizers said they don't need any toys for kids 3-6 years old....
WLKY.com

Kentucky National Guard members return home to a crowd of love and cheers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was a moment long-awaited by 215 families whose loved ones had been deployed with the Kentucky National Guard. They reunited with their soldiers on Thursday at the Bluegrass Airport in Lexington. The 1st Battalion 149th Infantry known as task force Mountain Warrior, spent the majority...
Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
R.A. Heim

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
