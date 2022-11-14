ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Major SAFE-T Act Changes Appear Unlikely

Illinois lawmakers will return to Springfield after Thanksgiving to resume work on the fall veto session… but it’s looking less likely that there will be major changes to a big law taking effect January 1st. Although the SAFE-T Act and its provisions ending cash bail next year were...
Veto Session Underway; SAFE-T Act Tweaks Possible

Illinois lawmakers have returned to Springfield for the annual fall veto session. But this year there are no vetoes by Governor JB Pritzker for lawmakers to either accept or override. But there could be action on other issues… including possible modifications to the SAFE-T Act and its provisions ending the cash bail system in Illinois on January 1st.
Supporters Of Pro-Labor Amendment Say Passage Assured

Supporters of an Illinois constitutional amendment that would protect union rights now say there is no doubt that the amendment has the votes to pass and will become part of the state constitution. Although the Workers’ Rights Amendment fell just short of 60-percent approval by those who voted on that...
Illinois parents push to extend statewide school choice program

(The Center Square) – Parents of students from across the state involved with the state’s Invest In Kids school choice pilot program are lobbying Illinois lawmakers to make it permanent. The program allows donors to get a 75% income tax credit toward donations to fund school choice scholarships...
Illinois House, Senate Republicans Choose New Leaders

Republicans in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly have new leaders, as the fallout continues from the party’s poor showing in last week’s election. State Representative Tony McCombie has been chosen as the GOP leader in the House after Jim Durkin decided to step aside in the election aftermath. McCombie becomes the first woman to lead House Republicans.
State Police, IDOT Issue Reminder On Driving In Winter

We dodged a bullet this week with winter weather, but it’s only a matter of time before snow and ice create hazardous driving conditions across Central Illinois. State police and transportation officials are issuing their annual reminder to motorists to take appropriate precautions during winter weather. State police say the single most important thing is for drivers to slow down in the snow and ice… because the faster you go in slick conditions, the harder it is to stop in time and keep your vehicle under control.
Charge In Fatal I-55 Crash Upgraded To First-Degree Murder

A Sangamon County grand jury has indicted an Auburn man on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the crash that killed a North Carolina woman on Interstate 55 last week. 44-year-old Shane Jason Woods had been arrested on an initial charge of reckless homicide. But in a petition...
