We dodged a bullet this week with winter weather, but it’s only a matter of time before snow and ice create hazardous driving conditions across Central Illinois. State police and transportation officials are issuing their annual reminder to motorists to take appropriate precautions during winter weather. State police say the single most important thing is for drivers to slow down in the snow and ice… because the faster you go in slick conditions, the harder it is to stop in time and keep your vehicle under control.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO