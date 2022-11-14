Read full article on original website
Some question rosy picture painted by Illinois’ five year budget projections
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker claims the state is in great financial shape after the release of five-year budget projections. However, one economic analysis says the state still needs to address a particular problem. The state’s fiscal projections released this week show Illinois has been making strides...
Only ‘technical’ fixes to SAFE-T Act expected as Illinois lawmakers close first week of veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers left Springfield Wednesday without taking up changes to the no-cash bail provision of the SAFE-T Act that kicks in statewide Jan. 1. The measure includes the Pretrial Fairness Act, which ends cash bail statewide, making Illinois the first state to do so....
Major SAFE-T Act Changes Appear Unlikely
Illinois lawmakers will return to Springfield after Thanksgiving to resume work on the fall veto session… but it’s looking less likely that there will be major changes to a big law taking effect January 1st. Although the SAFE-T Act and its provisions ending cash bail next year were...
Supporters of the SAFE-T Act resist changes as Illinois lawmakers convene for veto session
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have said they will be addressing the controversial SAFE-T Act during the veto session, but what changes will be made remains to be seen. The Pretrial Fairness Act provision of the law abolishes cash bail on Jan. 1, making...
Illinois Amendment 1: Some waiting for certified tally while supporters claim victory
(The Center Square) – Projections show the amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights in the Illinois Constitution received 53% support of all votes cast in last week’s election, exceeding the simple majority of all voters threshold needed to pass. Some are waiting to see the officially certified results. The...
Veto Session Underway; SAFE-T Act Tweaks Possible
Illinois lawmakers have returned to Springfield for the annual fall veto session. But this year there are no vetoes by Governor JB Pritzker for lawmakers to either accept or override. But there could be action on other issues… including possible modifications to the SAFE-T Act and its provisions ending the cash bail system in Illinois on January 1st.
Illinois quick hits: Walmart settles opioid lawsuit; Russia divestment measure advances
Illinois has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement provides more than $3 billion nationally and requires improvements to how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids. The settlement will...
Supporters Of Pro-Labor Amendment Say Passage Assured
Supporters of an Illinois constitutional amendment that would protect union rights now say there is no doubt that the amendment has the votes to pass and will become part of the state constitution. Although the Workers’ Rights Amendment fell just short of 60-percent approval by those who voted on that...
Illinois parents push to extend statewide school choice program
(The Center Square) – Parents of students from across the state involved with the state’s Invest In Kids school choice pilot program are lobbying Illinois lawmakers to make it permanent. The program allows donors to get a 75% income tax credit toward donations to fund school choice scholarships...
Illinois House, Senate Republicans Choose New Leaders
Republicans in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly have new leaders, as the fallout continues from the party’s poor showing in last week’s election. State Representative Tony McCombie has been chosen as the GOP leader in the House after Jim Durkin decided to step aside in the election aftermath. McCombie becomes the first woman to lead House Republicans.
Illinois quick hits: Flu surge warning; former Illinois governor may announce Chicago mayor bid
An Illinois public health official is warning of a surge in flu cases this winter. Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the flu picture has dramatically changed in the past week. She said the southeastern part of the country is getting hit and Illinois is not far behind.
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn’t seek the position. Republican senators...
State Police, IDOT Issue Reminder On Driving In Winter
We dodged a bullet this week with winter weather, but it’s only a matter of time before snow and ice create hazardous driving conditions across Central Illinois. State police and transportation officials are issuing their annual reminder to motorists to take appropriate precautions during winter weather. State police say the single most important thing is for drivers to slow down in the snow and ice… because the faster you go in slick conditions, the harder it is to stop in time and keep your vehicle under control.
Charge In Fatal I-55 Crash Upgraded To First-Degree Murder
A Sangamon County grand jury has indicted an Auburn man on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the crash that killed a North Carolina woman on Interstate 55 last week. 44-year-old Shane Jason Woods had been arrested on an initial charge of reckless homicide. But in a petition...
