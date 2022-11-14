Last Knockout Standing match added to Impact Wrestling Over Drive

Jordynne Grace will defend her title against Masha Slamovich.

A new title match has been made official for Impact Wrestling's Over Drive special.

The Knockouts Championship will be on the line as Jordynne Grace defends against Masha Slamovich in a Last Knockout Standing match at Over Drive this Friday night. The special is airing live on Impact Plus and for Impact's Ultimate Insiders subscribers on YouTube.

Grace vs. Slamovich was set up when Slamovich made her return to Impact Wrestling last Thursday. After Grace retained her Knockouts Championship against Gisele Shaw, Slamovich attacked Grace with a steel chair. Slamovich then slammed Grace onto a pile of chairs.

Slamovich unsuccessfully challenge for Grace's Knockouts Championship at last month's Bound for Glory pay-per-view. The loss ended an undefeated streak that Slamovich had been on in Impact Wrestling this year.

Grace has been Knockouts Champion since winning the title at Slammiversary this June.

Grace and Slamovich also faced off against each other at a PWG show earlier this month.

Over Drive is taking place at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's the updated card for the special: