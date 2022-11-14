Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two found dead in Southside parking lot
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two individuals found inside a vehicle in Elmira Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was found inside the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Elmira’s Southside around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The vehicle was located in the back of the complex, […]
House damaged in Athens fire
ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple departments responded to a house fire in Athens Monday night that didn’t leave any reports of injuries. The Athens Borough Fire Department said that the calls for the fire went out around 6:49 p.m. on Nov. 14 for a home on Spruce Street. Several trucks and engines, as well as […]
First responders give emergency turkey donation
The Johnson City Police Association combined its efforts with other departments such as the Binghamton Fire Professional Firefighters Association, the Endicott PBA, the Port Dickinson Police Department, Cops for a Cause, and several others.
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
Chenango Street Under Binghamton I-81 Bridge May Reopen Soon
Traffic may soon be flowing between two Binghamton neighborhoods after a 14-month-long detour while crews worked to deal with a sinking Interstate 81 bridge. People familiar with the project told WNBF News a section of Chenango Street on the city's North Side now is expected to reopen Monday or Tuesday.
NewsChannel 36
Police Investigating Two Deaths in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the death of two individuals discovered inside a vehicle in Southport. According to police, the two individuals were found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Cherrywood manor in Southport on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 PM. When...
Fire damages home in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — In Susquehanna County, a fire in an attic damaged a home Monday morning. Crews were called to the place in Montrose along Lower Main Street just before 9 a.m. All residents of the house and their pets were able to get out safely. The cause of...
Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Windsor Burglar
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is turning to social media in a search for a burglary suspect. Officials posted to the Sheriff’s office Facebook page on Wednesday, November 16 that they were looking for information concerning a man caught on surveillance video at the door of a Windsor business in the early morning hours.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Man Injured After Gun Accidentally Goes Off
An Owego man is recovering after an accidental gun discharge left him injured. The Owego Police Department says around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, officers responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street for a gunshot victim. The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment...
Police looking for Windsor burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Windsor burglary suspect.
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
Fire damages house in Bradford County
ATHENS, Pa. — A fire damaged a house in Bradford County Monday evening. Flames sparked in the home on Spruce Street in Athens around 6:45 p.m. A viewer sent us video from the fire scene. There's no word on what caused Monday's fire, but authorities say everyone made it...
PSP looking for suspect in Susquehanna Co. burglary
Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a man who they say broke into a home in Susquehanna County and nearly crashed into multiple patrol units when fleeing the scene. It happened Monday when they were called to a home on Three Lakes Road in Harford Township for a burglary happening with the suspect still inside. When troopers arrived the suspect, later identified as 33 year old Michael Lepre of Montrose, took off and is wanted on multiple charges. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Gibson.
Elmira man indicted for May burglary; auto part theft
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted following an incident in May of 2022 where police say he burglarized a Southside auto shop and stole catalytic converters. According to the indictment, Jeremy R. Cornell is facing three charges against him for an act that took place on May 17, 2022. The counts […]
Police release name of man found dead in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in Waverly Glen Park last week. The Village of Waverly Police Department said that the man’s name was Thomas Bellows, Jr., 30 from Waverly. Police again said that no foul play was suspected in his death. Waverly Police are waiting for autopsy […]
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 31, 2022 through Nov. 6, 2022 there were 83 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. William A. Alvoid, age 37 of Owego,...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries
On Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:50 PM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Floral Ave. for a report of a car versus bicycle crash. Upon arrival, police investigation found that the injured cyclist was unconscious with trauma to their head. The driver of the involved vehicle was located on scene and is cooperating with the police. The victim was transported to an area Trauma Center and is listed in critical condition.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Snow Squall Warning In Effect for Southern Tier Counties
UPDATE: At 12:14 p.m. the NWS issued a warning that a band of heavy snow would impact parts of Otsego, Steuben, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna and Bradford Counties. The band was along a line extending from Rockdale to near Newark Valley to Lindley and moving east at 25...
Snow and Glazing of Ice Greet Some Twin Tiers Motorists
Several school districts in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania have had to call in their first weather-related delays of the season with word of up to four inches of snow in the Poconos, an area that's home to the Wayne Highlands School District as well as Susquehanna County where the larger issue was with the glazing of ice on the rural roads.
Vestal Parkway Drivers Beware! New Signals Installed at Busy Spot
Another traffic signal system is being added to the heavily traveled Vestal Parkway corridor. Electronic message signs indicate the new signals at the intersection with Plaza Drive are scheduled to go into operation on Tuesday. A state Department of Transportation spokesperson did not know what time the signals would be...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0