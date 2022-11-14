ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Athens man gets 10 years for attacking men repossessing a car

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
An Athens man who admitted in August that he shot at two men attempting to repossess a car was sentenced last week to 10 years in a federal penitentiary.

Ceddrick Demon “Stunt” Mercery, 30, was given the maximum prison term in U.S. District Court in Athens by Judge C. Ashley Royal.

Mercery had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in August.

“Ceddrick Mercery is a career violent offender who is now removed from the streets of Athens and our community is safer for it,” Athens-Clarke Police Chief Jerry Saulters said in a statement released Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Macon.

The crime occurred on Sept. 23, when two men were trying to repossess a Honda Accord on Loblolly Road and were almost hit by the car driven by Mercery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Macon.

Officers said Mercery came to a stop and fired three shots at the men, who both took cover and were not hit. Athens-Clarke police responded and when the Honda was spotted on Commerce Road, a pursuit began which ended when Mercery abandoned the car and escaped on foot.

Mercery was later arrested at an apartment complex on Berlin Street, where police said another gun was also located.

Police said heroin, methamphetamine and a .40-caliber pistol were recovered in the investigation. Federal authorities said Mercery has a criminal history that includes hit and run, possession of cocaine and aggravated stalking.

