Ronald Dion DeSantis is an Inevitable. He is 44 years old, a graduate of Yale and Harvard Law, a Navy Reserve officer with a telegenic, accomplished wife and three adorable children. In 2018 he squeaked into the governorship of Florida by about 32,400 votes, but was reelected last week by a margin of about 1.5 million. He reddened traditional Democratic counties, drafted large shares of the youth, independent and Hispanic votes, and built on his handling (however debatable) of the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ian. Over the course of this year, in some polls, DeSantis pulled ahead of Donald Trump as Republican voters' preferred presidential nominee for 2024; Trump in turn bestowed him with a trademark childish nickname ("Ron DeSanctimonious"), a sure sign of the governor's rise in popularity. Four days before the midterms his wife, Casey DeSantis, a former TV anchor, tweeted a campaign video that implied God Himself not only endorses Ron but molded him into "a fighter" who will save America from "hysteria," among other perils.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO