Houston Chronicle
Rep. Lauren Boebert race too close to call, with margin inside recount threshold
Rep. Lauren Boebert, a far-right Republican from Colorado, was locked in a race that was too close to call and inside the threshold for automatic recount, the Associated Press projected Thursday, leaving the outcome of a surprsingly competitive election in a conservative congressional district in doubt. With nearly all votes...
Houston Chronicle
Ron DeSantis has reached a perilous point: Inevitability
Ronald Dion DeSantis is an Inevitable. He is 44 years old, a graduate of Yale and Harvard Law, a Navy Reserve officer with a telegenic, accomplished wife and three adorable children. In 2018 he squeaked into the governorship of Florida by about 32,400 votes, but was reelected last week by a margin of about 1.5 million. He reddened traditional Democratic counties, drafted large shares of the youth, independent and Hispanic votes, and built on his handling (however debatable) of the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ian. Over the course of this year, in some polls, DeSantis pulled ahead of Donald Trump as Republican voters' preferred presidential nominee for 2024; Trump in turn bestowed him with a trademark childish nickname ("Ron DeSanctimonious"), a sure sign of the governor's rise in popularity. Four days before the midterms his wife, Casey DeSantis, a former TV anchor, tweeted a campaign video that implied God Himself not only endorses Ron but molded him into "a fighter" who will save America from "hysteria," among other perils.
Houston Chronicle
'I feel balanced about it all': Nancy Pelosi reflects on two decades at the top
In her first campaign for Congress, Nancy Pelosi adopted a slogan that proved apocryphal: "A voice that will be heard." It appeared on campaign mailers, billboards, anything. The California Democrat has kept a version of it in her basement, with the slogan emblazoned on the photo of her family celebrating her victory in 1987, but on Thursday, Pelosi brought it with her to the Capitol to serve as a reminder of how far she climbed in these halls of power.
Houston Chronicle
Preparation, confidence fueled Speaker Pelosi's style of power
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stood outside the elegant wooden doors for just a few beats before they swung open Thursday afternoon and she walked into the House chamber, where her colleagues cheered and gave her a standing ovation. She pounded her gavel on the lectern. She smiled and then laughed a bit at their extended show of affection. She was wearing an ivory pantsuit. Her gold Mace of the Republic pin, a symbol of the power of Congress, was pinned to the left side of her chest. In a room full of brown leather chairs, a wooden dais and a sea of dark suits, she was a spot of light.
Even with economic concerns, voters embraced neither party fully. What does that say?
Closely divided government means it’ll take time to determine what change Americans want. [Opinion]
Houston Chronicle
EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work
DENVER (AP) — Colorado's election recount rules could help determine the extent of Republicans’ slim majority in the lower chamber of Congress by deciding the outcome of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch. The thin margin in the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, which...
Houston Chronicle
Will Kevin McCarthy be the next John Sherman?
Although it took more than a week, on Wednesday, media outlets projected that Republicans had won enough House seats to take over the chamber - albeit far more narrowly than expected. Now the question is: who will be the next Speaker? Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces challenges from the right within his own party - in an internal caucus vote on Tuesday, McCarthy only received 188 votes to be the Republican nominee for speaker, far short of the 218 he will need on the House floor in January. And although he has diffused tensions in the past with the right-leaning House Freedom Caucus, that same coalition sunk his last bid for speaker back in 2015 and may do so again.
Houston Chronicle
Trump would act 'like a little elementary schoolchild,' former spiritual adviser says
IRVING, Tex. - A televangelist who served as a spiritual adviser to Donald Trump says the former president has the tendency to act "like a little elementary schoolchild" and suggests that Trump's focus on minor spats was preventing progress on larger goals. "If Mr. Trump can't stop his little petty...
Houston Chronicle
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has 'survivor's guilt' from husband's attack
WASHINGTON - Dealing with trauma she likened to "survivor's guilt," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the aftermath of the October attack on her husband Paul by an assailant looking for her has left the California Democrat's family shaken. "If he had fallen, slipped on the ice or was in an...
