'I need to be better': Braelon Allen offers a telling self-critique after Wisconsin's loss at Iowa

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MADISON – Wisconsin’s fourth Big Ten loss was in the books.

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the players had dissected the 24-10 loss to Iowa ad nauseum.

Tailback Braelon talked about UW’s inability to run the ball and recent Internet chatter that he would transfer at some point.

Then nearly three hours after the game, long after those interviews had concluded, Allen posted some telling comments on Twitter:

“I love my teammates, I love our coaches, and I love us against anybody when we’re playing our best football. Truth is I need to be better, and I need to learn how to better help my brothers play to our standard consistently. We WILL finish strong.”

Allen’s comments came after he was held to 45 yards on 18 carries. He was limited to 2 yards or fewer on 10 of the 18 carries.

Save for a few running plays, Iowa’s front seven whipped UW’s offensive line and tight ends.

“From my view it looked like a little more movement, a little more pressure,” Leonhard said of Iowa’s defensive linemen. "They really wanted to apply pressure to our front (and) force a lot of one-on-one blocks. I thought they did a great job of attacking up from…creating some angles that made it tough for the O-line and the tight ends to handle.”

Allen is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and has 1,029 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as UW (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) prepares to face Nebraska (3-7, 2-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Allen averaged 6.8 yards per carry and finished with 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games as a freshman.

He has been hampered for the last few games by sprained shoulder but overall this season has appeared less decisive in making his cuts.

Allen recently told reporters his goal after last season was to become more than just a power back.

“I felt the way to do that was to work on – not dance moves – but kind of being more elusive, agile,” he said. “It is finding a balance, deciding when to hit the hole and when to try to make something out of (nothing).”

Allen and running backs coach Al Johnson have discussed how to find that balance.

“It is something me and Coach Johnson talk about a lot,” Allen said. “I’ve got to get better…be more decisive.”

In Allen’s defense, he had little room on most of his 18 runs against the Hawkeyes.

He was hit by a defender at or behind the line of scrimmage on 55.6% of his runs (10 of his 18). Allen was able to gain a total of 16 yards after contact on those runs.

“They were moving around a lot,” center Joe Tippmann said, “shifting the front.”

Right guard Trey Wedig, who had played well at both tackle and guard, struggled run-blocking and in pass protection. He was eventually replaced by Michael Furtney.

Jonathan Taylor had similar struggles to Braelon Allen in his second season

Allen’s talk of finding the proper balance of following the design of the play and trying to improvise is reminiscent of what Jonathan Taylor experienced in 2018, his second season at UW.

Through four games that season Taylor was averaging 6.2 yards per carry, down from his 7.2-yard average as a freshman.

Then-running backs coach John Settle used an off-week in the schedule to compile video clips of Taylor’s runs – good and bad – to illustrate how he wasn’t always following the play design.

“If you go off on tangents you better take it for 40 yards or for six (points),” Taylor said at the time. “That doesn’t happen too often in Division I football.

“You’ve got to trust the run fits. The big hits will come. It is definitely tough. If you see something – Coach Settle always talks about trusting your eyes, trusting your ability – you should take it.”

One of Allen’s runs against Iowa illustrated the need to follow the blocking.

UW faced second and 9 from its 40 in the second quarter. Allen got the handoff and started left. Left tackle Jack Nelson sealed a defender to the inside, left guard Tanor Bortolini pulled around the end and two receivers on the perimeter had their men blocked.

Rather than follow the blocking to the outside, Allen cut up inside and gained only 5 yards. It appeared he could have had a big gain if he took the ball to the outside.

Nebraska is 13th in the Big Ten against the run

This week UW faces a Nebraska team that is 13th in the Big Ten against the run. The Cornhuskers allow 4.6 yards per carry and 191.0 per game. They have allowed 20 rushing touchdowns.

Allen rushed 22 times for 228 yards and three touchdowns – 71, 3 and 53 yards – in a 35-28 victory over Nebraska last season.

Can UW’s linemen and tight ends perform better this week? Can Allen trust his blocking more consistently?

“As always, you critique every run,” Leonhard said. “He is going to be hard on himself, just like the coaches are. He is disappointed every time he makes a cut he shouldn’t or bounces something (outside) or predetermines things.

“Love the way he runs the ball. He is a huge factor for us and he will continue to be.”

