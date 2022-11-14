Abrami: Thank you Stratham for the honor of serving you for 12 Years

It has been an honor to have served the people of Stratham as a state representative for the past 12 years. In those years I have legislated based upon common sense traditional New Hampshire values that have served us well as a state for oh so long.

Every constituent call, text, or email was answered, I always made a constituent's problem my problem to help solve, I never missed a committee meeting or session day knowing that would be disrespectful to those whom I was representing, and I always comported myself with dignity as I treated all other legislators no matter their party affiliation with respect, knowing that my actions would reflect upon those that I served.

I want to thank all of those who supported me over the years. Thank you for your words of encouragement, your financial support, your placing election signs in front of your homes (over 250 legal locations), your letters to the editor, your holding signs for me on election day, and your willingness to be part of my four teams that took down signs the morning after each and every election.

For 12 years I fought off the slow drift of Stratham from a town that embraced traditional values to one that has now embraced progressive values in large numbers. The results of this election reflect the changing values that have overtaken a majority of our Seacoast towns over the past decade.

Election after election I would win by being the most responsive, hardworking, thoughtful, knowledgeable on the issues of the day, and consensus-building legislator I could be. I am proud to say I have not changed in 12 years, but instead, it is Stratham that has changed.

Losing is never easy, but what has given me solace since election day has been the accolades I have received. I have received hundreds of communications, starting of course from fellow Strathamites but also from all quarters of the state as well. Legislators in Concord who know me best, both Republican and Democrat were shocked I lost and wish I was returning. Most notable was the Dean of the Senate (longest serving) Democrat Lou D'Allesandro who said in his words “I am distraught over your loss Pat.”

I served on many joint committees with the Senate and commissions with him and he saw firsthand my skills as a legislator bringing opposing parties together to solve problems. The staff who support us in Concord, those who represent various constituencies, and so many others took the time to reach out to me with the same message which was we will miss your leadership, knowledge, and skill.

My biggest regret is that I will not be back on my Ways and Means Committee next session after serving on this committee for 12 years. In a Nov. 10th Union Leader article by political reporter Kevin Landrigan, he wrote “...Republican legislative leaders lost some institutional knowledge with House Finance Chairman Karen Umberger, R-Conway, and House Ways and Means Vice Chairman Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham, failing to hold onto their seats. If he had won, Abrami was likely to have become the next Ways and Means chairman...” I was looking forward to guiding my committee through the all-important revenue projecting process for the next biennium budget as well as running the hearings on the numerous bills we receive each year.

Landrigan also wrote in a Nov. 13 NH Sunday News piece, "...Umberger and Abrami served in House leadership and were among the most-liked Republicans by Democratic colleagues on their respective committees..." I had a great working relationship with all my Ways and Means Committee members, all who knew how to respectfully agree to disagree at times. I also regret not being back as chair of several important statutory commissions that were making significant progress.

Of course, I regret not being able to help all those Stratham residents with issues with state government, to help them get answers to their questions, and resolutions to their problems which many times meant filing bills for them.

Thank you again Stratham for the opportunity to serve all of you no matter what political leaning you may have. I leave office with my head held high knowing I gave it all I had and from the outpouring of love I have received since the election, I leave with the knowledge that I served with dignity, respect, and an appreciation of those I was sworn to serve. I also leave with a clear conscious knowing I never spoke ill of any of those who I ran against over the years or distorted the truth about their positions; behavior which is so rampant in today’s politics. Stratham, I am still your neighbor and friend and available to give advice about the workings of our state government. I only wish everyone in Stratham the best.

Patrick Abrami, of Stratham, is a Republican state representative representing the town of Stratham.