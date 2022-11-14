ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kelly explains why LSU football had chicken broth on sideline, says he wanted clam chowder

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly showed his roots during his weekly press conference on Monday.

When asked about why No. 7 LSU had chicken broth on the sideline during the Tigers' 13-10 win over Arkansas, the native of Everett, Massachusetts, had a quippy response.

"I prefer clam chowder," Kelly joked. "But they weren't going to go with the New England style."

LSU (8-2) faces UAB (5-5) in the Tigers' final home game of the season on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2).

Kelly then expanded on his response, adding that the salt in the broth helped maintain hydration for the players and the heat of it helped his players stay warm in the below-freezing temperatures in Fayetteville.

"(It was) a combination (LSU Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Nutrition) Dr. Frakes had put together," Kelly said.

The broth helped linebacker Micah Baskerville who, along with a few other LSU players including star freshman Harold Perkins, was battling the flu during Saturday's game.

Kelly said on Monday that the flu has been "pervasive" throughout the program, but it didn't affect LSU's performance against the Razorbacks.

"I was really sick," Baskerville said. "So I had to keep myself going, keep myself warm."

At the end of the press conference on Monday, Kelly was asked about his thoughts on Manhattan clam chowder and his response was far from a ringing endorsement.

"I don't know why you would even do that," Kelly said. "That's like putting on mashed potatoes in etouffee."

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

