Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection With Kennewick Murder
Kennewick Police say a second juvenile has been apprehended for his role in a fatal shooting on October 29th. Teen captured after being spotted in a vehicle near Cable Bridge. October 29th, 19-year-old Julian Chavez was found in one of two vehicles involved in a collision in the 1100 block of West 5th. Both vehicles had bullet holes, but the other occupants had fled the scene. Chavez was found dead inside.
KIMA TV
Man arrested after armed robbery of a Yakima business, police say
YAKIMA-- A man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a Yakima business on Thursday afternoon, police say. Yakima Police say they were called to a business in the 100 Block of W. Mead Ave. for an armed robbery. They say a man entered the business and pointed a...
nbcrightnow.com
Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop
OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16. The victim was...
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KPD, FBI, SWAT, Apprehend Juvenile Othello Shooting Suspects
It only took about 12 hours for two juvenile suspects to be apprehended for an alleged shooting. This image is of the Kennewick neighborhood where they were located. Man shot at Othello Pik A Pop early Wednesday morning. Othello Police reported a 25-year-old Grand Coulee man had been shot around...
610KONA
2nd 14-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they have made a second arrest in the murder case of 19-year-old Julian Chavez. Authorities say Chavez was gunned down in his car back on October 29th in the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave around 9:15pm. Authorities working the case had originally arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Chavez' death back on November 2nd. It was this Thursday afternoon that KPD detectives working on developed probable cause for the arrest of a second 14-year-old juvenile male for his involvement, made the arrest inside a vehicle. He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the alleged crime of First Degree Murder. Officers are also serving a search warrant is currently being completed at a home in the 800 block of E 6th Ave where the juvenile left from.
ifiberone.com
MLPD: 31 shell casings recovered from SR 17 shooting scene
MOSES LAKE — Police recovered 31 spent shell casings at the scene of a shooting in Moses Lake that landed an 18-year-old man in jail. Mario Mancilla was charged Tuesday with drive-by shooting. Moses Lake police responded about 8:20 p.m. after shots were fired in the area of state...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco in the morning. Just east of Pasco, an accident occurred on Interstate 182’s eastbound lanes. A 57-year-old Benton City woman driving the first vehicle collided with a 72-year-old Pasco woman driving the second vehicle, who then struck a 22-year-old Pasco woman driving the third vehicle, according to a WSP press release.
Zillah man identified as victim in homicide investigation in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. – Yakima County authorities have identified a Zillah man in a homicide investigation in Wapato. Jordan Torres, 30, was found dead on Sunday, November 13. Authorities said they were called to 80 McKinley Road in Wapato for a report of a dead body. Investigators on the scene said Torres is a victim of a homicide, however, they said...
yaktrinews.com
Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
Cops On A Call Rescue Unrelated Person Heard Calling for Help
Kennewick Police rescue woman who'd fallen in the shower. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16th, Kennewick Police were responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West 5th. As they were returning to their patrol cars, around 12:15 AM, they were heading...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set for man accused of identity theft and other crimes
WALLA WALLA – A trial date has been set for Dec. 28 for a Walla Walla man who pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft. Cody Ryan Gore, 28, allegedly made a fraudulent trade of a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged in West Valley shooting of man dating his ex-girlfriend
Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Ryan Cole Slavens is also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 4 incident. Prosecutors are also seeking a...
ifiberone.com
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a shooting Sunday night in Moses Lake. Moses Lake police responded about 8:20 p.m. to reports of shots fired on state Route 17 near Interstate 90. Officers recovered shell casings from three different firearms along southbound SR 17, just south of East Kittleson Road.
nbcrightnow.com
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
Fire Destroys Trailer in Same Park Where Girl Died 4 Days Ago
For the second time in four days, Kennewick Fire crews responded to the Tri-Cities RV Park for a report of a fire. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, around 9:39 PM multiple engines were dispatched to the RV and trailer park located at 7322 West Bonnie Ave. Upon arrival,...
You Won’t Believe What This Kennewick Thief Did to a Stolen Vehicle
I wasn't sure what to make of this when I first saw it. And the comments on the Kennewick Police Facebook are comical. I can only imagine what the original owner of the stolen truck must be thinking, "Who would do this to my vehicle?" I wonder how many vehicles...
KIMA TV
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
