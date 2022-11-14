Read full article on original website
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
fordauthority.com
2.0L EcoBoost Swapped Ford Transit Connect Up For Auction
The Ford Transit Connect soldiers on for another year, potentially being killed off after the 2023 model year, according to a recent report. For years, the van and wagon lineup inspired enthusiasts to dream of a theoretical ST performance range topper that would obviously never happen, especially after the cancellation of the North American Ford Focus lineup in 2018. However, one owner decided to make that dream a reality, swapping the Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost into their 2014 Ford Transit Connect XLT wagon, along with a host of other upgrades, for a truly unique vehicle that may be one of a kind. And now, that creation is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
fordauthority.com
Watch Special Ford Towing Livestream Event Right Here: Video
The 2023 Ford Super Duty lineup debuted a short while ago, with the all-new pickup gaining a ton of new features designed to improve towing, hauling, and overall functionality for owners and business who depend on their trucks for their livelihoods. As Ford Authority previously reported, pickups from The Blue Oval are generally among the top considered models buyers look for when they’re in the market for a new vehicle. Additionally, Ford trucks helped the brand maintain high loyalty rates in a recent J.D. Power survey. With so many current and future truck owners out there, the automaker has revealed that it will host a livestream event mostly dedicated to towing tips.
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueOval City Has Its Fair Share Of Detractors
The automotive industry is currently in the earliest stages of transitioning away from internal combustion powered vehicles. Ford is among the first of a group of automakers to outline a path toward full electrification, which will see the company spend upwards of $50 billion in an effort to produce at least two million EVs annually by 2026. One major pillar of the plan is the BlueOval City complex that officially broke ground in September, which is currently on track to go online in 2025. However, per a new report from Bloomberg, some people directly and indirectly impacted by the assembly plant are skeptical of the new project.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Navigator Incentive Offers 5.9 Percent APR In November 2022
A Lincoln Navigator incentive offers 5.9 percent APR for 75 months in November 2022. The aforementioned financing offer is available nationwide. Lincoln did not specify when this particular offer will expire, but it’s highly likely that it will run through the end of the month. The lack of more...
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
fordauthority.com
Ford Fund, Partners Launch Idea Accelerator Program
The Blue Oval’s philanthropic arm – Ford Fund – has been a key driver of new programs tailored for communities near the BlueOval City campus, which officially broke ground in September 2022. As Ford Authority previously reported, the automaker wants the facility to elevate the surrounding area, and has launched a program aimed at providing grants for local non-profit organizations and municipalities. Now, an Idea Accelerator Program funded by Ford Fund and several local organizations is taking applications in order to help local entrepreneurs in West Tennessee launch new businesses or ventures.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Demand Did Not Slow Down In October
The 2022 Ford Maverick is the compact pickup everybody wants, and demand is so high that orders for the 2023 model year may in fact eclipse its sales figure through the end of the year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Maverick was recently among the top new vehicles selling at over MSRP, as dealers with little to no inventory are aware of how much they can charge shoppers desperately searching for an in-stock unit. That said, stock units are still leaving franchised stores at an extremely fast pace, according to the automaker’s October 2022 U.S. sales report.
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
fordauthority.com
Ford Announces Partnership With Manufacture 2030
The Blue Oval has remained steadfast in its commitment to improving its global environmental footprint and has recently undertaken several steps to transform its operations with a clear focus on sustainability. To that end, Ford expanded its low carbon material commitment for aluminum and steel sourcing, two key components for vehicle production, and has also secured the latter material for a future EV in Europe. Today, the automaker announced a new partnership with Manufacture 2030, an organization that will help the company’s suppliers reduce their carbon emissions.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Is Top Choice In 2022 EV Truck Survey
The Ford F-150 Lightning arrived at U.S. dealers earlier this year, and is averaging about 2,500 units sold per month in sales. Buyers consistently rank it as the EV pickup they’d most likely buy, and it has already won over Tesla owners and Ram pickup owners, with conquest sales representing the vast majority of sales, at least at this juncture. As such, it isn’t too surprising that the Lightning once again occupied the top spot in the Autolist 2022 EV Truck Survey, as EV buyers and current pickup owners rated it as their first choice in the segment for the second year in a row.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Gain Market Share During Q3 2022
Ford Mustang Mach-E sales increased in the United States and Mexico while decreasing in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales - Q3 2022 - United States. In the United States, Ford Mustang Mach-E deliveries totaled 10,414 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 77...
fordauthority.com
Ford Average Transaction Price Up Three Percent In October
New car shopping is significantly less enjoyable than it was just several years ago, as the pandemic and the ongoing supply chain crisis have deeply impacted the automotive industry. Ford is not immune to any of these changes, and is still struggling to meet demand. In addition to rising costs, the automaker has also largely cut back on incentive spending, as demand continues to vastly outstrip supply. As Ford Authority previously reported, the average transaction price of a vehicle wearing the Blue Oval somehow declined in September in what was apparently a momentary aberration. That’s because Kelley Blue Book recently released its monthly ATP report for October 2022, which showed that prices for Ford branded vehicles increased by three percent on average last month.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranked 18th In 2022 Consumer Reports Reliability Survey
For the past several years, quality issues have dogged new Ford vehicles, and CEO Jim Farley has made some changes to help stem the tide of problems owners are experiencing with their vehicles. Unfortunately, those changes are apparently on track to subside in 2023, and third-party studies have seemingly confirmed that the company has yet to improve its overall standing on quality. Now, results from the 2022 Consumer Reports annual reliability survey are in, and the Ford brand ranked below average once again.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package Debuts
For several months, it has been clear that the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport would incorporate the Black Diamond Off-Road Package into its lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, the package aims to add some crucial off-road oriented equipment that otherwise comes standard on Badlands, which means more trims will be able to tackle difficult trails without getting too banged up. Now, The Blue Oval has officially revealed the new package, along with some new details about what buyers gain from ordering it.
fordauthority.com
M-Sport Ford Fiesta Supplies Secured Despite Cancellation
The Ford Fiesta remains a popular vehicle in the United Kingdom and has been sold in Europe and other markets for decades. But that will come to an end next spring, when production of the subcompact at the Cologne Assembly plant makes way for an upcoming EV. It was unclear how M-Sport would accommodate the change, as the organization relies heavily on the Ford Fiesta for its rally programs, but it turns out its relationship with Ford allowed M-Sport the opportunity to secure enough of a supply for years to come.
