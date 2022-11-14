Read full article on original website
Ramp closures planned Sunday on Highway 36 in Chillicothe
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County on Sunday, Nov. 20. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. The contractor originally planned to...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday includes 111 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 4:58 pm, Report of deer struck in the highway near Washington and Fairway Drive. The animal was removed from the roadway. 7:39 pm, Call of several suspicious kids hanging around restrooms in Simpson...
kchi.com
Burn Permit For Chillicothe Country Club
The Chillicothe Country Club will burn a large brush pile as early as this Sunday. The Chillicothe City Council gave the approval, as long as they meet all MDC requirements. This includes having the fire at least 200 yards from any structure. The Country Club will have personnel on hand and water and fire extinguishers ready if the fire should spread.
kchi.com
Chula Rail Crossing Closed
The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair starting today. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, through Friday, and again next Monday through Wednesday. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are...
kchi.com
Level Up Livingston County
Level Up Livingston County, a program to bring prospective employees and employers together, is November 22nd in Chillicothe. The Chillicothe area Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Workforce Solutions, and Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation is hosting the event on November 22nd from 11:00 am-2:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center. All...
kchi.com
Winter Wonderland – Library Program
The Livingston county Library invites you to create a Winter Wonderland! On Thursday, December 1st at either Noon or 6:00 pm, the library staff at the main library will walk you through the steps to make this breathtaking display, great for decoration or a gift. The craft involves a tree stump, lights, yarn, and more.
kchi.com
Dorothy Helen Meeker
Dorothy Helen Meeker, age 85, a resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Dorothy was born the daughter of William Thomas and Ruby (Phillips) Thomas on October 12, 1937, on a farm in rural Chula, Missouri. Dorothy graduated high school from Chillicothe High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Meeker on January 8, 1956, at the Alpha Baptist Church in Laredo, Missouri.
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II – School District Finances
At nearly five months into the fiscal year for the Chillicothe R-II School District, expenditures are above revenues. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers explains. Wiebers says the construction project will affect the expenditure side. In addition, a large portion of the district revenue comes from the personal property and real estate...
kchi.com
Council Approves Engineering Contract Addendum
An addendum to the engineering services contract with Allgeier Martin and Associates and the City of Chillicothe is for additional services for the new Industrial Park. City Administrator Roze Frampton says several areas of work are included. Frampton says this contract is to not exceed an additional $55,000.
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II School District Personnel Matters
Hirings, Resignations and retirements where handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board meeting executive session. Terry Mammen-Bus Driver (Critical Shortage)
Missourinet
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
kchi.com
Raymond Eugene Mitchell
Raymond Eugene Mitchell, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born the son of Rex G. and Mary (Dillamon) Mitchell on July 10, 1942 at the farm home of his grandparents, George and Alva Mitchell in Livingston County, Missouri. He was the first born of five children.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early November includes several investigations and arrests. October 29 LCSO took a report of a pair of used tires/rims stolen from a location in Dawn with a value of $100. A suspect was identified and interviewed. October 30 LCSO responded to a...
kchi.com
Board Approves CES Expansion Bid
The expansion of Chillicothe Elementary School will move forward with the approval of a negotiated bid by Lawhon Construction. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the bid received was $16,738,000. Dr Wiebers says they worked to find ways of cutting some of the cost. Wiebers says there have been organizations in...
kchi.com
Seven Taken To Prison
Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
kchi.com
Crash Leaves Two Cameron Residents With Serious Injuries
Two Cameron residents had serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County. State Troopers report 31-year-old Casey W Burnett and his passenger 36-year-old James R Lillard were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries following the crash that happened about 7:30 am, just north of St. Joseph. According to the report, Burnett lost control and his pick-up went into the median then overturned and returned to the roadway, coming to rest on its top. They were not wearing safety belts.
