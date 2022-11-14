ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pamela S. Weller

Elba - Pamela S. Weller, 67 of Elba passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born Tuesday, September 13th, 1955 in Batavia, NY a daughter of the late Lorne Horton and Nancy Horton. Pamela married the love of her life, Darwin Weller, on May 31, 1986. She worked...
Mr. Robert Luke Shell

Batavia - Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2 pm at Western New York National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Road, Corfu for Robert Luke Shell who passed away on May 22, 2022 at Premier Genesee Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Family and friends are asked to gather at the Administration Building by 1:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran School, 31 Washington Avenue, Batavia, New York 14020.
Mr. George E. Bell

Batavia - George E. Bell, 71 of Batavia, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Buffalo General Hospital. George was born Saturday, March 31st, 1951 in Batavia, a son of the late Earl Bell and Ruth Moore Bell. George was self-employed as a contractor for nearly 40 years. He...
Julie A. Herman

Corfu - Julie A. Herman, 68, of Corfu, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, at Strong Memorial Hospital after a long illness. Julie as born on June 26, 1954, in Batavia, a daughter of Charles A. and Eleanor Peterson Herman. She was the aunt of the late Nicole Elizabeth Herman and step daughter of the late Patricia J. Herman.
No to brew pub but yes to restaurant at Harvester Center, plans are also in the works for a commercial kitchen

As property manager, Jarrod Clark has really taken the Harvester Center under his wing. After all, he discovered that his family four generations ago once owned and sold the property to Johnson Harvester, and how rich it has been with successful incubator business start-ups and well-known products, including Massey Harris farm equipment and Melton shirts.
Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 6380 Oak Orchard Road, Elba

NEW LISTING - 6380 OAK ORCHARD, ELBA. Solid country home–if you are looking for a little land in the country; the kind that is move-in ready that you can still make your own with an affordable price tag?? Then here you go! This home sits on over an acre of land; surrounded by fields and pasture views, with a new 16x24 back deck to enjoy evenings! This home has 4 bedrooms, including a first floor bedroom, if needed! First floor laundry with a sunny and bright kitchen, large open living and dining room floor plan - so perfect for all the upcoming holiday entertaining! New roof and gutters in 2019 as well as new furnace and central air too!! All new windows on first floor, bathroom & kitchen redone. This home is ready for the next person to make it their own! Easy to check out, come see for yourself! Click here for more information on this listing. Call Reliant Real Estate today, 585-344-HOME (4663).
State of Emergency declared as city, county and state leaders prepare and brace for predicted storm, commercial traffic banned on parts of Thruway

Genesee County has gotten some attention from the Department of Homeland Security due to a severe weather watch for the next few days. Department Commissioner Jackie Bray was heading this way to work alongside the county’s Emergency Management Services team, Legislature Chairwoman Shelley Stein said Wednesday evening.
BMS has focus on literacy with daily goal

Ninety to 120 every day. That’s a goal that Batavia Middle School has set for students: to do purposeful reading, writing and interactive talking for 90 to 120 minutes each weekday. Principal Nate Korzelius introduced that as one part of the middle school’s strategic plan.
Stafford Town Board refuses to release copies of preliminary budget prior to public hearing

At Stafford's Town Board meeting on Monday night, members of the public who said they would like copies of the town budget were told they couldn't obtain copies until after the budget was approved by the board. One member of the public, Cathy Worthington, said she tried to obtain a copy but was told she could only read the copy on file with the Town Clerk's office. She couldn't have a copy to take with her. This appears to be contrary to New York's Town Law and New York's Freedom of Information Law. The town's attorney, Mark Boylan, agrees.
