The Batavian
Pamela S. Weller
Elba - Pamela S. Weller, 67 of Elba passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born Tuesday, September 13th, 1955 in Batavia, NY a daughter of the late Lorne Horton and Nancy Horton. Pamela married the love of her life, Darwin Weller, on May 31, 1986. She worked...
Mr. Robert Luke Shell
Batavia - Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2 pm at Western New York National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Road, Corfu for Robert Luke Shell who passed away on May 22, 2022 at Premier Genesee Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Family and friends are asked to gather at the Administration Building by 1:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran School, 31 Washington Avenue, Batavia, New York 14020.
Mr. George E. Bell
Batavia - George E. Bell, 71 of Batavia, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Buffalo General Hospital. George was born Saturday, March 31st, 1951 in Batavia, a son of the late Earl Bell and Ruth Moore Bell. George was self-employed as a contractor for nearly 40 years. He...
Julie A. Herman
Corfu - Julie A. Herman, 68, of Corfu, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, at Strong Memorial Hospital after a long illness. Julie as born on June 26, 1954, in Batavia, a daughter of Charles A. and Eleanor Peterson Herman. She was the aunt of the late Nicole Elizabeth Herman and step daughter of the late Patricia J. Herman.
Law and Order: Jail inmate accused of violating order of protection five times
John Sumlin, III, 43, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with five counts of criminal contempt 1st. Sumlin is accused of violating an order of protection by contacting the protected party by telephone while being held in the Genesee County Jail.
No to brew pub but yes to restaurant at Harvester Center, plans are also in the works for a commercial kitchen
As property manager, Jarrod Clark has really taken the Harvester Center under his wing. After all, he discovered that his family four generations ago once owned and sold the property to Johnson Harvester, and how rich it has been with successful incubator business start-ups and well-known products, including Massey Harris farm equipment and Melton shirts.
Photo: DeWitt angler catches 21-pound Norther Pike
Malcolm K. made his personal best catch at DeWitt Recreation Area on Monday, a 43-inch, 21-pound Northern Pike. Submitted photo.
Closures and Cancellations due to impending snowstorm
This list of closures and cancellations will be updated as The Batavian receives submissions.
Bergen company CEO took his shot and won in Grow-NY competition
After two days of enjoying himself at a Grow-NY convention, Paul Guglielmo knew it was time to get serious. He was approaching his time to be on stage pitching for up to a million bucks to expand his Craft Cannery business.
Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 6380 Oak Orchard Road, Elba
NEW LISTING - 6380 OAK ORCHARD, ELBA. Solid country home–if you are looking for a little land in the country; the kind that is move-in ready that you can still make your own with an affordable price tag?? Then here you go! This home sits on over an acre of land; surrounded by fields and pasture views, with a new 16x24 back deck to enjoy evenings! This home has 4 bedrooms, including a first floor bedroom, if needed! First floor laundry with a sunny and bright kitchen, large open living and dining room floor plan - so perfect for all the upcoming holiday entertaining! New roof and gutters in 2019 as well as new furnace and central air too!! All new windows on first floor, bathroom & kitchen redone. This home is ready for the next person to make it their own! Easy to check out, come see for yourself! Click here for more information on this listing. Call Reliant Real Estate today, 585-344-HOME (4663).
Proposed new Tractor Supply off Lewiston Road part of bigger development plans for the area
The Town of Batavia Planning Board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to appoint itself the lead agency in the environmental review process for a new Tractor Supply location at 8727 Lewiston Road. Tractor Supply is planning a 24,000-square-foot building to replace its current store at 4974 East Main Street Road.
City Centre by design: taking new approaches to an old structure
Four designs for entryways into Batavia City Centre were unveiled this week to mall merchants and City Council members.
State of Emergency declared as city, county and state leaders prepare and brace for predicted storm, commercial traffic banned on parts of Thruway
Genesee County has gotten some attention from the Department of Homeland Security due to a severe weather watch for the next few days. Department Commissioner Jackie Bray was heading this way to work alongside the county’s Emergency Management Services team, Legislature Chairwoman Shelley Stein said Wednesday evening.
Graffiti at City Hall case has been turned over to DA for potential charges
A case involving chalk drawings on the exterior of City Hall has been referred to the Genesee Coumty District Attorney’s Office, Police Chief Shawn Heubusch says.
BMS has focus on literacy with daily goal
Ninety to 120 every day. That’s a goal that Batavia Middle School has set for students: to do purposeful reading, writing and interactive talking for 90 to 120 minutes each weekday. Principal Nate Korzelius introduced that as one part of the middle school’s strategic plan.
Stafford Town Board refuses to release copies of preliminary budget prior to public hearing
At Stafford's Town Board meeting on Monday night, members of the public who said they would like copies of the town budget were told they couldn't obtain copies until after the budget was approved by the board. One member of the public, Cathy Worthington, said she tried to obtain a copy but was told she could only read the copy on file with the Town Clerk's office. She couldn't have a copy to take with her. This appears to be contrary to New York's Town Law and New York's Freedom of Information Law. The town's attorney, Mark Boylan, agrees.
