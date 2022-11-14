ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bartlett, TN

Bartlett in Shelby County, Tennessee, offers a blissful alternative to the commotion of city life without compromising any conveniences. The city is originally called "Union Depot" and originally served as the last top Tennessean. Depot on the westward stagecoach course from Nashville. Years later, it transitioned to a rail station...
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Change is the one constant in life. And Action News 5 learned exclusively on Tuesday that change is coming to one of the most legendary businesses on Beale Street. The world-famous Silky O’Sullivan’s is being sold, after being owned by the same family for half a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph’s family coping with death through Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A year after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down, the city of Memphis will remember his life with charitable acts of service. Carlisa Brown, the rapper’s sister, says it has been a difficult year. “We all have our days. Coming from the most terrible day in our lives, we are all just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cold temperatures continue across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Tuesday!. Bundle up and watch out for patchy fog. It’s a cloudy and chilly start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon will remain chilly in the 40s. Rain chance: 10 mph. Winds: 10 mph. LOOKING AHEAD: Below average temperatures through the end of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

Memphis Endures Toxic Legacy of Velsicol Chemical Plant Closed A Decade Ago

“It’s years and years of pollution. We just make the assumption, because why wouldn’t it be contaminated?” Kathy Yancey-Temple lives near the now-closed Velsicol plant in Memphis. (Photo: Ashli Blow) Support the Memphis Flyer. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

GloRilla nominated for GRAMMY Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nominations for the 2023 GRAMMYs were announced Tuesday morning. Memphis rapper Gloria “Glo’Rilla’’ Woods is nominated for the GRAMMY’s Best Rap Performance with her hit song, F.N.F (Let’s Go). The awards will take place on Feb. 5, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
choose901.com

Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights In Memphis

Is that the North Pole? No, it’s Memphis all decked out in its most festive fit! When the holiday lights get hung, the real fun begins. With over 3.5 million lights illuminating the night sky (yes, million!), this is the largest annual drive-through holiday light show in the Mid-South. There are even special Walk + Bike the Lights Nights too!
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First Dolph Day of Service to take place Nov. 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, the city of Memphis will honor the life and legacy of late rapper Young Dolph by giving back to the community.  The artist’s non-profit organization, the IdaMae Family Foundation, is teaming up with The Confess Project of America to provide charitable acts of service to his hometown. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Memphis man sentenced for 2020 deaths on Pickwick Lake

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Memphis man will serve 12 years in prison in connection to a fatal boating crash in 2020 on Pickwick Lake. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the crash happened on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Getwell Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Millington church feeding the community for free Thursday

As Thanksgiving gets closer, a Mid-South church is offering a feast for the community this Thursday. Historical First Baptist Church at 4284 Shelby Road in Millington will host a free, pre-Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the community. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is invited.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW employees robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water says three of its employees were robbed at gunpoint last week. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on November 11 on North Woodlake Circle. Police say two men armed with guns and wearing dark clothing approached the victims and told them...
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Memphis-Arlington Park Revisions Expected

The history and difficulties of the piece of land where the Memphis-Arlington park is located has been as nuanced as the New Canada Road project. Both have taken years of design and research to make it a reality but there’s still much more work to be done. Part of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

If you're a senior or disabled Memphis resident, you may qualify for a free space heater or electric blanket from MLGW for winter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Monday they have opened applications for their annual free space heater and electric blanket program for low-income seniors and disabled residents in Memphis. The Memphis utility said they are starting up their annual drive of 100 space heaters and electric blankets in partnership with...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy