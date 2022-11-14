Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bartlett, TN
Bartlett in Shelby County, Tennessee, offers a blissful alternative to the commotion of city life without compromising any conveniences. The city is originally called "Union Depot" and originally served as the last top Tennessean. Depot on the westward stagecoach course from Nashville. Years later, it transitioned to a rail station...
actionnews5.com
Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Change is the one constant in life. And Action News 5 learned exclusively on Tuesday that change is coming to one of the most legendary businesses on Beale Street. The world-famous Silky O’Sullivan’s is being sold, after being owned by the same family for half a...
Otters delivered to Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new milestone was reached Tuesday in the $62 million renovation of Tom Lee Park. A giant river otter will be among the wildlife that'll be part of River Play, the new children's playground. In fact, there will be two giant wooden otters among a slightly...
Young Dolph’s family coping with death through Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A year after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down, the city of Memphis will remember his life with charitable acts of service. Carlisa Brown, the rapper’s sister, says it has been a difficult year. “We all have our days. Coming from the most terrible day in our lives, we are all just […]
Cold temperatures continue across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Tuesday!. Bundle up and watch out for patchy fog. It’s a cloudy and chilly start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon will remain chilly in the 40s. Rain chance: 10 mph. Winds: 10 mph. LOOKING AHEAD: Below average temperatures through the end of the...
Memphis Flyer
Memphis Endures Toxic Legacy of Velsicol Chemical Plant Closed A Decade Ago
“It’s years and years of pollution. We just make the assumption, because why wouldn’t it be contaminated?” Kathy Yancey-Temple lives near the now-closed Velsicol plant in Memphis. (Photo: Ashli Blow) Support the Memphis Flyer. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of...
actionnews5.com
GloRilla nominated for GRAMMY Award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nominations for the 2023 GRAMMYs were announced Tuesday morning. Memphis rapper Gloria “Glo’Rilla’’ Woods is nominated for the GRAMMY’s Best Rap Performance with her hit song, F.N.F (Let’s Go). The awards will take place on Feb. 5, 2023.
choose901.com
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights In Memphis
Is that the North Pole? No, it’s Memphis all decked out in its most festive fit! When the holiday lights get hung, the real fun begins. With over 3.5 million lights illuminating the night sky (yes, million!), this is the largest annual drive-through holiday light show in the Mid-South. There are even special Walk + Bike the Lights Nights too!
actionnews5.com
Showboats return could seal the deal for stadium renovation proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The return of the Memphis Showboats has a lot of city leaders excited for the upcoming USFL season. For Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, it’s the return of what was a success back in the ‘80s. “For people my age... there’s a lot of great...
COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
First Dolph Day of Service to take place Nov. 17
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, the city of Memphis will honor the life and legacy of late rapper Young Dolph by giving back to the community. The artist’s non-profit organization, the IdaMae Family Foundation, is teaming up with The Confess Project of America to provide charitable acts of service to his hometown. The […]
wtva.com
Memphis man sentenced for 2020 deaths on Pickwick Lake
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Memphis man will serve 12 years in prison in connection to a fatal boating crash in 2020 on Pickwick Lake. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the crash happened on...
One dead in Getwell Road shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
Millington church feeding the community for free Thursday
As Thanksgiving gets closer, a Mid-South church is offering a feast for the community this Thursday. Historical First Baptist Church at 4284 Shelby Road in Millington will host a free, pre-Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the community. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is invited.
actionnews5.com
MLGW employees robbed at gunpoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water says three of its employees were robbed at gunpoint last week. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on November 11 on North Woodlake Circle. Police say two men armed with guns and wearing dark clothing approached the victims and told them...
Stretch of Collierville-Arlington closed for bridge inspections, officials say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A stretch of Collierville-Arlington Road will be closed to traffic beginning Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. Collierville-Arlington between Macedonia Road and McCormick Road will be shut down in both north and south directions for bridge inspections, officials said. Osborntown Road can be used as an alternate...
lakelandcurrents.com
Memphis-Arlington Park Revisions Expected
The history and difficulties of the piece of land where the Memphis-Arlington park is located has been as nuanced as the New Canada Road project. Both have taken years of design and research to make it a reality but there’s still much more work to be done. Part of...
If you're a senior or disabled Memphis resident, you may qualify for a free space heater or electric blanket from MLGW for winter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Monday they have opened applications for their annual free space heater and electric blanket program for low-income seniors and disabled residents in Memphis. The Memphis utility said they are starting up their annual drive of 100 space heaters and electric blankets in partnership with...
Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
