Is that the North Pole? No, it’s Memphis all decked out in its most festive fit! When the holiday lights get hung, the real fun begins. With over 3.5 million lights illuminating the night sky (yes, million!), this is the largest annual drive-through holiday light show in the Mid-South. There are even special Walk + Bike the Lights Nights too!

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO