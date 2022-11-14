ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online cooking duo, Stop & Shop assist Worcester County Food Bank in setting possible record of turkey donations

By Jeff A. Chamer, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
SHREWSBURY — The Worcester County Food Bank will not only be able to help put food on more tables this Thanksgiving, but may also be part of breaking a Guinness World Record, thanks to a donation of 16,000 pounds of turkey.

Part of a partnership between Stop & Shop and social media star chef Nick DiGiovanni and fellow online cooking wiz Lynn "Lynja" Davis, the food bank was one of several stops along the marathon delivery path to bring more than 120,000 pounds of turkey (roughly 7,600 birds) across New England in 24 hours — aiming to break the world record and combat hunger.

“It’s exciting … and it has that little added twist to the whole donation,” said Jean McMurray, CEO of the Worcester County Food Bank. ”It’s a wonderful time of year and we couldn’t do it without the generosity of Stop & Shop and everyone that supports them.”

The turkeys, McMurray said, will be distributed among 119 agencies in the county, 25 of them in the city of Worcester, which will then distribute them to families throughout the region.

Because the turkeys need time to defrost, McMurray said, they will be distributed to the agencies by Friday.

Typically, the food bank distributes about 3,000 turkeys each year — a third of which come from longtime partner Stop & Shop, McMurray said.

The food bank expects to be able to give out the same amount of turkeys this year ”if not more.”

The turkeys will be particularly meaningful, she said, given costs rising due to inflation and increases in energy bills.

McMurray said more people have been turning to the food bank in recent weeks for help.

“We are seeing numbers higher since March of 2022, than we saw even during the pandemic,” she said. “Back then, we averaged, I think, around 8,000 people per week that will go into one of our food pantries, to our network of food pantry partners. The average is now up to 11,000 people per week.”

She also said partner agencies have reported some issues with turkey shortages, so this year’s donation will be especially helpful for them.

The food bank also purchases and distributes close to 2,000 supermarket gift cards loaded with $20 for the Thanksgiving holiday that can be used at multiple stores within the area.

“We do give cards for a couple of reasons,” McMurray said. “You don't have to keep them frozen, so no food safety considerations, but it also gives people choice.”

Given the diverse population of Worcester, she said, some people may not eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal or may have dietary restrictions. A gift card helps accommodate those needs.

Breaking a World Record

DiGiovanni, who was joined by frequent collaborator Davis, said it is their sixth Guinness World Record attempt.

"We've paired up on one of them, kind of organically, for the first time. We've had so much fun doing them," DiGiovanni said. "For Thanksgiving, we wanted it to be the biggest donation we could possibly pull together, and so we planned more for this one, I would say, than anyone else, just because we put so much time to find a partner to work with and then we reached out to Stop & Shop."

The current record is 100,000 pounds of turkey donated in 24 hours. DiGiovanni said they planned to donate anywhere between 120,000 and 150,000 pounds in total.

Although early, the group has already discussed the possibility of trying to break the record next year, he said.

Helping run the logistics of the day was DiGiovanni's brother, Peter, who, with other friends from college, started Farmlink, an organization that tries to help get food and produce that would otherwise go to waste donated to organizations.

"It's just exciting personally. We grew up volunteering at these food banks too," he said.

Both DiGiovanni brothers, as well as Lynja are all from the New England area, which made this donation particularly meaningful, they said.

Moving about 90 pallets worth of food, each pallet measured to about one-and-a-half Lynjas, who is about 5 feet tall, the group said.

“Both Stop & Shop and Nick have New England roots, and we share a commitment to supporting our local communities, which made this collaboration to benefit our neighbors in need in Worcester a natural fit,” said Stop & Shop External Communications Manager, Caroline Medeiros in a statement. “With our annual Turkey Express program, we work to ensure families can enjoy a delicious turkey dinner during the holiday season and we’re grateful for this additional opportunity to support our long-time partner, the Worcester County Food Bank, in the important work they do, especially in helping more families celebrate the holiday.”

Stop & Shop delivered 1,000 turkeys to Worcester, each weighing about 16 to 20 pounds.

“If the community isn't supporting us … then we are not in a position to turn around and help the community,” McMurray said. ”This is just a huge help.”

