Journal Inquirer
Sema4 closes CT labs, cuts hundreds of jobs
Sema4, a biotechnology company that received millions of dollars in state loans to open laboratories in Branford and Stamford — and later went on to serve as a top COVID-testing contractor for the state during the first two years of the pandemic — is shuttering its Connecticut lab operations.
Journal Inquirer
‘Pies, potato chips, fish’ — new Connecticut plant converting food scraps to animal feed
With President Biden vowing this week to rein in methane emissions in the U.S. energy sector, Connecticut’s largest plant is now operational and will harness another culprit — food scraps and other organic waste. At full bore, the new Bright Feeds factory in Berlin is designed to process...
Journal Inquirer
First snow — or just cold rain?
With temperatures dropping from mild to frosty in a matter of days, north-central Connecticut could see its first snow of the season tonight, but it’s likely to be only a dusting before turning to rain. “It looks like a fairly benign event,” Bryce Williams, a meteorologist with the National...
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election. John Mallozzi, 72, the former chair of...
Cash’s UConn journey leads to number retirement
STORRS — Swin Cash walked into Gampel Pavilion for the first time on her official recruiting visit 25 years ago with her mother, Cynthia, by her side. When the former All-American and two-time national champion with the UConn women’s basketball team had her uniform No. 32 retired here Monday night, her husband Steve and sons Saint and Syer joined Cash at center court alongside coach Geno Auriemma with her mother watching with pride from the stands.
Journal Inquirer
Lamont names Alexandra Daum to succeed David Lehman at DECD
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday he will nominate Alexandra Daum as the commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development on Jan. 4, the first day of his second term. If confirmed by the General Assembly, she will succeed David Lehman, the former Goldman Sachs partner who intends to...
Betz: Newton delivers his impact performance
HARTFORD — An impact game is what UConn men’s basketball guard Tristen Newton was searching for. It’s what he was hoping for. It’s what he delivered Tuesday night when the senior recorded the first triple-double of his collegiate career in the 25th-ranked Huskies’ 84-64 win over Buffalo at the XL Center.
Journal Inquirer
Clingan's adjustment to college game a work in progress
STORRS — Donovan Clingan’s experience on the court with the UConn men’s basketball team has been much different than during his career at Bristol Central High School. For instance, he no longer enjoys a massive size advantage over everyone else on the floor, and he isn’t triple or even quadruple-teamed by his opponents any more.
UConn men's notebook: Calcaterra provides spark Huskies need
HARTFORD — Joey Calcaterra isn’t a player that’s going to score 30 points per game for the UConn men’s basketball team. That’s not what he expects, that’s not what Huskies coach Dan Hurley expects. But the graduate transfer does expect to be a sparkplug...
Journal Inquirer
Jackson, Hawkins return to practice for UConn men
STORRS — The UConn men’s basketball team that coach Dan Hurley envisioned in the summer is not the one that’s been available to him in the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. But it took a giant step towards being that Thursday afternoon. Guards Andre Jackson...
Journal Inquirer
Newton's triple-double powers UConn men past Buffalo
HARTFORD — Tristen Newton was looking for his first impact game as a member of the UConn men’s basketball team. The senior guard found it Tuesday. Newton finished with a triple-double of 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the 25th-ranked Huskies topped Buffalo 84-64 before an announced crowd of 10,112 at the XL Center.
Summing up the UConn men's 84-64 win over Buffalo
UConn (3-0) had a battle on its hands early against the Bulls (1-2). The Huskies fell behind — for the first time this season — 12-11 with 11:16 left in the first half. But the hosts regained the momentum, breaking the game open later in the half thanks to strong play from Tristen Newton and Joey Calcaterra. UConn led by 16 at the half and didn’t see that lead dip below 14 the rest of the way.
