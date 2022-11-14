UConn (3-0) had a battle on its hands early against the Bulls (1-2). The Huskies fell behind — for the first time this season — 12-11 with 11:16 left in the first half. But the hosts regained the momentum, breaking the game open later in the half thanks to strong play from Tristen Newton and Joey Calcaterra. UConn led by 16 at the half and didn’t see that lead dip below 14 the rest of the way.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO