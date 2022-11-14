Cadillac Williams looked in the mirror and wasn’t feeling himself. The burnt orange-and-navy blue paned suit staring back at him wasn’t his style, but he tried it on anyway at the behest of his wife, Evan. The stylish INSERCH Limited Edition suit arrived from Los Angeles just days earlier, and the rule inside the Williams household was that if the outfit shipped, it had to be tried on before any final decisions were made.

AUBURN, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO