The 2022 Alabama signing class was heavy on the offensive skilled positions. That included three high school receivers ranked among the top 12 at their position for a season where talent was needed. Losing the bulk of last year’s receiving production also called for some transfer portal help that hasn’t always lived up to the billing.
Auburn football has seen its share of believable and, well, not believable candidates tossed into the running for its vacant head coaching position — created in the wake of Bryan Harsin’s October 31 firing. Many see Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has done an admirable job filling in, leading the...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry reached 1,000 rushing yards for the 2022 season on a 6-yard run against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. By lifting his game total to 79 yards on 25 carries, Henry pushed his 2022 rushing total to 1,002 yards on 227 carries. Henry passed 1,000 on a first-and-10 carry from the Tennessee 13-yard line with 9:13 left in the fourth quarter.
Auburn’s home finale is less than 48 hours away, as fans will file into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the last time this fall when the Tigers host Western Kentucky. Interim coach Cadillac Williams will try to make it two in a row for his alma mater after last week’s emotional and sentimental win against Texas A&M. Kickoff between the Tigers and Hilltoppers is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.
Cadillac Williams looked in the mirror and wasn’t feeling himself. The burnt orange-and-navy blue paned suit staring back at him wasn’t his style, but he tried it on anyway at the behest of his wife, Evan. The stylish INSERCH Limited Edition suit arrived from Los Angeles just days earlier, and the rule inside the Williams household was that if the outfit shipped, it had to be tried on before any final decisions were made.
Bruce Pearl tried to hide his excitement, but it peeked through in subtle laughs as he smiled during his postgame press conference. Four-star freshman Chance Westry finally saw the court for Auburn following preseason knee surgery, and while the versatile 6-foot-6 newcomer played just 17 minutes in his college debut, Pearl was brimming with excitement over what Westry’s return meant for Auburn, not just against Winthrop, but what it could mean for the team moving forward this season.
Opelika-Auburn News deputy editor Justin Lee, a man no one can confuse with a fan of the last Auburn football coach, took a shot at currently unemployed Boise native Bryan Harsin on Twitter for his lack of humility. Harsin, of course, was fired unceremoniously on Halloween with a press release...
Coach David Lloyd has once again led the Randolph football team into uncharted waters, this time to the third round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association state playoffs. The 23-year old Randolph program – including a three-year stint as an 8-man program from 2005-07 – played its first second-round...
The Auburn High School basketball team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
The next time UMS-Wright gets on the goal line to decide a playoff game, it might want to avoid what is becoming an all-too-familiar Hart-break. Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart stiffened the Bulldogs’ Sutton Snypes on a quarterback sneak from inside the 1-yard line with 1:53 remaining to save a 19-16 upset of UMS in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs Thursday night at frigid Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.
MONTGOMERY – Pike County High School wide receiver Ian Foster’s ability to deliver in the clutch lifted the Bulldogs to a 41-39 victory Alabama Christian last week and earned the multi-talented athlete this week’s AHSAA State Playoff Round 2 Spotlight. Foster snagged five pass receptions for 155...
Elmore County had no answer for Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin on Tuesday night. Fannin, Wetumpka’s star senior, scored 25 points as the Lady Indians beat Elmore County, 66-24, in Wetumpka’s home opener. Fannin scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half as Wetumpka (3-1) jumped out...
A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
The central office auditorium was tense on Thursday evening as Montgomery school board members considered the fate of two high schools, which, for more than 50 years, have borne the names of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. One board member prepared a presentation, fit with a re-enactment of The...
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a commercial vehicle has caused a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Alabama. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened on Nov. 16. Troopers say the inside southbound lane of Interstate 85 near marker in Macon County is blocked...
The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder for the death of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was a college student studying at Southern Union. Aniah was reported missing in Auburn on October 24, 2019, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, age 32, of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail, where he is currently being held without bond.
