Arizona State

kawc.org

Arizona schools chief Hoffman concedes in re-election bid

PHOENIX -- The last two statewide races in Arizona appear headed for a recount. But one will be unnecessary. Democrat Kathy Hoffman on Thursday conceded in her bid to keep her job as state schools chief. ``After a hard-fought race, we came up short,'' she said in a statement posted...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona races for attorney general, schools chief headed to recount

PHOENIX -- The last two statewide races in Arizona appear headed for a recount. New figures show Republican Tom Horne picked up 4,984 additional votes on Wednesday in his bid to reclaim his old job of state schools chief. But Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman added 4,842 more votes. That currently...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Campaign says Kari Lake is at Mar-a-Lago, doubles down on election denial in Twitter video

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake released a new video on social media Thursday morning, saying, “the fight to save our republic has just begun,” three days after the Associated Press, CBS News and other outlets projected Katie Hobbs as the winner of the race. It was not a concession speech. Lake’s campaign later confirmed that she was at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Florida, hours after the video was posted on Twitter. She was endorsed by Trump. The Washington Post first reported that she attended a luncheon held by the America First Policy Institute, an advocacy group created by former Trump advisers.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism

Yelling, interruptions and scathing criticisms were hurled at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, during the board’s first meeting following a midterm election whose administration has been called into question locally and across the country.  Nearly two dozen spoke during the public comment portion of the Wednesday morning meeting, most of them there to […] The post Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win.  Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough

Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
showmeprogress.com

In the Arizona dust

Hobbs, Katie (DEM) 1,267,241 Votes (Leading by 19,382) 50.4%. No friends of right wingnut trumper and former news reader Kari Lake (r):. Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race. Kari Lake can thank the voters she was rude to for her defeat. Classic f@&# around find out beat down. And:
ARIZONA STATE

