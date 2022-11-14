Read full article on original website
Arizona schools chief Hoffman concedes in re-election bid
PHOENIX -- The last two statewide races in Arizona appear headed for a recount. But one will be unnecessary. Democrat Kathy Hoffman on Thursday conceded in her bid to keep her job as state schools chief. ``After a hard-fought race, we came up short,'' she said in a statement posted...
Arizona races for attorney general, schools chief headed to recount
PHOENIX -- The last two statewide races in Arizona appear headed for a recount. New figures show Republican Tom Horne picked up 4,984 additional votes on Wednesday in his bid to reclaim his old job of state schools chief. But Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman added 4,842 more votes. That currently...
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
Campaign says Kari Lake is at Mar-a-Lago, doubles down on election denial in Twitter video
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake released a new video on social media Thursday morning, saying, “the fight to save our republic has just begun,” three days after the Associated Press, CBS News and other outlets projected Katie Hobbs as the winner of the race. It was not a concession speech. Lake’s campaign later confirmed that she was at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Florida, hours after the video was posted on Twitter. She was endorsed by Trump. The Washington Post first reported that she attended a luncheon held by the America First Policy Institute, an advocacy group created by former Trump advisers.
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism
Yelling, interruptions and scathing criticisms were hurled at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, during the board’s first meeting following a midterm election whose administration has been called into question locally and across the country. Nearly two dozen spoke during the public comment portion of the Wednesday morning meeting, most of them there to […] The post Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
Governor's race remains close as final ballots are counted in Maricopa County
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. New law expands number of votes that triggers recount in Arizona. Many logistics trigger a vote recount in Arizona; however, it is highly unlikely that a recount would completely flip a race.
Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Ballot Curing in Arizona: What is it, and why you need to act now if you're affected
PHOENIX - It's been a week since the 2022 Midterm Elections, and while many race projections have been made by major media organizations, there are still ballots left to be counted, and for some people, they will need to fix some issues on their ballot before the ballot will be counted.
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
Opinion: Kari Lake told Arizona's McCain Republicans to 'get the hell out.' They did
"Sen. John McCain may have died four years ago, but his spirit still looms over Arizona politics. That maverick attitude was still strong enough to defeat the state's 'America First' candidates," writes political columnist Jon Gabriel.
Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
a tweet on Monday, Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that mockingly thanked the congresswomen for her “anti-endorsement.”
Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
In the Arizona dust
Hobbs, Katie (DEM) 1,267,241 Votes (Leading by 19,382) 50.4%. No friends of right wingnut trumper and former news reader Kari Lake (r):. Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race. Kari Lake can thank the voters she was rude to for her defeat. Classic f@&# around find out beat down. And:
