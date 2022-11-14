ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

No cause of death yet for homeless man found in river

By Joe LaFurgey
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GNMF_0jASDlqi00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have released the name of a homeless man whose body was found in the Grand River Friday.

They still don’t know how 41-year-old Scott Hardy died. As of Monday, they were awaiting autopsy results from the medical examiner.

His death come less than a month after another man who was homeless, Santino Ysasi , was killed in what police ruled a homicide.

The men knew each other. Their deaths have advocates reminding the homeless to watch out for themselves and each other.

A small memorial to Hardy has been placed along the river trail near the Bridge Street Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids. Just a few feet away, the Grand River flows through downtown. Hardy’s body was found by a fisherman in the water Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7Tu2_0jASDlqi00
A makeshift memorial for Scott Hardy, whose body was found in the Grand River in Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022)

It was less than one month ago that Hardy attended a memorial for another homeless man who was killed on the campus of the now-shuttered St. James Catholic Church.

Police know what happened to Santino Ysasi. His death certificate indicates he died from severe head wounds. Police are still looking for a suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNNQE_0jASDlqi00

“Living on the streets is very precarious. You’re in a lot of dangerous situations,” said Reggie Lott, the assistant director for Matthew’s House Ministr y , a homeless outreach program on Grand Rapids’ northwest side.

Both Ysasi and Hardy spent time at Matthew’s House.

While Hardy’s cause of death hasn’t been determined, advocates for the homeless are concerned about what they’re hearing on the streets.

“A lot of people are blaming other people for what’s happening,” Lott said. “I just don’t think they’re accurate with their accusation. Because I believe if they were, the police would be on top of it. So we’re asking them not to take things into their own hands as well.”

Still, Lott is putting out the word to the homeless community.

“Use the buddy system as much as possible,” he said.

He’s also reminding people to be aware of their surroundings.

“We know that there’s some unsavory and untrustworthy people out there. So we can understand that sometimes you want to be alone. But for the most part, we’re asking them to be careful. Come here because it’s a safe place,” Lott said.

If you have information on either of the men’s deaths, you’re asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

What to do if you’re faced with a legal issue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people go through life never having to deal with a criminal investigation or allegations but if you do end up being confronted with that situation, you may not know where to turn. Your best bet may be to turn to a lawyer. Chip & Britt join us from Willey and Chamberlain, our Criminal Defense Expert.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for PPP fraud

If you cheated taxpayers when it came to collecting federal COVID-19 relief funds, the government is coming for you: That’s the word from Homeland Security Investigations after a Grand Rapids man was sentenced for doing just that. (Nov. 17, 2022) Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy