Lancaster, SC

WMBF

Deputies: Darlington County man found with over a pound of marijuana, stolen gun

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies said he was found with over a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Jalin Robinson was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the area of Jasper Avenue on Thursday. Two total firearms were recovered at the scene. According to warrants, one of the guns was reported stolen by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

SC College Recruiter Accused of Sending Explicit Photos to Student

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police have arrested a man they say exposed himself and sent explicit photos to a student. According to authorities, on November 9, they were contacted by a school counselor about an incident that involved a local student. Detectives followed up with the student and say they learned during a college fair two days before, the student’s information was obtained by a college admissions recruiter named Emanuel Jones.
ROCK HILL, SC
wach.com

Three in Fairfield County arrested, charged for meth, cocaine, and heroin possession

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies in Fairfield County have arrested and charged three men related to a series of illegal drug activities in the Mitford area of the county. On Monday, Dennis Lee, Herman Gear, and Justin Yearwood, were arrested and charged with drug possession and drug trafficking...
The Richmond Observer

Womble convicted in Rockingham attempted murder case

ROCKINGHAM — Corey Antwan Womble will spend Thanksgiving this year — and for most of the next three decades — in a state prison. Womble, 38, of Hamlet, was convicted by a jury Nov. 15 on four felony charges — attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and being an armed habitual felon — in connection to a 2021 shooting.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WJCL

Deputies: South Carolina employee arrested following fight with student

A South Carolina school district employee was booked and charged after an altercation with a student, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Tuesday, Shermanda Thompson, 38, a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, got into a verbal argument with the student after telling her to leave the classroom.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old TJ Hubert in Lake Wylie was in court Wednesday for the second time. WBTV has been following this story from the very beginning and bringing you all the details and talking with the family as they asked for answers. Hubert’s body was found back in June at a Lake Wylie fishing dock in a neighborhood he did not live in.
CLOVER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD SWAT Team Responds After a Shooting in West Mecklenburg County

WEST MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A large police presence blocked off Harbor Drive, off Moores Chapel Road in West Mecklenburg County near the Catawba River. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, CMPD and Mecklenburg EMS were called after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives say a suspect shot that person in the leg and the chest. The victim then ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 16th

Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, November 16th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room

CHARLOTTE, NC
wach.com

1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says

YORK COUNTY, SC

