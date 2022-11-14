Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
Deputies: Darlington County man found with over a pound of marijuana, stolen gun
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies said he was found with over a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Jalin Robinson was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the area of Jasper Avenue on Thursday. Two total firearms were recovered at the scene. According to warrants, one of the guns was reported stolen by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
wccbcharlotte.com
SC College Recruiter Accused of Sending Explicit Photos to Student
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police have arrested a man they say exposed himself and sent explicit photos to a student. According to authorities, on November 9, they were contacted by a school counselor about an incident that involved a local student. Detectives followed up with the student and say they learned during a college fair two days before, the student’s information was obtained by a college admissions recruiter named Emanuel Jones.
wccbcharlotte.com
Sister Of York Co. Kidnapping Suspect Calls For Charges To Be Dropped
The sister of a woman accused of kidnapping three children in York County is calling for all charges to be dropped in the case. Jalea Earvin, sister of Jami’la Earvin, joined civil rights activist John Barnett Wednesday to speak out in support of Jami’la at the Moss Justice Center in York.
wach.com
Three in Fairfield County arrested, charged for meth, cocaine, and heroin possession
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies in Fairfield County have arrested and charged three men related to a series of illegal drug activities in the Mitford area of the county. On Monday, Dennis Lee, Herman Gear, and Justin Yearwood, were arrested and charged with drug possession and drug trafficking...
Womble convicted in Rockingham attempted murder case
ROCKINGHAM — Corey Antwan Womble will spend Thanksgiving this year — and for most of the next three decades — in a state prison. Womble, 38, of Hamlet, was convicted by a jury Nov. 15 on four felony charges — attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and being an armed habitual felon — in connection to a 2021 shooting.
WJCL
Deputies: South Carolina employee arrested following fight with student
A South Carolina school district employee was booked and charged after an altercation with a student, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Tuesday, Shermanda Thompson, 38, a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, got into a verbal argument with the student after telling her to leave the classroom.
Four overdose deaths in 24 hours in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says his county is on pace to have the worst year on record of drug overdose deaths. On Thursday the department posted an update that in a 24 hour stretch, 11 overdoses were called in, with four resulting in deaths.
WBTV
Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old TJ Hubert in Lake Wylie was in court Wednesday for the second time. WBTV has been following this story from the very beginning and bringing you all the details and talking with the family as they asked for answers. Hubert’s body was found back in June at a Lake Wylie fishing dock in a neighborhood he did not live in.
Man who fled York County traffic stop found hiding in storm drain, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of running from a traffic stop in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon was hiding in a storm drain, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies and K-9 units began searching for the suspect after he ran from deputies in the area of McConnells […]
WBTV
Gun safety advocate speaks out after teenagers shoot, kill man in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Days after a man was shot and killed inside a Rock Hill apartment, a local gun safety advocate is speaking out, pleading for parents and teens alike to help put an end to the violence. Jack Logan, who has spent the past 12 years preaching...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD SWAT Team Responds After a Shooting in West Mecklenburg County
WEST MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A large police presence blocked off Harbor Drive, off Moores Chapel Road in West Mecklenburg County near the Catawba River. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, CMPD and Mecklenburg EMS were called after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives say a suspect shot that person in the leg and the chest. The victim then ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.
‘Becoming a problem’: 4 teens charged with murder in South Carolina
Four juveniles, three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old woke up in the Rock Hill Law Center after police say they shot and killed a 38-year-old man.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 16th
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, November 16th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
4 teens, including victim’s sons, charged with killing Rock Hill father
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two of the four teens who conspired to kill a 38-year-old man Monday in Rock Hill were the victim’s sons, according to family members. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight at Paces River apartments off Interstate 77. The sister of Larry Ingram Jr....
Woman arrested after 3 children found safe in York Co.
The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman accused of kidnapping three children Sunday morning.
WBTV
Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room
Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. Updated: 10 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m....
WBTV
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police have made four arrests in the shooting death of a 38-year-old. None of the people arrested were over the age of 15. Three suspects are 14 years old, and the fourth is 15, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment...
Four juveniles charged with murder after man found dead at Rock Hill apartment, police say
The juveniles, three of which were 14-year-olds, and one was 15, have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
wach.com
1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
WBTV
Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says
3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping. Deputies are obtaining warrants for kidnapping. 3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. Updated: 8 hours ago. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to...
Comments / 1