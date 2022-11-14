Read full article on original website
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle nonprofit collecting 10,000 pairs of socks for 10 shelters
SEATTLE — The annual 10 for 10 Sock Drive is underway to help local shelters as the temperatures get colder. The drive, organized by the nonprofit Dignity for Divas (DfD), has a goal of 10,000 new pairs of socks for men, women and children, which will be given to 10 local homeless shelters.
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing
Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
Thanksgiving air travel nearing pre-pandemic levels at Sea-Tac
SEATTLE — Thanksgiving is days away, and the American Automobile Association (AAA) has projected this year to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since 2000, when it started tracking the data, with 54.6 million people traveling for the holiday. Wednesday is the busiest travel day. Sea-Tac International Airport is...
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes
Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
Annual barnacle cleanup at Ballard Locks protects boats, migrating salmon
SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s not-so-modern marvels was cleaned Friday by the Army Corps of Engineers and some well-equipped volunteers. The Ballard Locks are 105 years old and remain one of Seattle’s most popular attractions. The locks are a gravity fed system used to raise and lower boats and connects the saltwater Puget Sound to the freshwater Ship Canal that leads to Lake Washington.
Seattle sees longest November dry stretch in 22 years
SEATTLE — November in the Pacific Northwest in any given year is typically one of the wettest months of the year. At Sea-Tac, it is the wettest month of the year. The month of November averages 6.31 inches of rainfall but this November, Sea-Tac has only received 1.67 inches so far, making it one of the driest Novembers recorded, and Sunday ties for the longest November dry stretch ever recorded at the airport.
Students sue Seattle University over promised degree
Current and former nursing students in a doctorate program are suing Seattle University. They say they were promised a Master's Degree and never got one.
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
The Youth of Seattle Are Ready for Change—and to Lead
Let’s imagine for a moment that Seattle is run by a club. The only goal of this club is to preserve itself—by any means necessary—as the sole power behind Seattle’s government. Whether it is through its members ranks sitting on the council dais, those walking the halls of City Hall, or through the vast and complex network of backroom operatives inside and out of City Hall, this club follows a strict agenda to keep themselves entrenched.
Health officials say flu activity rising in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It’s flu season in Pierce County, but Nigel Turner, director of the Communicable Disease Control division of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, says this year is different. “Right now, it’s at a moderate to high level and increasing rapidly, and this is concerning,” he...
Meet The Owner – White Buffalo Saloon
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Even in Washington State, Mass Adoption of Electric Cars Facing Hurdles
From the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton, the Washington State Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee was updated Tuesday morning on its ongoing study of strategies to encourage high consumption fuel users to switch to electric vehicles. JTC has been tasked to do so by the Legislature...
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW
SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
Honoring the deaths of 289 homeless King County residents
Church bells pealed as parishioners read the names of the 289 deceased. It was an unseasonably dry but frigid night, and the roughly 100 attendees huddled in thick coats in the courtyard outside St. James Cathedral on the border of downtown Seattle and First Hill. Each person on that list...
Bristol Bay’s boom year
The 2022 sockeye salmon harvest from Bristol Bay broke all records, a flood of fish that far surpassed the last record season in 1995. “There’s been a lot of good years, but nothing like 2022,” said Andy Wink, executive director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, said at the Washington Maritime Economic Forecast Breakfast session Friday at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle.
Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
Seattle mayor proposes changes to increase affordable housing
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently proposed new affordable housing legislation with the goal of quickly developing more apartment buildings to address the city’s housing crisis. “Seattle’s housing affordability and homelessness crisis demands bold action and creative solutions to more urgently create affordable housing,” Harrell said. “This legislation will reduce...
