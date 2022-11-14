ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

KSI Receives Donation from Sussex County Council for Arts Program

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rv9xw_0jASD8hk00

KSI recently received a grant from Sussex County Council for an arts program

KSI received a generous $1,750 donation from the Sussex County Council to fund an arts program with Art Works for All at KSI’s Southern Campus in Georgetown. This program provides a unique and exciting experience through the visual arts and adds great value to KSI’s programming day.

KSI, a not for profit agency, provides vocational training, employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment, and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Sussex and Kent Counties. KSI’s mission is to provide person-centered supports to assist people with disabilities in the pursuit of their potential in employment and meaningful participation in their communities. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations in order to ensure that its programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

Contact Alicia Hollis at 422-4014 ext. 3015 or hollisa@ksiinc.org for more information and to learn how you can partner with KSI to Embrace Abilities.

Comments / 0

Related
Milford LIVE News

KSI receives donation from Lord Baltimore Lions Club

Kent-Sussex Industries (KSI) announced recently that they had received a generous donation from the Lord Baltimore Lions Club in Ocean View. The $1,000 will be used for general expenses incurred by KSI as they continue their mission. “Members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club have supported KSI and embraced abilities for nearly three decades,” Alicia Hollis, Director of Community Relations, ... Read More
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 15, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines DMI invites everyone to Shop Small on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 Culture Milford Advocacy for the Homeless plans busy November Annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza to benefit local family Mispillion Art League’s Big Draw was a Big Hit! Business KSI Receives Donation from Sussex County ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

MSD discusses bullying issues at recent meeting

At a recent school board meeting, several members of the community spoke out about reports of bullying in Milford School District schools. At the meeting, one person who spoke out, Ted Dempsey, is an advocate for student rights from New Jersey who was called in by a family who believed their child was bullied. “What I see is a pattern ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Advocacy for the Homeless plans busy November

Milford Advocacy for the Homeless founder and CEO Martha Gery explained that her organization has a busy November planned. The month began on November 11 with a free event, offering haircuts, food, clothing and a bicycle clinic in the parking lot of UNITED Church. Clothing was provided by Gateway Clothing Connection and Charity Up Church was providing haircuts while MAH ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware chef to battle it out on Netflix’s snack show

On a November afternoon, Hari Cameron was making dough with a new type of flour. “I’m always working on stuff,” the Rehoboth Beach resident explained, putting the mix aside to take a phone call. That’s because the James Beard-nominated chef is a consultant for a kitchen equipment company, and he’s worked with Think Rice, which supports American rice growers. But ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Milford LIVE News

MHS Drama performs The Rainbow Fish

The students of Milford High School’s Drama Club are thrilled to present The Rainbow Fish on November 18 & 19. This adaptation of the popular children’s book is the story of Rainbow Fish, whose unique rainbow scales make her the most beautiful fish in the sea. Though Rainbow Fish is undoubtedly beautiful, she is also vain and selfish, and the ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major

Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On […] The post Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Volunteers needed for Milford Winter Festivities

Downtown Milford, Inc. (DMI) invites you to participate in Milford’s 2022 Winter Festivities. Milford’s Winter Festivities begin with the arrival of Santa Claus in the Downtown on Saturday November 26th at 11AM and continue with “The Holiday Stroll & Christmas Market” on Saturday December 3rd, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.  Join the DMI Promotion Committee as they prepare for one ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SMYRNA, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder

Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

DMI invites everyone to Shop Small on Saturday, November 26th, 2022

Shop Small Saturdays begins November 26th, 2022 at 9am and continues through the Holiday season. This year, Shop Small Saturday is not just one day on the calendar. It’s a movement to shop small and buy local especially on Saturdays! Support local businesses in Downtown Milford by participating in the Golden Ticket Passport available at participating businesses from November 26th ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers

Like many non-profit organizations, Meals on Wheels has seen a reduction in the number of people volunteering for their service. Much of the downturn in volunteerism is related to the COVID pandemic that has led to more people working from home. “What we’re trying to do is sort of build back from the volunteer loss that we experienced because of ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Ellendale area on Monday afternoon. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
ELLENDALE, DE
Milford LIVE News

State Police Investigating Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Thursday afternoon that left one man injured. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers […] The post State Police Investigating Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MILLSBORO, DE
Milford LIVE News

Annual City Hall Tree Lighting set for Nov. 26

The City of Milford will welcome the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5pm with its Annual City Hall Tree Lighting. The Milford Central Academy Chorus will lead the crowd in singing many holiday favorites, as well as provide a sneak peek to a few of their own winter choral pieces.  Santa will also make a special appearance this ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Red Cedar Farms development approved

At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a preliminary major subdivision plan for Red Cedar Farms which will be located on the corner of Bucks Road and Cedar Neck Road, across from the current Knollac Acres development. In addition to approving the development, council also approved a waiver of the block width requirement, allowing the developer to create three ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Following Pursuit

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit in the Frankford area last night. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Following Pursuit appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
FRANKFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Investigate Shooting That Left One Man Injured

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon in the Bridgeville area that left one man injured. On November 7, 2022, at approximately 1:47 p.m., troopers […] The post Troopers Investigate Shooting That Left One Man Injured appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Milford LIVE News

$675,000 awarded to educate patients with chronic diseases

A $675,000 grant from the Administration for Community Living will go toward educating older homebound Delawareans who struggle to find ways to manage conditions such as arthritis, asthma, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, stroke and osteoporosis. The grant was awarded to Education Health Research International (EHRI), the non-profit arm of the Milford Wellness Village. “This is a quality of life ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy