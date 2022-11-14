KSI Receives Donation from Sussex County Council for Arts Program

KSI received a generous $1,750 donation from the Sussex County Council to fund an arts program with Art Works for All at KSI’s Southern Campus in Georgetown. This program provides a unique and exciting experience through the visual arts and adds great value to KSI’s programming day.

KSI, a not for profit agency, provides vocational training, employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment, and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Sussex and Kent Counties. KSI’s mission is to provide person-centered supports to assist people with disabilities in the pursuit of their potential in employment and meaningful participation in their communities. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations in order to ensure that its programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

Contact Alicia Hollis at 422-4014 ext. 3015 or hollisa@ksiinc.org for more information and to learn how you can partner with KSI to Embrace Abilities.