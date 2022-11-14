Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a man who they say broke into a home in Susquehanna County and nearly crashed into multiple patrol units when fleeing the scene. It happened Monday when they were called to a home on Three Lakes Road in Harford Township for a burglary happening with the suspect still inside. When troopers arrived the suspect, later identified as 33 year old Michael Lepre of Montrose, took off and is wanted on multiple charges. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Gibson.
No-Show Contractor Sought For Fraud In Forks Township: Police
A contractor paid to do landscaping work for a Northampton County couple but never actually did any of it is being sought for fraud by authorities. Steven Colson, 44, was was paid half the funds to complete the work for a client on the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue sometime last spring, authorities in Forks Township said.
PSP find illegal gun on man allegedly stealing corn
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they found a man stealing corn in Monroe County while in possession of an illegal firearm. Officials say they responded to a report of a red truck parked on her property with a gun in the front seat area. State police said they arrived on the […]
Woman charged with using stolen credit card inside Broome County Jail
Today, the Broome County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who is already locked up inside the Broome County Jail.
Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
Scranton man sentenced for cocaine trafficking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Scranton man has been sentenced after his involvement in conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Arnaldo Caban-Soto, 29, on November 2021 surveillance video at a residence in Scranton, captured Caban-Soto in possession of a package that authorities suspected contained […]
Woman sentenced for assaulting officers
DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020. It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue. Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.
Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
A study into an ATV park in Luzerne Co. underway
A feasibility study is now underway to create an off highway vehicle park in one part of Luzerne County. The Earth Conservancy held an opportunity for the public to see plans for turning some of their land between Nanticoke and Mocanaqua into a place where ATV's can legally and safely ride on trails. Plans would also include rock climbing areas, a gun range and camping. The first part of the feasibility study would be to determine who would operate the park, the state, a non profit or a private company.
Monroe County phone scammer claiming victim missed jury duty
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Monroe County man thwarted a phone scam attempt made against him. PSP say that a 73-year-old man from Brodheadsville received a call claiming that he was wanted for failing to report to jury duty in a different county, and that he owed […]
State police investigate stolen EBT funds
TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen. PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her […]
WOLF
Two New Jersey men arrested for cooking oil theft in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two men were taken into custody on Monday after police say they were found stealing used cooking oil from a Burger King in Plains Township. According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers were called to Burger King on North River Street for a reported theft of used cooking oil on Monday around 1:30 PM.
Broome County man wanted for Attempted Assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Anthony Terenzi on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Northampton County official warns residents about phone scam
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck is warning residents about a phone scam. Someone is calling people and telling them he is Lt. Dan Glade of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department, Houck said in a news release. Using various explanations, the unknown caller is telling people there is a...
Two women charged with buying guns for gang member
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging two women who they say bought five handguns and gave them to an alleged gang member. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, in August 2022 officers were alerted to a possible straw purchase of a Taurus and Ruger 9mm pistols by The Cabin Armory […]
WOLF
Man arrested after police seize more than 3 oz of meth
Nesquehoning, Carbon Co. (WOLF) — One man is locked up in Carbon County after police say they found him in possession of multiple ounces of methamphetamine. The Nesquehoning Police Department, Lansford Police Department, Carbon County Drug Task Force, PA Office of Attorney General, and US Marshals, conducted a joint operation to arrest 34-year-old Michael L. Curry.
Coroner identifies remains found in Moore Township as those of missing murderer
The skeletal remains discovered this week in Northampton County are those of a man who pleaded guilty 30 years ago to murdering two people in Monroe County, authorities said. The remains are those of William S. Edelman Jr., who was 65 at the time of his death, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a news release Wednesday.
