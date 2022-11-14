Read full article on original website
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
For some, the celebration of the Christmas season has already begun. While waiting for Thanksgiving to pass is rule for some, others can't to spend the cheer of the season. But one thing is true, Christmas is indeed quickly approaching. Let's be honest though, sometimes hearing one of our favorite...
As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
Hey Killen, Texas, 'tis the season to open up those wallets and your hearts. Times are tough for a lot of families period, and I just want to share one way you can help those in your community out this holiday season. 'Tis The Season Of Giving. The City of...
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
I had to share this before it was too late. Copperas Cove, Texas is setting the table for you, for Thanksgiving. I think it is amazing that the City of Copperas Cove, The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, along with Bush's Chicken, and H-E-B Plus have been making all the plans to bring you the 25th annual Feast of Sharing.
When people add onto their homes, there are many things that are considered. Some want to add a fence, some want to add a playground for the little ones. But one thing some consider adding? A pool. Let's face the facts, having a pool in the backyard during the summer...
Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
Local business in Central Texas will always be important. Not only is it a part of what makes Texas the state we all know and love, but it's pretty neat to see residents who start something new in our area. Unfortunately, there will always be others who want to take...
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
WACO, Texas — The Brazos Landing is coming back to Waco... sort of. The owners of Buzzard Billy's said it has rebranded its restaurant as The Brazos Landing, named after a restaurant that sat at its current location for over five decades, but closed down in the 90s. "The...
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
"So you said you are a what? You said you are racist?", a Black student can be heard asking his teacher in a Pflugerville, Texas classroom. "I did, I did," the teacher responds. "Yeah, I’m trying to be honest with you." Seriously?. This one had my jaw dropped. I...
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
As freezing temperatures have moved into the Temple, Texas area, two warming shelters have opened their doors to those in need. The City of Temple reports that two shelters will operate through Friday, November 18 at the following locations:. Salvation Army - 419 W. Ave. G. Salvation Army will open...
AUSTIN, Texas - No matter how you cut it there are several ways to cook barbecue. Some say it’s the rub. Others claim it’s the type of wood. But the key to success for one team from Temple High School is the heat according to their mentor, Joe Medrano.
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman died Thursday morning after being struck by two vehicles on Interstate-14 between Killeen and Copperas Cove. The woman has been identified as Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope of Lampasas, Texas. She was 30 years old. The woman was trying to cross the road when she...
