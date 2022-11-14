ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

US105

Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So

As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Spread Joy With Toys For Killeen, Texas Kids

Hey Killen, Texas, 'tis the season to open up those wallets and your hearts. Times are tough for a lot of families period, and I just want to share one way you can help those in your community out this holiday season. 'Tis The Season Of Giving. The City of...
KILLEEN, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas

This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
TROY, TX
US105

Copperas Cove Sets The Table For A Free Thanksgiving Meal

I had to share this before it was too late. Copperas Cove, Texas is setting the table for you, for Thanksgiving. I think it is amazing that the City of Copperas Cove, The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, along with Bush's Chicken, and H-E-B Plus have been making all the plans to bring you the 25th annual Feast of Sharing.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
WACO, TX
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
KILLEEN, TX
TODAY.com

Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home

An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Warming Shelters Open in Temple, Texas Through Friday, November 18

As freezing temperatures have moved into the Temple, Texas area, two warming shelters have opened their doors to those in need. The City of Temple reports that two shelters will operate through Friday, November 18 at the following locations:. Salvation Army - 419 W. Ave. G. Salvation Army will open...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

High school BBQ competitions growing in popularity

AUSTIN, Texas - No matter how you cut it there are several ways to cook barbecue. Some say it’s the rub. Others claim it’s the type of wood. But the key to success for one team from Temple High School is the heat according to their mentor, Joe Medrano.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Woman struck twice, dies trying to cross road on I-14

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman died Thursday morning after being struck by two vehicles on Interstate-14 between Killeen and Copperas Cove. The woman has been identified as Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope of Lampasas, Texas. She was 30 years old. The woman was trying to cross the road when she...
KILLEEN, TX
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

