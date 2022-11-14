Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo
"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
Exclusive New Club Opening in Downtown Evansville – Here’s How to Get Into the Launch Party
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 18-20
This Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and comedian is heading to Owensboro for a night of great laughs. On Friday, November 18, you can catch Bill Engvall at the RiverPark Center at TWO different times: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Engvall has garnered worldwide fame for his FOX sitcom Last Man Standing and was named “Casino Comedian of the Year” at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Vegas. Tickets to see this comedic legend are going for $59 and selling fast, so get yours today!
Evansville Businesses Invite the Community to a Non-Need Based Free Thanksgiving
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
wibqam.com
University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an...
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
wevv.com
New Crumbl Cookies location holding grand opening in Owensboro on Friday
A new spot for sweets will hold its grand opening in Owensboro, Kentucky on Friday. An all-new Crumbl Cookies location will be opening at 3250 Haden Rd. The desert store's grand opening will kick off at 8 a.m. Friday, with the store remaining open to customers until midnight. Officials with...
Newburgh church plans melodic night of Christmas classics
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — As the holiday season draws near, organizations are getting ready to spread their Christmas cheer. The First Christian Church in Newburgh is looking ahead as plans for a Christmas Concert are in the works. The Old Dam Community Band is set to perform holiday classics at the church on Friday, December […]
wevv.com
Owensboro city officials reveal 2022 Christmas Card
The City of Owensboro reveals their 2022 Christmas card. The design was unveiled at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The 34th official card was designed by Aaron Kizer and is titled "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Residents can purchase the cards starting Tuesday, November 22nd for $2.00 at...
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
Henderson County ready to roll in round three of playoffs
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – For the first time in more than 10 seasons, the Henderson County Clonels have made it to the third round of playoffs. Week one was a huge 48-0 shutout against Barren County, and this past Friday they took down Meade County. Well now it’s down to just eight teams in the […]
UPDATE: Missing Evansville Girl Found Safe
Update: Fantastic news! The EPD has stated on Facebook that Summer has been located and she is safe! They also thanked everyone who assisted them in looking for her. Scrolling through Facebook tonight, I notice friends were sharing a photo of this sweet face who has gone missing this evening. At approximately 5 PM, 11-year-old Summer Bailey took the trash out on the corner of Covert and Eastwood but didn't come back in. She is wearing a red polo, khaki pants, purple framed glasses and possibly wearing a black Columbia-style jacket. If you have information please call 911.
WTVW
Owensboro Catholic preparing for battle
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The high school football playoffs always bring a different level of excitement and for Owensboro Catholic it’s no different. The Aces have not dropped a game since September and Aces head coach Jason Morris credits that to a strong out of district schedule early in the season saying they learned from their mistakes and have worked to get better each week.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
14news.com
Fire breaks out at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Ave. Dispatchers say they were called shortly after noon Monday. Our crew on scene says you can’t see any damage from the outside, and fire crews were airing out the house.
WTHI
Linton football ready for semi-state matchup against Evansville Mater Dei
This Friday 2A, number one Linton will face fifth-ranked Evansville Mater Dei in a semi-state matchup. A win by the Miners would advance them on to the 2A state finals. The Wildcats have ended the Miners season each of the last four years.
14news.com
Closures expected downtown Evansville for Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A road closure is being planned for parts of downtown Evansville. Officials say Court Street will be closed from NW 3rd Street to Market Street. Vine Street will also be closed from NW 3rd Street to NW 2nd Street. They say this is all part of...
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
Start a Tradition: Families and Businesses Wanted this Holiday Season
Are you looking for a way to spread some holiday cheer? It's time to start a new holiday tradition and bring joy to families in need this holiday season. There are several volunteer opportunities for businesses, students, and families with Christmas Wish. Here's what's involved and how to sign up.
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0