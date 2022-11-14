ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WBKR

Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo

"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 18-20

This Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and comedian is heading to Owensboro for a night of great laughs. On Friday, November 18, you can catch Bill Engvall at the RiverPark Center at TWO different times: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Engvall has garnered worldwide fame for his FOX sitcom Last Man Standing and was named “Casino Comedian of the Year” at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Vegas. Tickets to see this comedic legend are going for $59 and selling fast, so get yours today!
OWENSBORO, KY
wibqam.com

University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh church plans melodic night of Christmas classics

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — As the holiday season draws near, organizations are getting ready to spread their Christmas cheer. The First Christian Church in Newburgh is looking ahead as plans for a Christmas Concert are in the works. The Old Dam Community Band is set to perform holiday classics at the church on Friday, December […]
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro city officials reveal 2022 Christmas Card

The City of Owensboro reveals their 2022 Christmas card. The design was unveiled at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The 34th official card was designed by Aaron Kizer and is titled "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Residents can purchase the cards starting Tuesday, November 22nd for $2.00 at...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

UPDATE: Missing Evansville Girl Found Safe

Update: Fantastic news! The EPD has stated on Facebook that Summer has been located and she is safe! They also thanked everyone who assisted them in looking for her. Scrolling through Facebook tonight, I notice friends were sharing a photo of this sweet face who has gone missing this evening. At approximately 5 PM, 11-year-old Summer Bailey took the trash out on the corner of Covert and Eastwood but didn't come back in. She is wearing a red polo, khaki pants, purple framed glasses and possibly wearing a black Columbia-style jacket. If you have information please call 911.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Owensboro Catholic preparing for battle

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The high school football playoffs always bring a different level of excitement and for Owensboro Catholic it’s no different. The Aces have not dropped a game since September and Aces head coach Jason Morris credits that to a strong out of district schedule early in the season saying they learned from their mistakes and have worked to get better each week.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear

Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Fire breaks out at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Ave. Dispatchers say they were called shortly after noon Monday. Our crew on scene says you can’t see any damage from the outside, and fire crews were airing out the house.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Owensboro, KY
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

