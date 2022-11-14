I’m feeling so refreshed and revived tonight as I write. We got a weekend away to New Hampshire and just a couple of days away with no work, relaxing, shopping, and eating a lot of yummy food is so renewing. I wouldn’t mind one more day off for re-entry but I’ll take what I can get. I feel like a kid with new school clothes ready to start the week wearing all my new stuff. My best get was a $2 tunic at a flea market. And oh what fun the flea market was. Like stepping back in time to my childhood.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO