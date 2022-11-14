Read full article on original website
Births
Blossom Petkus and Adam Petkus of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Willa Ann Petkus, on Nov. 13, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Willa weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Phoebe Judith LaMarche. Becca LaMarche and Jeff LaMarche of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Phoebe Judith...
This Was Then: Turkey Land
Former President Barack Obama summers in a quiet part of Edgartown known as Turkeyland (sometimes spelled “Turkey Land”). Edgartonians were long mocked as “Old Town Turkeys” by our neighboring Nantucketeers. Our modern Island is swarming with gaggles of wild, marauding gobblers. What’s up with all the turkeys?
Edgartown: Morning yoga at the library, and Lucas Ostinato Trio
I’m feeling so refreshed and revived tonight as I write. We got a weekend away to New Hampshire and just a couple of days away with no work, relaxing, shopping, and eating a lot of yummy food is so renewing. I wouldn’t mind one more day off for re-entry but I’ll take what I can get. I feel like a kid with new school clothes ready to start the week wearing all my new stuff. My best get was a $2 tunic at a flea market. And oh what fun the flea market was. Like stepping back in time to my childhood.
Aquinnah: Sassafras Thanksgiving truth, Ayurveda workshop, and homework club
The Outermost Inn is open for lunch at 11 am Thursday through Saturday and for brunch on Sunday at 10:30 am. They are also hosting a winter dinner series on various nights; it began this past Monday with Chef Frank Williams cooking up some very good-looking short ribs. Call for reservations and more information at 508-645-3511.
Oak Bluffs: Shout out to Laura Hilliard, and Featherstone Holiday Gift Show
“Tell me again about this thing you call Autumn. I’ve just got summer on repeat.” –Laura Hilliard. November has been a delight so far, for New England at least. When was the last time we could enjoy such a long, beautiful foliage season in such lovely warm temperatures? Even the change in daylight hours didn’t feel quite so harsh with this balmy evening air.
Cribbage Club Results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game of cribbage. Eighteen players came and played. The results are as follows:. First, Roy Scheffer with a 12/5 +94 card. Second, Ronnie Ferreira with a 10/5 +56 card. Third, Bill Russell...
Vineyard Bankcorp has new corporators
Six local business leaders were elected as corporators of Vineyard Bankcorp during Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s annual meeting of the corporators for Vineyard Bankcorp, a mutual holding company, on Wednesday, November 9, in West Tisbury, according to a press release. These new members were Paulo DeOliveira, George Davis, Julianne “Juli” Vanderhoop, Ann Smith, Chuck Sullivan, and Robert Antonucci. The release gave a brief description about each elected member.
Edgartown select board approves seasonal license extensions
During a brief meeting on Monday, the Edgartown select board agreed to extend the seasonal liquor license for Rosewater Cafe through the end of the year. The board approved the request from Rosewater owner Julia Tarka unanimously and also agreed that for her 2023 liquor license she could make the request this spring to avoid having to wait until two weeks before it’s due to expire to get it extended.
Court Report: Oct. 28 – Nov. 7
Richard E. O’Connor, Hyannis; 67, three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle/boat at nighttime for a felony: continued to pre-trial hearing. O’Connor also faces a separate case of breaking and entering a vehicle/boat at nighttime for a felony, which was continued to pre-trial hearing. Marcio Alves, Edgartown;...
Thanks for a successful run
The Gay Head 10K Committee would like to thank everyone who helped to make the ninth annual Gay Head 10K, a Race for the Light, another success. The race would not have been possible without our generous and supportive sponsors: Aquila, The Aquinnah Community Association, Cape Air, Cape Cod Five, Card My Yard, Charlie Hoye, Chilmark Coffee, Cliffhangers, Cronigs, Duck Inn, The Gay Head Store, Island Source, Jeff Passetti, Larsen’s Fish Market, Laughing Bear, Little House Café, Lulu Lemon, Mad Martha’s, Martha’s Vineyard Bank, McCarron, Murphy & Vukota, Morning Glory Farm, MV Compass, On The Cliffs, Orange Peel Bakery, Outermost Inn, Patrick Ahearn Architect, Salt Rock Chocolates, Seaside Celebrations, South Mountain, Stoney Creek Gifts, Barry and Dottie Sullivan, Tea Lane Associates, Thunderbird Industries, The Vineyard Gazette, and Vineyard Scripts.
Homeless shelter approval rescinded
A little over a week after approving a request by Harbor Homes to operate its homeless shelter at the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) campus, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee rescinded the approval in a 7-2 vote during Tuesday night’s meeting. Another meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 pm to receive input from relevant parties before making a decision.
Michael Rising Sun Sellitti’s ‘Along the Waters’ takes us there
Michael Rising Sun Sellitti creates arresting photographs centering on the interplay of expansive skies and bodies of water. His exhibition “Along the Waters” at the Oak Bluffs library captures exquisite sunsets and sunrises and their fabulous color-soaked cloud formations, which create evocative reflections on Vineyard oceans and ponds.
Poet’s Corner
Alida O’Loughlin lives in Oak Bluffs and calls herself “a frustrated poet and writer who never had time and is now running out of it … ”. Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.
Land Bank wants proposals for agricultural leases
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank is offering agricultural leases for 0.5 acres on Sweetened Water Preserve in Edgartown, 7.6 acres on Short Cove Preserve in West Tisbury, and three acres on Peaked Hill Reservation in Chilmark. The full requests for proposals (RFP) are available by request and are on the MV Times website (see for Sweetened Water Preserve, Short Cove Preserve, and Peaked Hill Reservation).
To renourish or not to renourish?
Chilmark’s select board learned Tuesday night that a local resident has offered to pay to replenish “renourish” sand at Squibnocket Beach through a project that would be run by the Woods Hole Group. Tara Marden, a senior project manager and coastal geologist at the Woods Hole Group, pitched the idea to the board.
Oak Bluffs man accused of strangling woman
An Oak Bluffs man with outstanding domestic assault charges that include an allegation of strangulation, pleaded guilty in Edgartown District Court Monday to what was technically his third OUI. Lucas Riordon, 25, received a 90-day suspended sentence in the Dukes County House of Corrections and was placed on two years probation. Owing to his plea and the age of the offense, the third OUI offense was amended down to a second OUI offense.
Tisbury: music and song at the playhouse, and Family to Family meal program
Heard on Main Street: Don’t forget. Even those turkeys running around our town are good to eat. The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse invites you to a delightful evening of music and song presented by some of the Vineyard’s best on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm. Musical Director David Behnke, accompanied by Peter Boak and Molly Sturges, will join Rachel Cook, Jenny Friedman, and Katherine Reid. Monday Night Movies with classic British films of the 1940s are now in process at the theater with “Brief Encounter” on Nov. 21 and “Stairway to Heaven” on Nov. 28. Movies start at 6 pm. You pay at the door, $5 cash only.
Chilmark: Giant turnip, chocolate pop-up, and Don Nitchie virtual poetry
Was the election anticlimactic or just reassuring? Chilmark voter turnout beat Aquinnah by 2 percent, as well as the rest of the towns. Last Sunday morning’s rain did not stop dog walkers on Lucy Vincent Beach nor those out for their morning constitutionals, including Phyllis Meras, who I stopped to offer a ride to as the skies unleashed a downpour. Of course she said she was fine and continued on her way down Music Street.
Easy as pie
Learn to prepare your own pie crusts for the upcoming holiday season. Head chef Brent Turner of Rosewater Market shares his recipe and shows you the process of making your own pie crusts from scratch. You’ll leave with a recipe and the knowledge of how to make them. Pick and choose your fillings throughout the season. The class is held at the Oak Bluffs library, Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 5 to 6 pm. Email hburbidge@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433 to register.
All for nature and nature for all
Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting their 41st annual Felix Neck Fall Festival, titled “All for Nature and Nature for All,” on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 am until 2 pm, according to a press release. Folks will have the opportunity to spend the day at the sanctuary...
