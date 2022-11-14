Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Covenant House Alaska's Candlelight Vigil and Sleep Out
Friends and family remember Eagle River teacher who died scuba diving. Friends and family remember Eagle River teacher who died scuba diving. Alaska Sound Celebration presents Celebrate the Music: A Tribute to Veterans. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:02 AM AKST. Veterans are being honored with a musical performance this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners have been doing the Thanksgiving Blessing event since 2004. This year, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, they expect to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners with all the fixings. Meals will be delivered to people who are...
alaskapublic.org
Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
kdll.org
An Anchor Point man's journey to legalize emus in Alaska
alaskapublic.org
A Facebook campaign and dividend memories influenced Alaska’s closest legislative election
As votes are slowly counted in Alaska’s 59 legislative elections, no race is closer than the head-to-head election in far-west House District 39. In the Uruguay-sized area that includes Nome and the Bering Sea coast, Democratic Rep. Neal Foster, D-Nome, leads Alaskan Independence Party candidate Tyler Ivanoff by just 10 votes out of 3,317 cast, a difference of 0.32%.
kmxt.org
Midday Report November 17, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: State health officials are urging Alaskans to get flu vaccines and take other protective measures. The city of Fairbanks is getting closer to demolishing the abandoned 11 story Polaris Hotel. And A totem pole that spent more than 100 years far from home has returned to Haida village of Kasaan.
lonelyplanet.com
The perfect 8-day Alaska road trip
Along with its spectacular wildlife, gorgeous fjords and glaciers, Alaska is also a great place to learn about Native Alaskan culture and is an example of Indigenous groups managing authentic tourism experiences that also embrace sustainability. Alaska Native Richard Perry maps out an eight-day road trip that will help you...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood elects Grand Camp leadership
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, as well as...
alaskareporter.com
Food Bank of Alaska announces annual Thanksgiving Blessing events
WASILLA — The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners are completing preparations to distribute groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 local families in need during the annual Thanksgiving Blessing food distribution event. According to a recent press release, the Food Bank of...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Constitutional Convention question holds 70 percent disapproval vote in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As votes continue to be tabulated in the 2022 midterm election, many races in Alaska remain up in the air. However, Ballot Measure 1, the question of whether Alaska will hold a Constitutional Convention, is currently failing by a wide margin. This result is unlikely to...
Bryan Scoresby: Alaska elections are laughingstock of the nation, but it doesn’t have to be that way
Alaska elections have become the laughing stock of elections throughout the country right now. I have been in Alaska for only 30 years, missed one Matanuska-Susitna Borough election I can remember, always voted in person, and only twice voted early. I have no experience with voting absentee and the difficulties that those who vote that way have experienced. I am glad there is technology available so their votes are counted.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 14, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska State Troopers say they’ve seized a record amount of illegal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Clear skies provide perfect viewing for peak of Leonids meteor shower
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A rather stout area of high pressure that has parked itself over Canada and Alaska is leading to a stagnant weather pattern across much of the state. The ridge, which has been responsible for our sunny afternoons, is also one for the record books. Alaskan Climatologist...
alaskasnewssource.com
Blocking pattern breaks down over the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A persistent blocking pattern over Alaska continued Thursday. High pressure is holding over mainland areas, forcing low pressure over the Aleutians and west coast. Warmer temperatures over the west coast brought rain to Bethel and even north to Nome. Winter weather and high surf advisories are...
ktoo.org
Alaska salmon hatchery operator agrees to pay $1M for environmental violations
A salmon hatchery operator in Prince William Sound has agreed to pay a $1 million fine for hazardous waste violations. Prince William Sound Aquaculture Corp. pled guilty to illegally burning fuel and waste at its hatcheries, which led to a worker being seriously injured. Alaska has 25 private nonprofit salmon...
alaskavisit.com
New at Skeetawk
When Skeetawk Alpine Ski Area opens next month, it will be introducing new experiences and enhanced services for skiers and snowboarders. The biggest news for Skeetawk is night skiing will be offered for the first time ever. The lights have been ordered and Skeetawk has received shipping confirmation - once they arrive, installation will begin immediately and the ski area will open for night skiing from 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and expand their weekend hours to 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7. The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time). A USGS map shows people near...
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds along the west coast
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather will continue to be cold and dry across much of the mainland, with a winter warm-up for the Arctic slope. The wind pattern will be bringing mild air all the way to the north along with very strong winds over the Alaska Peninsula to northwest coasts.
alaskasnewssource.com
Local hospitals running near capacity as flu, RSV cases rise
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Influenza has arrived in Alaska, as the most recent graphical data from the Alaska Division of Public Health shows this year’s flu season is steadily on the rise earlier than it has in recent years. In a public health ECHO held Tuesday, Dr. Joe McLaughlin,...
