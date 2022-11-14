ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Covenant House Alaska's Candlelight Vigil and Sleep Out

ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now

Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

A Facebook campaign and dividend memories influenced Alaska’s closest legislative election

As votes are slowly counted in Alaska’s 59 legislative elections, no race is closer than the head-to-head election in far-west House District 39. In the Uruguay-sized area that includes Nome and the Bering Sea coast, Democratic Rep. Neal Foster, D-Nome, leads Alaskan Independence Party candidate Tyler Ivanoff by just 10 votes out of 3,317 cast, a difference of 0.32%.
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Midday Report November 17, 2022

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: State health officials are urging Alaskans to get flu vaccines and take other protective measures. The city of Fairbanks is getting closer to demolishing the abandoned 11 story Polaris Hotel. And A totem pole that spent more than 100 years far from home has returned to Haida village of Kasaan.
FAIRBANKS, AK
lonelyplanet.com

The perfect 8-day Alaska road trip

Along with its spectacular wildlife, gorgeous fjords and glaciers, Alaska is also a great place to learn about Native Alaskan culture and is an example of Indigenous groups managing authentic tourism experiences that also embrace sustainability. Alaska Native Richard Perry maps out an eight-day road trip that will help you...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood elects Grand Camp leadership

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, as well as...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskareporter.com

Food Bank of Alaska announces annual Thanksgiving Blessing events

WASILLA — The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners are completing preparations to distribute groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 local families in need during the annual Thanksgiving Blessing food distribution event. According to a recent press release, the Food Bank of...
WASILLA, AK
Must Read Alaska

Bryan Scoresby: Alaska elections are laughingstock of the nation, but it doesn’t have to be that way

Alaska elections have become the laughing stock of elections throughout the country right now. I have been in Alaska for only 30 years, missed one Matanuska-Susitna Borough election I can remember, always voted in person, and only twice voted early. I have no experience with voting absentee and the difficulties that those who vote that way have experienced. I am glad there is technology available so their votes are counted.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 14, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska State Troopers say they’ve seized a record amount of illegal...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Clear skies provide perfect viewing for peak of Leonids meteor shower

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A rather stout area of high pressure that has parked itself over Canada and Alaska is leading to a stagnant weather pattern across much of the state. The ridge, which has been responsible for our sunny afternoons, is also one for the record books. Alaskan Climatologist...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Blocking pattern breaks down over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A persistent blocking pattern over Alaska continued Thursday. High pressure is holding over mainland areas, forcing low pressure over the Aleutians and west coast. Warmer temperatures over the west coast brought rain to Bethel and even north to Nome. Winter weather and high surf advisories are...
ALASKA STATE
alaskavisit.com

New at Skeetawk

When Skeetawk Alpine Ski Area opens next month, it will be introducing new experiences and enhanced services for skiers and snowboarders. The biggest news for Skeetawk is night skiing will be offered for the first time ever. The lights have been ordered and Skeetawk has received shipping confirmation - once they arrive, installation will begin immediately and the ski area will open for night skiing from 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and expand their weekend hours to 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FISHHOOK, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
ALASKA STATE
KREM2

3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7. The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time). A USGS map shows people near...
MISSOULA, MT
alaskasnewssource.com

High winds along the west coast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather will continue to be cold and dry across much of the mainland, with a winter warm-up for the Arctic slope. The wind pattern will be bringing mild air all the way to the north along with very strong winds over the Alaska Peninsula to northwest coasts.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Local hospitals running near capacity as flu, RSV cases rise

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Influenza has arrived in Alaska, as the most recent graphical data from the Alaska Division of Public Health shows this year’s flu season is steadily on the rise earlier than it has in recent years. In a public health ECHO held Tuesday, Dr. Joe McLaughlin,...
ALASKA STATE

