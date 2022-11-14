Read full article on original website
Tech Times
Deeptech Startup Founders Max Cao And Yahav Avigal On How Jacobi Robotics Wants Robots To Work Safely Around People
At their very core, robots are meant to help human beings. By performing tasks that are either menial or too dangerous for humans to complete, robots enable us to focus instead on creative and inspiring tasks. In an industrial setting, robots have the potential to handle countless tasks that will help streamline manufacturing and processing. As of now, however, manufacturers have been slow to adopt robotics - only 2% of factories in the US use an industrial robot arm. Part of the reason is safety - industrial robot arms are kept in literal cages as a collision with a human can be fatal. As a result, factory lines are highly static and take months to adjust. The technology has simply been too slow to make robots suitable for dynamic environments like a factory floor with humans.
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
satnews.com
General Atomics completes Nuclear Thermal Propulsion system design + test milestone
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has completed major milestones for the Track A, Phase 1 Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program. Under contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GA-EMS delivered a baseline design of a DRACO Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) reactor and engine and successfully tested key components of the nuclear reactor, including the vitally important high-temperature fuel elements in prototypic conditions at the NASA Nuclear Thermal Element Environmental Simulator (NTREES). The NTP system is intended to allow a nuclear thermal rocket to operate in cislunar space, the region between the Earth and the Moon.
onsemi Silicon Carbide Technology Enables All-Electric VISION EQXX to Go Further on a Single Charge
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced that Mercedes-Benz adopted onsemi silicon carbide (SiC) technology for traction inverters as part of a strategic collaboration. onsemi’s VE-Trac SiC modules increase the efficiency and lowers the weight of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX’s traction inverter, extending the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) range by up to 10%. The EV completed a 1,202 km (747 mile) trip from Stuttgart, Germany to Silverstone, England, holding the record for longest distance traveled on a single charge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005607/en/ onsemi’s VE-Trac SiC modules increase the efficiency and lower the weight of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX’s traction inverter, extending the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) range by up to 10%. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nexa3D Ultrafast Technology Enables Same Day Manufacturing by Quickparts
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced that its resin-based additive solutions have been adopted by the global on-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, to enable industry-leading turn times for 3D printing services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005202/en/ On-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, adds Nexa3D ultrafast 3D printing technology to its Express Service offering. (Graphic: Business Wire) Launching first in the United States with Europe following in early 2023, Quickparts Express Service delivers custom parts printed on the NXE 400Pro and XiP 3D printers, utilizing engineering-grade materials ideal for both prototyping and low-volume manufacturing applications, in as fast as same-day.
industrytoday.com
DataArt and CAE Simulation Partnership
DataArt and CAE Simulation & Solutions announce partnership for IoT-supported asset lifecycle management. Munich, New York, London, Zug — DataArt, a global software engineering firm, today announced that it is working with CAE Simulation & Solutions to design and deliver connected asset lifecycle management systems. Connected assets are the...
marktechpost.com
AI Researchers from the Netherlands Propose a Machine Learning-based Method to Design New Complex Metamaterials with Useful Properties
Combinatorial problems often arise in puzzles, origami, and metamaterial design. Such problems have rare collections of solutions that generate intricate and distinct boundaries in configuration space. Using standard statistical and numerical techniques, capturing these boundaries is often quite challenging. Is it possible to flatten a 3D origami piece without causing damage? This question is one such combinatorial issue. As each fold needs to be consistent with flattening, such results are difficult to predict simply by glancing at the design. To answer such questions, the UvA Institute of Physics and the research center AMOLF have shown that researchers may more effectively and precisely respond to such queries by using machine learning techniques.
aiexpress.io
Techman Robot announces AI cobot series
Techman Robot introduced its TM AI Cobot collection, a collection of collaborative robots (cobots) that mix a exact robotic arm with a local AI inferencing engine and good imaginative and prescient system. Techman Robotic’s AI Cobots include a complete AI software program suite, together with TM AI+ Coaching Server, TM...
industrytoday.com
How CartonCloud Create Intuitive Logistics Software
Behind the user-friendly design creating waves in the logistics industry. “You shouldn’t need a degree in logistics software to use the system, it should just work for you, and simplify your life,” said CartonCloud CEO Vincent Fletcher. “We wanted to make our software easy for people to use,...
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder of Verge Genomics, Recognized Today by Both Fortune and Fierce Biotech as a Pioneer in AI-Driven Drug Discovery
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage, tech-enabled drug discovery company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human data to develop new drugs for complex diseases, announced today that Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Verge Genomics, has been named to both Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list of rising business influencers and Fierce Biotech’s list of the 2022 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005218/en/ Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder, Verge Genomics (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Researchers reveal new mechanism for optical phase amplification
Recently, a research team led by Prof. Guo Guangcan, Prof. Shi Baosen and Prof. Zhou Zhiyuan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, realized a harmonics-assisted optical phase amplifier. This work was published in Light: Science & Applications. In modern physics,...
Sakuu Partners with LiCAP Technologies for Electrode Supply for Solid-State Batteries
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Sakuu, innovator of Swift Print™ solid-state battery technology, today announces that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LiCAP Technologies, Inc. (“LiCAP”) a leader in sustainable and scalable electrode coating solutions. Under the MOU, the two companies will partner to establish best practices for end-to-end development and the reliable commercial supply of premium electrodes for Sakuu’s additive manufactured (AM) solid-state battery technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005316/en/ Sakuu announces supplier partnership with LiCAP Technologies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
industrytoday.com
McKinsey & Company Acquires SCM Connections to Accelera
McKinsey & Company has acquired SCM Connections, a leader in advanced technology-enabled supply chain planning and analytics. CHICAGO McKinsey & Company announced today it has acquired SCM Connections, a leader in advanced technology-enabled supply chain planning and analytics. With the acquisition of this Chicago-based consultancy that specializes in deploying sophisticated Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software, McKinsey will be able to bring together a powerful and unique combination of best-in-class strategic, technical, and functional expertise with the latest technology-enabled supply chain planning capabilities to provide clients with high impact end-to-end supply chain transformations. In addition, McKinsey will supplement this offering with its McKinsey Digital capabilities to solve unique supply chain problems with the help of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) driven techniques to help clients rapidly expand their supply chain capabilities.
theevreport.com
Morand launches unprecedented energy storage solution with 72-second vehicle recharge
Able to recharge system to 80% capacity in 72 seconds for rapid turnaround. Vuadens, Switzerland – Swiss technology start-up Morand has launched a breakthrough energy storage technology, Morand eTechnology, that can recharge a small electric vehicle in 72 seconds. The unique hybrid system combines the characteristics of an ultracapacitor with that of a chemical battery to create a durable and ultra-fast energy pack that can be usefully recharged in seconds.
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
Battery Ventures Hires Ex-Palo Alto Networks, Bridgecrew Executive Barak Schoster Goihman to Expand Israel Presence
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Barak Schoster Goihman, a technology entrepreneur and operator who was the co-founder and CTO of Bridgecrew*, an open-source, developer-first cybersecurity startup acquired last year by Palo Alto Networks, has joined Battery Ventures as a venture partner to help lead investing efforts in its Israel office and fund companies with global reach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005220/en/ Battery Ventures Partner Barak Schoster Goihman (Photo: Business Wire)
industrytoday.com
Medius Welcomes Cashbook-growing Roster of ISV Solution
Medius has announced that Cashbook joins its partner program for ISVs. London – Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, has announced that Cashbook joins its partner program for Independent Software Developers (ISVs), Radius. Cashbook joined Radius as part of their ongoing commitment to...
CNBC
Panasonic and Redwood Materials strike multibillion-dollar battery component deal for U.S. production
Battery recycling company Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025. The deal is worth multiple billions, Straubel told CNBC without providing a specific figure. Redwood Materials, which will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025, says...
industrytoday.com
Teledyne FLIR Announces FLIR ONE Edge Pro
The first truly wireless mobile infrared camera with a detachable form factor is ideal for inspecting hard-to-reach places. GOLETA, Calif. ― Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced its FLIR ONE® Edge Pro, a wireless thermal-visible camera for mobile devices. Unlike previous models, the reimagined FLIR ONE Edge Pro doesn’t need to be physically connected to its companion mobile device nor does it have separate models for specific operating systems, providing maximum flexibility for thermal inspections.
