Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th
PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Vail Resorts (MTN) Stock Now
MTN - Free Report) is likely to benefit from a solid season pass program, investments in expansion projects and technological enhancements. However, the coronavirus-induced soft traffic and high labor costs are a concern. Let us discuss the factors that suggest investors should retain the stock for the time being. Growth...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)?
XHB - Free Report) was launched on 01/31/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility,...
Zacks.com
Value Investors: Buy BRKB or Berkshire's Stocks?
(0:30) - Value Investing On The Rise: Is It Warren Buffett’s Time To Shine?. (6:45) - Breaking Down Berkshire Hathaway's Current Performance: What Are They Buying?. (24:00) - Episode Roundup: BRK-B, TSM, LPX, CVX, CE, RH, ALLY, SHW, UNP. Welcome to Episode #306 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every...
Zacks.com
First Citizens (FCNCA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com
Should WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) Be on Your Investing Radar?
DLN - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/16/2006. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $3.72 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. Why Large...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
Dillard's (DDS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Fidus Investment (FDUS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FDUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.43%. A...
Zacks.com
Is Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) a Strong ETF Right Now?
PWV - Free Report) debuted on 03/03/2005, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Zacks.com
3 Diversified Bond Mutual Funds for Steady Growth
Investing in diversified bond funds is more preferred to individual bond investing, as building a portfolio of the second type may prove relatively more expensive. A higher level of liquidity also makes diversified bond funds more attractive. Moreover, mutual funds having significant exposure to diversified bonds are excellent choices for...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Hub Group (HUBG) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Should Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
OMFS - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $202.16 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Crexendo (CXDO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
CXDO - Free Report) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.8% over the past two weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Zacks.com
Is Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets exUS ETF (RODM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
RODM - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 02/25/2015. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy. Investors who believe in market...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Believe Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Could Rally 239%: Here's is How to Trade
ANVS - Free Report) have gained 7.2% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $13.55, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $46 indicates a potential upside of 239.5%.
Zacks.com
What Makes Lineage Cell (LCTX) a New Buy Stock
LCTX - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Zacks.com
Delek US Holdings (DK) Stock Rises 2% Despite Q3 Earnings Lag
DK - Free Report) stock has gone up 2.1% since its third-quarter 2022 results were announced on Nov 7. Despite the bottom-line lag, the rise could be attributed to better-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and a small hike in DK’s dividend. What Did Delek's Earnings Unveil?. Delek US...
Zacks.com
Is the Worst Over for Housing Stocks & ETFs?
(1:00) - Breaking Down The Current Housing Market: Affordability Continues To Decline. (8:15) - Should We Expect A Housing Crash Like 2008?. (20:50) - What Are The Rental Trends Around The United States. (25:20) - Will Homebuilders Continue To See Growth?. (31:40) - Stocks and ETFs To Keep On Your...
Comments / 0