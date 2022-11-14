WhatsApp tests new companion mode to link another phone or tablet

What you need to know

WhatsApp's latest beta version 2.22.24.18 introduces its companion mode for testing.

Users can experiment with linking another smartphone or Android tablet to their primary WhatsApp account.

While limited at four linked devices, users personal messages and calls remain backed by the app's end-to-end encryption when sent on a linked phone or tablet.

WhatsApp begins testing a new feature for mobile that web users should already be familiar with.

According to WABetaInfo , WhatsApp's latest beta (version 2.22.24.18) brings in testing for its new companion mode for smartphones. This opens up the ability to attach an Android tablet, as well, as spotted by Android Police . In this test build, users in the WhatsApp beta can head to the registration screen and look for a "Link Device" option in the three-dot menu.

WhatsApp adding the option for users to link another phone to their primary device has been expected for quite a while. It was first teased that this link would sync your chat history across multiple smartphone devices and we're now seeing appear through its new experimental build. Through the beta, linking your WhatsApp account to another phone or tablet will sync your chat history.

Personal messages and calls are still backed by WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption even when you're using your account on another linked phone.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

(Image credit: Android Police)

Through the in-app instructions, the Meta-owned messaging app guides users to download the app onto their other devices and scan the QR code with their main phone to get the new device properly linked.

However, there are a few features that are currently not active in the beta test of this feature, such as the ability to view live locations, and manage your broadcast lists, and stickers.

WhatsApp has set its linked device cap to four, so users will have to choose which phone or tablet they'd like to link to host their account aside from their main.

This companion app feature has begun rolling out to beta testers who have downloaded the WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store already. More users should begin receiving it to test in the weeks ahead. WABetaInfo does state that if you are still not seeing this new feature as a beta tester, then you'll probably need to wait for an upcoming test build.