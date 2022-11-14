Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Survey says Birmingham metro residents feel left behind in current economy
A survey released today by Alabama Arise and the Institute for Policy Studies shows that residents in the greater Birmingham metro area feel left behind in the current economy. ‘Alabama’s economy is growing, but ordinary people aren’t seeing the same changes to their bottom line,” said Marc Bayard, associate fellow...
Bham Now
Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel
The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) is here to help you sleigh the holidays at their annual Market Noel fundraiser at The Finley Center Nov. 17-19, 2022! The holiday market features more than 100 merchants from across the nation all in one place with high quality items like home decor, clothing, jewelry, gift and holiday items, toys, gourmet food and much more. Market Noel welcomes vendors located here in Alabama and throughout the country, including The Explorer’s Circle, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes, PawTree, Boots and Genes Boutique, Blue Feather Candle Company, Bailey Pearl Designs, Gaines Family Farmstead, Lola Soap and more. With the purchase of a $15 general admission ticket, patrons will be able to attend Market Noel and shop until they drop. General shopping hours are: Thursday, Nov. 17 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
Bham Now
10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20
It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
‘It’s a dry forest’ with men throwing matches: A history of homicide in Birmingham
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. A new city built on coal and iron ore mining, steel mills and railroads, Birmingham was violent from its...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue
Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
Bham Now
9 ideas for 2022 local holiday shopping in Birmingham [GIVEAWAY]
Stumped on the perfect gift for the right person? As the holiday season approaches, we know that holiday shopping in Birmingham for everyone on your list can be tough. That’s why we’re sharing our top picks for each gift category—no internet scouring required. 1. For the foodie:...
wbrc.com
City council votes to bring scooter-sharing company to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There will soon be another way to get around the city of Birmingham after the city council approved an agreement to bring another scooter-sharing company to the city. The council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the micro-mobility company, Lime, to begin operations in the...
Bham Now
Now the News: 12 new businesses open in Birmingham, YMCA closing its 4th Ave location + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We’re kicking off a new week with all of the latest happenings, including some exciting new businesses, a new jazz lounge and Alabama’s first downhill mountain biking park. Keep reading for all the deets. 12 exciting new businesses in Birmingham including Biscuit Love. Birmingham is...
Bham Now
$80M mixed-use development proposed near Railroad Park
The Birmingham City Council Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved incentives to build an $80 million mixed use development at the former Sherman Industries concrete site near Railroad Park. “It’s exciting to see Birmingham‘s investment in Railroad Park and Regions Field continue to pay dividends as private dollars transform the...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Birmingham Water Works helps 41 customers in one night as it works to resolve billing issues
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson called last night’s townhall a “success” and said the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) was able to resolve billing issues for 41 customers who attended. Between 6-8 p.m....
wbrc.com
Renovations almost complete at Western Hills Mall
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall was purchased back in January by The Peleg Group, a real estate investment and managing company. The company has already made some huge renovations to the mall. Owner Ami Peleg said the renovations cost nearly $4 million, however, he said it’s...
Bham Now
7 local nonprofits helping with food insecurity in Birmingham + why it matters
Days are getting shorter and the temps are slowly but surely dropping in Birmingham. Many of our neighbors are facing hunger, due to the rate of food insecurity in Birmingham. Brought to you by our friends at Kroger, here are seven nonprofits and food banks in Birmingham to support. What...
Regions Bank Introduces Tuition-Free Education Benefits to All Associates through Guild
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Regions Bank associates can now earn a degree, tuition-free, through Guild. The education benefits are available to all full-time and part-time associates on their first day of employment, enabling associates to further their education while building their career. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005343/en/ “Already, Regions Bank is an employer of choice; now, given our work with Guild, we’re empowering associates with even more opportunities to define their future...” -Seanna McGough, head of Learning and Development, Regions Bank (Graphic: Business Wire)
wbrc.com
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
Bham Now
UNVEILING: Miss Fancy statue to be revealed at Avondale Park—join the party Dec. 10
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for… the unveiling of the new 15-foot bronze Miss Fancy statue. See the big reveal on Saturday, December 10 at 11AM and find details below. The story behind Miss Fancy. From the first whispers of a new Miss Fancy statue...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
