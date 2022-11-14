ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) is here to help you sleigh the holidays at their annual Market Noel fundraiser at The Finley Center Nov. 17-19, 2022! The holiday market features more than 100 merchants from across the nation all in one place with high quality items like home decor, clothing, jewelry, gift and holiday items, toys, gourmet food and much more. Market Noel welcomes vendors located here in Alabama and throughout the country, including The Explorer’s Circle, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes, PawTree, Boots and Genes Boutique, Blue Feather Candle Company, Bailey Pearl Designs, Gaines Family Farmstead, Lola Soap and more. With the purchase of a $15 general admission ticket, patrons will be able to attend Market Noel and shop until they drop. General shopping hours are: Thursday, Nov. 17 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
AL.com

TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’

A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
Bham Now

10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20

It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue

Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
Bham Now

9 ideas for 2022 local holiday shopping in Birmingham [GIVEAWAY]

Stumped on the perfect gift for the right person? As the holiday season approaches, we know that holiday shopping in Birmingham for everyone on your list can be tough. That’s why we’re sharing our top picks for each gift category—no internet scouring required. 1. For the foodie:...
wbrc.com

City council votes to bring scooter-sharing company to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There will soon be another way to get around the city of Birmingham after the city council approved an agreement to bring another scooter-sharing company to the city. The council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the micro-mobility company, Lime, to begin operations in the...
Bham Now

$80M mixed-use development proposed near Railroad Park

The Birmingham City Council Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved incentives to build an $80 million mixed use development at the former Sherman Industries concrete site near Railroad Park. “It’s exciting to see Birmingham‘s investment in Railroad Park and Regions Field continue to pay dividends as private dollars transform the...
wbrc.com

Renovations almost complete at Western Hills Mall

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall was purchased back in January by The Peleg Group, a real estate investment and managing company. The company has already made some huge renovations to the mall. Owner Ami Peleg said the renovations cost nearly $4 million, however, he said it’s...
The Associated Press

Regions Bank Introduces Tuition-Free Education Benefits to All Associates through Guild

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Regions Bank associates can now earn a degree, tuition-free, through Guild. The education benefits are available to all full-time and part-time associates on their first day of employment, enabling associates to further their education while building their career. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005343/en/ “Already, Regions Bank is an employer of choice; now, given our work with Guild, we’re empowering associates with even more opportunities to define their future...” -Seanna McGough, head of Learning and Development, Regions Bank (Graphic: Business Wire)
wbrc.com

Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
CBS 42

Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
