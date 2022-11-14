ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

1 Major Change The Green Bay Packers Must Make Immediately

Coming into 2022, there were Super Bowl aspirations for the Green Bay Packers, but a lot has gone awry for the team. Alas, they were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, handing them their first loss in franchise history when leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday

When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Viral Vikings Fan Reacts To Wild 4th Quarter “We Got A New Minnesota Miracle”

For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.
VikingsTerritory

Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins

Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy