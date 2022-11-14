Read full article on original website
Related
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
CBS reports Biden fears 'brutal' next year, GOP Congress going after his 'family'
CBS News reported that President Biden's inner circle says he is prepping for a "brutal" year of investigations if the Republicans win the House.
Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms
On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’
President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
Democratic candidates want Jill Biden — not her 'polarizing' husband — on the campaign trail: report
Democrat campaigns across the country are requesting appearances from First Lady Jill Biden, but President Biden's own campaign schedule is shockingly slim.
Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do
Voters foresee mostly gridlock if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, but three-fourths predict an inquiry into the president's son.
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake this Election Day.With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats could easily see their fragile grasp on power slip as they face a new generation of Republican candidates. Charismatic outsiders and populists, many newcomers to public office who have become inspired by Donald Trump, promise to end Biden's once lofty ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden. Tuesday brings the first...
Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates and huddling with advisers to watch the incoming returns. In public, the president professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Control of Congress was still hanging in the balance on Wednesday morning, but returns pointed to surprising Democratic strength as the party notched victories in key races, including Pennsylvania’s Senate race where John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.
Republicans win House majority on strength of gerrymandered districts and rebuke to Biden
When the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January, Republicans will control the House of Representatives for the first time in four years after meeting the required 218 seats necessary to form a majority in last week’s midterm elections.The GOP needed to gain just five seats held by Democrats to wrest control of the House from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her caucus, and while a significant number of races remain uncalled, they have now won a majority of seats in the lower chamber, with many of the gains coming from gerrymandered districts drawn by Republican-controlled state legislatures.House Minority Leader Kevin...
What Keeping the Senate Means for Joe Biden's Presidency
Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won reelection on Saturday, meaning Democrats have the 50 seats needed for control of the upper chamber.
Elizabeth Warren touts Biden, offers Dems advice in NYT op-ed
"The 2022 midterms proved that Democrats can beat Republican extremism. Instead of capitulating to election deniers, we should keep fighting for working families." Although the midterm election cycle is drawing to a close, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is wasting no time as she tries to steer Democrats into the future and bolster support for President Biden.
Biden Aide: 'MAGA Republican' Term Effective Strategy for Dems in Midterm
Anita Dunn said Sunday that the term "MAGA Republican" may help deter people from voting for things like election denial and not supporting abortion rights.
Midterm elections – live: Biden says hopes of holding House are ‘still alive’ as all eyes on Nevada, Arizona
President Joe Biden has insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority. “It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.
Are Dems Poised to Sweep the Midterms as Biden Approval Grows?
The economy, abortion rights, climate action, gun control, immigration, and Democracy itself top the list of voters’ concerns this midterm cycle. Analysts predict a record-breaking turn-out, and so far in early voting Democrats have led the voting. Now, with just a week to go, it appears that President Biden’s approval numbers are ticking up. President Biden has vowed to enshrine the right to a woman’s choice for abortion into federal law, if given even two more seats in the Senate.
CNBC
Midterm results are looking increasingly sunny for Biden as he touts 'strong night' for Democrats
President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of Election Day he was "optimistic" for Democrats in the face of what was projected to be a "red wave" for Republicans amid decades-high inflation. As results are reported across the country Wednesday morning, it appears Biden was right to be hopeful. Modern U.S....
Democrats Escaped a Midterm Thrashing. Here’s How to Primary Biden Anyway.
An aging president with poor polling presents an opportunity for 2024 challengers.
