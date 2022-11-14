The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, but somewhere out there is a child who will not experience it in quite the same way. That’s where the Northern New Mexico Toy Drive comes in, by providing hope to those who need it most. EXIT Realty Advantage NM is teaming up with Los Alamos National Laboratory and The City of Santa Fe to lead the charge, by asking you to donate new unwrapped toys to the cause and, by doing so, helping to benefit 16 Northern New Mexico children’s organizations in their greatest time of need. The Northern New Mexico Toy Drive is on-going through the holidays, with drop-off points throughout the region for your convenience.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO