santafe.com
Northern New Mexico Toy Drive
The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, but somewhere out there is a child who will not experience it in quite the same way. That’s where the Northern New Mexico Toy Drive comes in, by providing hope to those who need it most. EXIT Realty Advantage NM is teaming up with Los Alamos National Laboratory and The City of Santa Fe to lead the charge, by asking you to donate new unwrapped toys to the cause and, by doing so, helping to benefit 16 Northern New Mexico children’s organizations in their greatest time of need. The Northern New Mexico Toy Drive is on-going through the holidays, with drop-off points throughout the region for your convenience.
Yelp picks Santa Fe eatery for ‘best pastries’ in the state
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those with a hankering for something sweet, flakey, and local, Yelp has just come out with a list of the best pastry shops in each US state and Canadian province. They chose downtown Santa Fe’s Clafoutis restaurant and bakery as the best in the Land of Enchantment. The restaurant is […]
rrobserver.com
The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March
The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
KRQE News 13
Historic photos of Santa Fe Plaza through the years
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s capital city has a long history. Santa Fe’s Plaza was founded by the Spanish in 1609 as a strategic location for defense. It also served as the Santa Fe trail’s endpoint marker after Mexico gained independence. Larry Barker’s recent story,...
santafe.com
Esperanza Shelter Holds Holiday Tree Auction
As most of us look forward to the holidays, family gatherings, delicious meals, and gifts tucked under the tree, some are seeking help to escape domestic violence. In Santa Fe, the place they turn to for help is Esperanza Shelter. We, on the other hand, are who Esperanza Shelter turns to for help so they can continue to provide essential services for their clients. One very popular way of doing so is by taking part in the Annual Holiday Trees of Hope Auction.
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Family’s catalytic converter stolen at Albuquerque hospital
Matthew Medina said his wife’s catalytic converter was stolen from her car while they were at Presbyterian Hospital.
KRQE News 13
Rails along the Rio Grande train show is back in the Duke City
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s 7th annual “Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show” which is bringing something for modelers and families. There will be 6-7 different train layouts that kids can watch. If families are thinking of buying a train to go around their Christmas tree, this is the place to get it. There will be a lot of vendors selling anything and everything that someone might want to add to their train.
Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
Roadrunner Food Bank getting turkeys to the less fortunate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families won’t be going turkey-less this Thanksgiving thanks to Sandia National Labs. They, along with the Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union and the Roadrunner Food Bank, held their yearly “Take a Frozen Turkey to Work Day.” The event is meant to collect food for the less fortunate who won’t have a Thanksgiving […]
visitalbuquerque.org
Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe
The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
santafe.com
Izanami at Ten Thousand Waves | A Feast for All Senses
Drive the winding road up into the mountains that rise above Santa Fe’s north side to Ten Thousand Waves and its restaurant, Izanami, and you might think you made a wrong turn and landed in the Japanese countryside. After all, the Waves was inspired by the great Japanese mountain hot spring resorts. Over four decades, the owners have turned this piñon-and-juniper-covered slope on the way to the Santa Fe ski area into one of the most compelling destinations anywhere. Whether dining, soaking, spa-ing, or spending the night, the experience will be unforgettable.
Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — You know who you voted for, but how well do you know your neighbors? The unofficial results from New Mexico’s 2022 general election reveal which parts of Albuquerque leaned towards Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and which leaned towards Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. So, do you know where your neighborhood sits? The baseline: […]
Rio Grande Sun
County Given $2.3 Million for Projects
The Los Alamos County Council has partnered with the Rio Arriba County to give the latter funds for reinvestment into the region. A total of $2.3 million will be funneled towards two projects, according to Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez. The first project is the purchase of an additional scale for the Alcalde transfer station to ease the dumping process there. The second project will be the continued development and expansion of the Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Hospital.
Program teaches New Mexico inmates how to train dogs
A similar program at the southern New Mexico prison near Las Cruces can train 14 dogs at a time.
New housing development to go up in place of nearly 100-year-old compound in Nob Hill
One of the most recognizable pieces of property in the heart of Albuquerque will be demolished.
City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common problem the city is struggling to keep up with – people dumping their trash at neighborhood recycling sites – and it’s causing an overflow in some places. The busy recycling center at the Albertson’s parking lot near Holly and Ventura is a frequent spot for many looking to drop […]
