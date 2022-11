GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers just days after his fourth fumble of the season. On Monday, coach Matt LaFleur said that Rodgers would no longer be fielding punts after his fumbling problem. Rodgers had seven fumbles since the beginning of last year. That was the second most in the NFL.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO