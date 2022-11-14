ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Dominican drug lord pleads guilty in US federal court

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court, authorities said Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused of importing cocaine into the United States for a decade.

Authorities said he led a Dominican-based drug-trafficking organization that imported tons of drugs from Colombia and Venezuela to Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

Peralta’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Authorities said they seized four of his properties in the Dominican Republic, including one called “Al Panino.”

Peralta was indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury in 2018, arrested in Colombia in 2019 and extradited to Puerto Rico in 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2023.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Minnesota nurses threaten another strike

Thousands of Twin Cities nurses are moving toward a second strike amid an ongoing contract dispute with hospitals. Driving the news: The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that members will hold a strike authorization vote on Nov. 30. Flashback: Roughly 15,000 nurses walked off the job for a three-day strike...
MINNESOTA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
109K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy