BTS Bring the Fire and Bandanas in New ‘Run BTS’ Dance Practice Video

By Jon Blistein
 3 days ago
BTS have shared another one of their always-impressive dance practice videos, this time for their Proof single, “Run BTS .”

The video featured not only all seven Bangtan Boys but a troupe of backup dancers as well. Everyone came together perfectly to create a riveting and intricate performance — filled with both fancy footwork and elaborate bandana tossing — that perfectly complemented the guitar-driven “Run BTS.”

The “Run BTS” practice video arrives at a moment when the group’s members are largely focused on individual projects. Back in July, after nearly a decade as one of the most successful and celebrated groups on the planet, BTS announced they would be taking a hiatus , though insisted they would eventually reunite. Along with focusing on solo projects, the members of BTS will also be fulfilling their mandatory military duties in South Korea, which is expected to take through 2025. (A spokesperson for the Korean Defense Ministry even said the group would be able to participate in certain “national-level” events even as they complete their service.)

As for their solo endeavors, Jin (who will reportedly be the first member to enroll in the military) partnered with Coldplay for a new solo single, “The Astronaut,” at the end of October. J-Hope dropped his first proper solo album, Jack in the Box, in July (he previously released a solo mixtape in 2018) and also headlined Lollapalooza . Jung Kook is set to perform at the Opening Ceremony for the World Cup in Qatar, while RM is prepping for the release of his debut solo album, Indigo , next month.

Despite all that, there may be some new BTS music on the horizon soon: In a recent Rolling Stone “Musicians on Musicians” conversation between RM and Pharrell, the pair revealed that BTS and Pharrell recorded a new song for the latter’s next project, tentatively titled Phriends .

“It’s a song from my album that they sang,” Pharrell said, “and I’m super grateful. Everyone that hears it is like, ‘Whoa.’”

