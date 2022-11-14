Read full article on original website
How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2
Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
Best Aim Settings for Warzone 2
Call of Duty has long had one of the fastest average time-to-kills (TTK) in the shooter genre and it appears Warzone 2.0 is no different. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights, but pick up the easy trades that you're supposed to as well. Here's a breakdown of the best aim settings to use in Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Safecracker Explained
Information about what the Safecracker contract is in Call of Duty Warzone 2.
How to Disable Proximity Chat in Warzone 2
With Proximity Chat set to be one of the headlining features for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 at launch, it's perhaps no surprise that many are skeptical about its addition. For those wondering what it is and how to avoid using it at all, here's a breakdown of how to disable Proximity Chat in Warzone 2.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Combat Map Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's battle pass receives a complete overhaul this year, and the new Season 1 battle pass trailer gives the first look at the new multi-sector "combat map" design. Instead of having a linear pass of 100 tiers of unlockable items, Season 1...
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day
Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have an updated prestige system. With the promise of rewards and a new set of challenges, here's everything you need to know about the new prestige system. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated. The update prestige system includes...
The XFL 2023 introduces its football, which will have a first
The XFL is starting to build for its return in 2023. The league that has two strikes already is backed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and its chairwoman, Dany Garcia. The league revealed its football on Tuesday and it will be different than any ball used in any other football league.
Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix
Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
How to Loot Fast in Warzone 2
If you are waiting till the holidays to get your hands on the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there is still a new game out there free to play now with Warzone 2. Warzone 2.0 came out on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and while there have been some issues with slow download times and social not working, the general reception has been great so far. One big question players have been having revolves around fast looting in the new game.
How to Level Up the Warzone 2 Battle Pass
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's battle pass has a unique leveling-up system. From exploring its multi-sector map to getting new items, here's how to level up in Warzone 2's battle pass system. How to Level Up in Warzone 2 Battle Pass. Call of Duty players can level up while utilizing...
How to Check KD in Warzone 2
With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here, officially kicking off the "next era" of the franchise, that also means it's time for everyone to start fresh once again in the kill-death ratio (KD) department. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)"...
Warzone 2 Slow Download: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is has officially launched, but its release isn't without its fair share of issues. Some players, especially those who are new to the franchise, have been reporting unusually slow downloads when trying to start the game. For the majority of players, accessing the game through...
Overwatch 2 Mid Season Patch Delayed, Mei Still Locked
Blizzard have announced that the mid-season patch for Overwatch 2 has been delayed, leaving players unable to select Mei for a bit longer. The mid-season patch was due to be released yesterday, but an official post on Blizzard's forum revealed that would no longer be the case. "Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue. We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed," the post read.
Apex Legends Season 15 Weapon Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 15 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Eclipse patch, although we didn't get a...
Warzone 2 MX9 Build: Best Attachments to Use
This best MX9 build guide for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of the best SMGs in the game. The MX9 is already one of the better weapons in the close-range meta...
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
Sam Bankman-Fried's League of Legends History is Rather Embarrassing
A lot of celebrities have played League of Legends over the years like FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. League of Legends is an online multiplayer game. It was developed by Riot Games with the goal being to defeat enemies by destroying their base. The action-strategy game was founded in 2009 and has been a big hit.
Average KD in Warzone 2: What's a Good Kill-Death Ratio?
Now that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally arrived, it's perhaps a great time to recalibrate and reiterate what the average kill-death ratio (KD) is moving forward. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)" and "bot lobbies" generate genuine friction among COD players, it is perhaps no surprise that many take their KD ratios very seriously. After all, it is perhaps the clearest point of comparison players can use to weigh their skill in-game to others. Here's a breakdown of what a good kill-death ratio is in Warzone 2.
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
