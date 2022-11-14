Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
yale.edu
Meet Yale SOM’s 2022-23 Kerry Fellows
Two Yale SOM students have been named Kerry Fellows for the 2022-23 academic year. MBA for Executives student Tunde Fakiyesi ’23 and MBA student Lily Engbith ’24 are among 19 students from across Yale University participating in the program, which is part of the Kerry Initiative, founded by John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate change and the 68th U.S. secretary of state.
yale.edu
Student Spotlight: Juanyi Tan, MPH ’23 (Chronic Disease Epidemiology)
Why did you choose the Yale School of Public Health?. I was most drawn by the combination of rigorous training on public health through YSPH core courses and the strong emphasis on research of the CDE program. The opportunity of taking classes from other graduate schools is also something that many other schools do not offer. Moreover, I felt a strong sense of community when I received kind greetings from the admissions office, faculty members, and student ambassadors. Having the opportunity of connecting with student ambassadors, I learned more about the program experience from a student’s perspective, which made me confident that YSPH would be a perfect fit for me.
yale.edu
2022 YAA Leadership Awards honor exemplary alumni volunteers
Each year, the Yale Alumni Association Leadership Awards recognize the accomplishments of volunteers whose efforts reflect the YAA’s mission and core values, honoring them both for their service to Yale and for their innovative leadership – both with the YAA and in the graduate and professional school ranks. Leadership Award candidates and honorees are nominated and selected by alumni relations staff members.
yale.edu
Spangler receives Nathan Hale Award
Dr. Stephanie Spangler, vice provost for health affairs and academic integrity, has received a special conferral of the university’s Nathan Hale Award for her extraordinary service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Presented at the Linda K. Lorimer Award for Distinguished Service celebration Nov. 10, the award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the Yale community.
yale.edu
Dean Gerken: Why Yale Law School Is Leaving the U.S. News & World Report Rankings
Yale Law School Dean Heather K. Gerken has issued the following statement on U.S. News & World Report rankings:. For three decades, U.S. News & World Report, a for-profit magazine, has ranked the educational quality of law schools across the country. Since the very beginning, Yale Law School has taken the top spot every year. Yet, that distinction is not one that we advertise or use as a lodestar to chart our course. In fact, in recent years, we have invested significant energy and capital in important initiatives that make our law school a better place but perversely work to lower our scores. That’s because the U.S. News rankings are profoundly flawed — they disincentivize programs that support public interest careers, champion need-based aid, and welcome working-class students into the profession. We have reached a point where the rankings process is undermining the core commitments of the legal profession. As a result, we will no longer participate.
yale.edu
What I’m Thankful For
Finding a family seven seas across from home. Some give me the piece of home I left behind, and some show me the magical world that lies ahead. Organizing a three-mile kayaking trip on the last day of the season (October 30) on Mill River at East Rock Park with multiple first- and second-years. Wildlife viewing and enjoying nature alongside Dorothy Chen ’24, Trisha Chaudhary ’24, Balajee Renganadthan Sumathi ’25, Balaji Kumar ’23, James Zheng ’23, LK Lau ’24, Azain Jaffer ’23, Gordon Shao ’23, and our partners.
