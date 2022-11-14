New Pensacola recycling company to host e-Waste Collection, job fair on National Recycling Day, Tuesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Advanced Technology Recycling, a new recycling company in Pensacola, will hold its Grand Opening in accordance with National Recycling Day on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
To honor the day, ATR will host a e-Waste Collection open to residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.
Residents can drop off certain types of electronics, including those with data bearing devices and ATR will recycle them for free. According to ATR, they will also have a portable shredder setup so residents can have their hard drives shredded by a certified recycler for free.
In 2015, ATR set a new Guinness World Record on Earth Day for recycling the most electronics at multiple locations. In 2017, they beat previous records for recycling the most electronics at a single location.
Accepted items to recycle with no limit are below:
- Computers, Keyboards, Speakers, Mice, Cables
- VCRs, Radios, Stereo Equipment, Tape Recorders, Record Players, DVD and Blu Ray Players
- Telephones , PBX Systems, Answering Machines
- Networking Equipment, Hubs, Switches, Routers, Cables
- Video Recorders, Security Systems
- CB Radios, Pagers, PDAs, Walkman’s
- Cell Phones
- Cash Registers, , Calculators
- Software, CDROM/Floppy Discs
- UPSs, Surge Strips
- Digital Cameras, MP3 Players, Electronic Keyboards
- Circuit Boards, computer parts and all internal components
- Cables/wire/aluminum
- Racks/carts
- Non-PCB Ballasts
- VHS/Cassette and backup Tapes
ATR will be able to recycle the following items with only one item per vehicle:
- Printers, Copiers, Scanners
- Typewriters
Unaccepted items are below:
- Computer and Video Display Monitors of any type or technology will be turned away.
- Televisions of any type, shape or technology will be turned away.
- Poly-chlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) or any equipment containing PCBs
- Microwaves
- Rechargeable Batteries ( no loose batteries outside devices accepted)
- Lab and Hospital devices and test equipment (excluding and equipment/devices that contain fluid, oil, mercury, or radioactive material)
- Thermostats, Barometers, Mercury Switches & Relays
- Can Openers, Toaster Ovens, Coffee Makers, Toasters, Smoke Detectors
- Refrigerators, Freezers, Air Conditioners, Dehumidifiers or any unit containing Freon
- Stoves, Washer/Dryers, Garbage Compactors, Dishwashers, Kitchen white goods
- Household Batteries, other than installed in equipment
- Fluorescent Lighting, bulbs, or Ballasts that contain PCB’S
- Light bulbs of any kind (including mercury lamps)
- Desk / Office Furniture or Lighting
- Bio-hazards – for example, medical waste including any needles
Along with the e-Waste Collection, ATR will also be hosting a job fair for several positions.
The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is scheduled from 8-8:30 a.m., the e-Waste Collection is from 9 a.m., until noon, and the job fair is from 11 a.m., until 2 p.m.
For more information on the event, click here .
