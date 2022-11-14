Here’s what to know ahead of Tuesday’s first measurable snowfall in Centre County

Centre County’s first measurable snowfall of the season is in the forecast for Tuesday.

A winter storm will move in from the southwest throughout the day, Michael Colbert, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in State College, said. The precipitation will start mainly as a mixture of rain and snow during the mid- to late afternoon hours and “pretty quickly” turn into mostly just snow, he said.

“So, starting as early as maybe about 2 or 3 p.m., so maybe even before kids get out of school, it could start precipitating, and then heaviest snow I think will be in the evening hours, looks like between about 4 p.m. and about … 7 or 8,” Colbert said.

After that, it will transition into more of wintry mix; there could be some sleet pellets as well as freezing rain beyond 8 p.m. Tuesday. The precipitation will gradually get lighter through the night, he said, and end as a drizzle Wednesday morning.

About 1 to 3 inches of snow in all is predicted.

“That amount is going to be for the grassy surfaces. So roads would have a little bit less, but I do think the roads could become snow covered,” he said, especially overnight and as the temperatures cool in the evening. Untreated roads could be slick.

As people head to work and school Wednesday morning, some untreated roads could have more risk for slippery spots.

“Even if the snow tapers off into a freezing drizzle, there could be some ice. Temperatures will be right around the freezing mark, it won’t be very cold, so it’ll be marginal,” Colbert said. “So any treated roadways should be just fine, it’ll be anything untreated that has more of a risk of slippery spots.”

As the storm moves away on Wednesday, there could be some lake effect snow showers, mainly to the north and west of Centre County. There won’t be many impacts of that locally on Wednesday, but there could be on Thursday.

“Thursday, pretty much anytime during the day, there could be a heavier snow shower coming in off of the (Great) Lakes, even in Centre County, maybe a slight chance of snow squalls. So we’re going to keep a close eye on it,” he said.

The National Weather Service at State College tweeted Monday that the first snow or ice event of the season “often results in amplified impacts.” Colbert said this is because throughout the winter season, drivers get more experienced with winter weather and there tends to be lesser impacts for the same amount of snow.

“A trace of snow now could potentially be a little bit more impactful than a trace of snow in the middle of the latter part of the winter season. Some people put snow tires on only during the season and maybe they don’t have them on yet, or studs on their tires, that kind of stuff. It’s still pretty early in the season for everybody to have those adjustments made,” he said.

As part of a state Department of Transportation pilot project, variable speed limit signs, which quickly reduce speed limits when visibility or roadway conditions call for lower speeds, will be used at 63 locations along Interstates 80 and 81 this winter. This will include 21 locations along I-80 in Clearfield (mile marker 100-133) and Clinton (mile marker 182-193) counties, according to a PennDOT release.

“While the VSLs are in place through April, permanent speed limit signs will be covered and the normal posted speed limit will be displayed on the VSL unless visibility or winter weather conditions call for slower speeds. When speed limits are reduced, a yellow light at the top and bottom of the VSL will be flashing to ensure motorists are aware of the change,” the release stated.

The program was active in 12 locations along I-80 in Clearfield County earlier this year, and preliminary results show it slowed traffic when needed and reduced or eliminated crashes, the release stated. Locations were chosen based on crash and weather data.

In the release, PennDOT said if motorists encounter snow or ice-covered roads, they should slow down, increase their following distance and avoid distractions.

“Motorists should prepare for potential wintry weather by ensuring they have supplies in their cars before heading out: food, water, blankets, extra gloves and hats, cell phone charger, hand or foot warmers, windshield brush and scraper, and any specialized items like medications or baby and pet supplies,” it stated.