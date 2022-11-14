ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Here’s what to know ahead of Tuesday’s first measurable snowfall in Centre County

By Halie Kines
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6NSJ_0jAS8KUl00

Centre County’s first measurable snowfall of the season is in the forecast for Tuesday.

A winter storm will move in from the southwest throughout the day, Michael Colbert, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in State College, said. The precipitation will start mainly as a mixture of rain and snow during the mid- to late afternoon hours and “pretty quickly” turn into mostly just snow, he said.

“So, starting as early as maybe about 2 or 3 p.m., so maybe even before kids get out of school, it could start precipitating, and then heaviest snow I think will be in the evening hours, looks like between about 4 p.m. and about … 7 or 8,” Colbert said.

After that, it will transition into more of wintry mix; there could be some sleet pellets as well as freezing rain beyond 8 p.m. Tuesday. The precipitation will gradually get lighter through the night, he said, and end as a drizzle Wednesday morning.

About 1 to 3 inches of snow in all is predicted.

“That amount is going to be for the grassy surfaces. So roads would have a little bit less, but I do think the roads could become snow covered,” he said, especially overnight and as the temperatures cool in the evening. Untreated roads could be slick.

As people head to work and school Wednesday morning, some untreated roads could have more risk for slippery spots.

“Even if the snow tapers off into a freezing drizzle, there could be some ice. Temperatures will be right around the freezing mark, it won’t be very cold, so it’ll be marginal,” Colbert said. “So any treated roadways should be just fine, it’ll be anything untreated that has more of a risk of slippery spots.”

As the storm moves away on Wednesday, there could be some lake effect snow showers, mainly to the north and west of Centre County. There won’t be many impacts of that locally on Wednesday, but there could be on Thursday.

“Thursday, pretty much anytime during the day, there could be a heavier snow shower coming in off of the (Great) Lakes, even in Centre County, maybe a slight chance of snow squalls. So we’re going to keep a close eye on it,” he said.

The National Weather Service at State College tweeted Monday that the first snow or ice event of the season “often results in amplified impacts.” Colbert said this is because throughout the winter season, drivers get more experienced with winter weather and there tends to be lesser impacts for the same amount of snow.

“A trace of snow now could potentially be a little bit more impactful than a trace of snow in the middle of the latter part of the winter season. Some people put snow tires on only during the season and maybe they don’t have them on yet, or studs on their tires, that kind of stuff. It’s still pretty early in the season for everybody to have those adjustments made,” he said.

As part of a state Department of Transportation pilot project, variable speed limit signs, which quickly reduce speed limits when visibility or roadway conditions call for lower speeds, will be used at 63 locations along Interstates 80 and 81 this winter. This will include 21 locations along I-80 in Clearfield (mile marker 100-133) and Clinton (mile marker 182-193) counties, according to a PennDOT release.

“While the VSLs are in place through April, permanent speed limit signs will be covered and the normal posted speed limit will be displayed on the VSL unless visibility or winter weather conditions call for slower speeds. When speed limits are reduced, a yellow light at the top and bottom of the VSL will be flashing to ensure motorists are aware of the change,” the release stated.

The program was active in 12 locations along I-80 in Clearfield County earlier this year, and preliminary results show it slowed traffic when needed and reduced or eliminated crashes, the release stated. Locations were chosen based on crash and weather data.

In the release, PennDOT said if motorists encounter snow or ice-covered roads, they should slow down, increase their following distance and avoid distractions.

“Motorists should prepare for potential wintry weather by ensuring they have supplies in their cars before heading out: food, water, blankets, extra gloves and hats, cell phone charger, hand or foot warmers, windshield brush and scraper, and any specialized items like medications or baby and pet supplies,” it stated.

Comments / 8

Related
wtaj.com

Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight

We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

First of the season: winter weather advisory issued

STATE COLLEGE, PA – It may seem too soon for this, but the National Weather Service in State College on Monday issued the first winter weather advisory of the season for Clinton County:. From Tue 2 pm until Wed 11 am EST. Issued By. State College – PA, US,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties

Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGRZ TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean & Potter counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in State College, Pennsylvania issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Pennsylvania ahead of a weather system that will bring rain and snow to the region midweek. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 2 p.m. and is in effect until 11 a.m....
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for November 15, 2022

This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

School Bus Safety

Recently we’ve seen several school bus crashes across our region. But what are children taught to do in such situations?. Both the State College Area School District transportation director and PennDOT’s safety press officer tell me school buses are one of the safest vehicles on the road. Nonetheless, they say it’s still imperative to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
fox8tv.com

Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update

A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That’s according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
Digital Collegian

Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department

On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Missing teen alert for Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Police need help searching for a missing teen in Clinton County. A 17-year-old living with autism was reported missing in Lock Haven near the YMCA. The child was last seen wearing only sweatpants and was barefoot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lock...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Centre County Election Board Meeting

It’s been one week since Election Day and many Pennsylvania counties are still working to verify vote totals. But why does it take so long?. On Tuesday afternoon, Centre County’s election board met again to review last week’s election. “We haven’t done the two-percent audit yet.”
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
5K+
Followers
230
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy