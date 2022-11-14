Read full article on original website
Related
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Few bursts of heavy snow overnight into Wednesday morning possible
We could see a few bursts of heavy snow overnight and into tomorrow morning. The heavy bursts of snow will be confined to locations at least a few miles from the lake.
Rain and snow for Pacific Northwest as Lisa continues to strengthen
Wild day for weather as record warm temperatures remain in the Upper Midwest, rain and snow slam the West, and Lisa continues to strengthen. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Strong winds, freezing rain all impacting Lake Superior in November
Lake Superior drew onlookers and the National Weather Service who are all watching the rough colder weather already coming to the region.
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates
Chef Nicole shares the recipe. Chef Nicole shares the recipe. Taste of the Ozarks: No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffles. Chef Nicole shares the recipe. Taste of the Ozarks: Sweet Potato and Turnip Gratin. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT. Chef Nicole shares the recipe. Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin...
Feet of snow for portions of the Great Lakes
Bands of heavy snow continue to impact area's downwind of the Great Lakes. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
Cold blast to hit much of U.S.
An arctic blast of cold air is sending temps well below normal across much of the U.S. as several feet of snow is possible along the Great Lakes. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Comments / 0