Three men convicted of drug distribution charges in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were recently sentenced in Craven County Superior Court after being convicted of drug charges. Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 42, of Pollocksville; Bobby Joe Fields, 47, of New Bern; and Keandre Lemurl Gardner, 24, of New Bern, each received prison sentences. Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to […]
25 years of reporting in ENC: The search for answers and justice in 1997 Havelock double murder
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Friday, November 18th marks 25 years since two store employees were brutally killed in Havelock and the investigation into what happened continues to this day. The attack at Woodson Music/Friendly Pawn is a crime, unlike any, investigators say they have ever seen. There have been suspects...
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
Winterville police looking for breaking and entering suspects
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for help identifying suspects in a breaking and entering that happened last Friday. The Winterville Police Department says it happened at 10:32 p.m. at 226 Forlines Road. Officers are not sure if anything was stolen. Anyone with information about this case is asked...
Havelock meth, heroin & fentanyl dealer gets 15 years
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for distributing five grams or more of meth and a quantity of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says after his release, 43-year-old Kenneth Whitehead will face 5 years of supervised release. WITN reported...
Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said threw hammers at them during a high-speed chase on Monday. Malcolm Tyson, Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, and resisting a public officer.
Newport teen arrested on drug charges
Newport, Carteret County — On November 1st, Carteret County detectives arrested John Sugg, 19, of Newport following a traffic stop where officers said they found cocaine and marijuana in the car. The arrest is a result of citizen complaints that Sugg was suspected of selling controlled substances from his...
Two Carteret County men facing drug charges in separate cases
Kinston Police Department looking for two people related to larceny
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating and identifying two people involved in a Breaking and Entering and Larceny. Anyone with information on the two people pictured here is asked to call the Kinston Police Department (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County...
New Bern police: Bomb threat at Hatteras Yachts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning. New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated […]
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
One dead after car crashes into farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
NEW BERN, Craven County — A fatal crash involving a car and a John Deere farm tractor happened on the Neuse River Bridge Thursday morning, Nov. 17, 2022. State Highway Patrol Troopers confirmed the one death from the crash and said the car rear-ended the farm tractor. Troopers said...
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A mother in Pender County is upset with her son’s school administration after claiming he was stabbed with a pencil by another student on the school bus. Kim Boulanger says the incident happened last Monday, Nov. 7, when her 7th-grade son, Aiden, was on...
Kinston Police Department announces Q-and-A "C.L.E.A.R Talks"
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department announced that they will host a question and answer style forum called C.L.E.A.R Talks on Wednesday, November 16th from 10 AM through 12 PM. C.L.E.A.R stands for Cops Listening, Engaging, and Responding. According to the KPD, the C.L.E.A.R Talks will not...
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackpot! Oriental resident Bridget White took a swing at the fences and tried her hand on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The ticket she brought was The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After the state and federal tax withholdings, […]
Area Death Notices - Nov. 13, 14 & 15
Sandra Kay DeFelice, 60, of Newport, NC passed away on November 13, 2022, at home. The memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Rose Pittman, 58; service Nov. 17
Rose Stancill Pittman, 58, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville. Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Rose was born on November 19, 1963, in Virginia, to the...
Young Pink Hill boy starts Thanksgiving food drive to give to those in need
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) -Thanksgiving symbolizes togetherness, showing gratitude for what you have, and enjoying a hardy meal. However, some people don’t experience those things, which is why 12-year-old Josh Stroud of Pink Hill is working to change that by starting his own free food drive. It started off...
