Carteret County, NC

WNCT

Three men convicted of drug distribution charges in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were recently sentenced in Craven County Superior Court after being convicted of drug charges. Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 42, of Pollocksville; Bobby Joe Fields, 47, of New Bern; and Keandre Lemurl Gardner, 24, of New Bern, each received prison sentences. Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
RICHLANDS, NC
WITN

Winterville police looking for breaking and entering suspects

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for help identifying suspects in a breaking and entering that happened last Friday. The Winterville Police Department says it happened at 10:32 p.m. at 226 Forlines Road. Officers are not sure if anything was stolen. Anyone with information about this case is asked...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Havelock meth, heroin & fentanyl dealer gets 15 years

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for distributing five grams or more of meth and a quantity of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says after his release, 43-year-old Kenneth Whitehead will face 5 years of supervised release. WITN reported...
HAVELOCK, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said threw hammers at them during a high-speed chase on Monday. Malcolm Tyson, Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, and resisting a public officer.
GRIFTON, NC
wcti12.com

Newport teen arrested on drug charges

Newport, Carteret County — On November 1st, Carteret County detectives arrested John Sugg, 19, of Newport following a traffic stop where officers said they found cocaine and marijuana in the car. The arrest is a result of citizen complaints that Sugg was suspected of selling controlled substances from his...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Two Carteret County men facing drug charges in separate cases

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Newport men are facing drug charges in separate arrests that happened recently. John Sugg, 19, of Newport, was arrested by members of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1 after a traffic stop where cocaine, marijuana and $1,550 were found in the vehicle. Investigators said the arrest stemmed from […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Police Department looking for two people related to larceny

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating and identifying two people involved in a Breaking and Entering and Larceny. Anyone with information on the two people pictured here is asked to call the Kinston Police Department (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern police: Bomb threat at Hatteras Yachts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning. New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Police Department announces Q-and-A "C.L.E.A.R Talks"

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department announced that they will host a question and answer style forum called C.L.E.A.R Talks on Wednesday, November 16th from 10 AM through 12 PM. C.L.E.A.R stands for Cops Listening, Engaging, and Responding. According to the KPD, the C.L.E.A.R Talks will not...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackpot! Oriental resident Bridget White took a swing at the fences and tried her hand on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The ticket she brought was The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After the state and federal tax withholdings, […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 13, 14 & 15

Sandra Kay DeFelice, 60, of Newport, NC passed away on November 13, 2022, at home. The memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Rose Pittman, 58; service Nov. 17

Rose Stancill Pittman, 58, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville. Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Rose was born on November 19, 1963, in Virginia, to the...
NEWPORT, NC

