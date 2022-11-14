Read full article on original website
Residents voice concerns as pickleball project moves on
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Proposed pickleball courts within Evansville’s Wesselman Park move another step closer to reality, but not before concerned citizens voiced their frustrations to park officials. Residents who spoke during Wednesday’s parks board meeting say this isn’t about pickleball, but rather what they claim is a lack of communication and transparency, in addition […]
Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been home to countless companies, including two furniture companies: Hercules Buggy Company and Shane Manufacturing. A vital piece of history in Evansville is in line to be saved by a friendly neighbor. “I mean and some people would look at the other way, [if]...
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Why is This Evansville Police Officer Choosing to be Homeless for 48 Hours?
Thirteen community leaders and volunteers will literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. This is the second year of the homeless experiment. Each person will be given a backstory and challenges much like people living on the streets of Evansville face every day.
Evansville Businesses Invite the Community to a Non-Need Based Free Thanksgiving
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville mom who lost her son to a social media challenge, went to Washington D.C. to try and spark national change. An Indiana high school student is recovering after being shot during a drill. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave. Upstate New York is...
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
EVV announces new accessibility programs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City leaders gathered at the Evansville Regional Airport this morning to announce new accessibility programs. Their goal is to make EVV welcoming for everyone, including those with hidden disabilities. Walking into the Evansville Regional Airport, you’ll now see green bracelets, pins and lanyards and pins with...
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance
New affordable senior housing coming to Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pivotal Housing Partners and TRI-CAP announced on Monday that full funding has been secured for a new affordable housing development. Boonville Senior, is a new senior housing development being planned in Boonville. According to a press release, CenterPoint Energy and the City of Boonville are providing...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Evansville labor union announces new management
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with IBEW Local 16 in Evansville announced Ryan McRoberts has now become their new Business Manager. They tell us McRoberts has been a member of their team for the past two decades, and most recently served as IBEW’s Business agent. The previous Business Manager, Brandon Wongngamnit, has been promoted to […]
City of Henderson awards $10.5 million base bid for new sports complex
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners have awarded a base bid of $10.5 million for the construction of the Henderson Sports Complex. According to a press release, that happened at the commission’s called meeting on Tuesday. Officials say the bid was awarded to Arc...
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
EFD: Mobile home fire on Nevada Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mobile home caught fire on Nevada Avenue in Evansville Tuesday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 7:20 p.m. about a residential fire on the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue. Evansville Fire Department officials say the fire damage was mostly to the back of...
Burn ban lifted in Vanderburgh County
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The burn ban for Vanderburgh County has been lifted, according to fire officials. The Evansville Fire Department made the announce on their Facebook page Thursday morning. They say due to the recent rainfall in the area, the fire chiefs of Vanderburgh co. suggested the ban be...
Daviess Co. among 10 other Kentucky counties chosen for behavioral pilot program
Jasper Construction Updated at Coffee with Mayor
Jasper- Throughout Jasper there is various construction projects taking place. The biggest project is Jasper’s Downtown Revitalization and Infrastructure project on the courthouse square. After facing supply chain troubles, the project will not have two quadrants done by Thanksgiving, which was the original hope. After facing other bumps in the road, there does appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Tri-State Food Bank hands out food in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you were heading northbound on Highway 41 in Henderson Thursday morning, you may have been stuck in traffic. That’s because crews at the Tri-State Food Bank were handing out food in the parking lot of Audubon Village. More than 500 meals, according to officials,...
