Read full article on original website
jdog
3d ago
killed a little kid wtf! lock up everyone he knows. APD you better do something before you lose control completely! little kids out there willing to pull the trigger for nothing. Parents failed 100%
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom about to give birth finds out nurses have same name as her twins: "Meant to be"Amy ChristieDenver, CO
300-unit apartment project announced in ParkerInna DParker, CO
Parker plans to launch long-awaited restoration project in JanuaryNatasha LovatoParker, CO
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measuresSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
At Denver’s newest pop-up restaurant, a blindfold is requiredBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
8 juveniles arrested in Lakewood light rail attack
Eight juveniles are facing charges in connection with attacking a stranger on an RTD light rail train. The attack happened last month near the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street Station in Lakewood. The 45-year-old man told police that the teens, ages 15 to 17, attacked him and then pushed him out of the train while continuing to punch and kick him once he was on the ground. The man was treated at the hospital for serious bodily injuries. One person captured the attack on video. Bystanders flagged down a nearby police officer. Seven of the juveniles appeared in court on Thursday on charges of one count of second-degree felony assault. The eighth juvenile was arrested at a later date and is scheduled to appear in court next week. The suspects remain in custody without bond.
Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
Police are searching for a man accused of a robbery in the Baker neighborhood on Monday.
Smash-and-grab criminals target small businesses with ATMs
A group of thieves are targeting small businesses across the Denver metro area, and those with ATMs at their stores are especially popular targets. The victimized businesses includes liquor stores, bars and marijuana shops. Investigators believe the thieves, who wear masks and gloves, may have gotten away with more than $1 million. CBS News Colorado interviewed several of the business owners who have been targeted, and they all said they weren't aware of how extensive the criminal operation appears to be. "At first I thought I was a target for no apparent reason," said Girum Alamayehu, owner...
KDVR.com
District attorney: Deadly police shooting was justified
New body camera footage of police shooting a suspect who was holding a knife to a woman's neck was released as the district attorney found the officers involved to be justified in their actions. Rob Low has the story. District attorney: Deadly police shooting was justified. New body camera footage...
KKTV
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday. The raids happened at a home near Palmer Park and in Security Widefield. Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet,...
Suspect killed in Greeley officer-involved shooting identified
This case is under investigation by the Weld County Critical Incident Response Team.
Sketch released after assault on Cherry Creek Trail
DENVER — Police released a composite sketch this week of a man believed to be responsible for an assault and attempted sexual assault last month along the Cherry Creek Trail. The assault happened around 8:40 p.m on the trail under the Interstate 225 bridge, according to a Crime Stoppers...
Dad pleads guilty in daughter's accidental shooting death
FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was charged in connection with the death of his three-year-old daughter pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summonses to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts of unlawful...
Juveniles who pushed man off light rail charged with assault
Seven juveniles involved in an attack on the RTD light rail in Lakewood will be charged with second-degree assault, the District Attorney's office in the 1st Judicial District said Thursday. DA Alexis King announced that charges were filed against the juveniles, who seriously injured a 45-year-old man. On Oct. 14, Zachary Chopko was allegedly pushed out of an RTD light rail train in a random attack by a group of...
Denver judge upholds search warrants used in Green Valley Ranch arson investigation
A Denver District Court judge has upheld a group of search warrants used by police that led them to three teenagers now facing charges connected to the deaths of five family members in a 2020 house fire. The victims of the intentionally set fire in Green Valley Ranch were Djibril...
Possible kidnapping reported in Denver
DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
Beloved Lakewood K-9 unit dog Loki dies
The Lakewood community bid farewell to the late K-9 unit dog Loki of Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Lakewood PD Facebook post, Loki died after an unexpected medical emergency in the evening. "Loki was not only an incredible police dog, but a loyal friend to all of us," Lakewood PD shared in its post. "Our hearts are with K9 Loki's partner Agent Wright tonight. You were a good boy Loki. We know you'll get all the treats in doggy heaven."
Possible kidnapping in Sloan Lake neighborhood
The Denver Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping in the Sloan Lake neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Family remembers grandmother ambushed on front porch
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Darlene Grass called a small house on a corner of South Elati Street in Englewood home for more than 30 years. As a single mother, she raised her daughter Lindsie in that house. She taught her to drive on the street in front and welcomed family and friends into the living room.
Occupied Denver fire station hit by bullets
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a fire station was hit with bullets on Sunday.
Aurora FOP reacts to new interim chief hire
FOX31 heard from the police union in Aurora about Tuesday’s announcement to hire Art Acevedo as the newest interim police chief.
Fired Miami police chief Art Acevedo takes Colorado job
DENVER (AP) — Fired Miami police chief Art Acevedo will be the latest interim police leader in a Colorado city where officers and paramedics are being prosecuted in the death of a Black man in 2019. Aurora, a sprawling, diverse city east of Denver, announced Tuesday that Acevedo had...
Woman killed after being hit by car in crosswalk
A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking across a crosswalk in Aurora. This is the 44th traffic-related death in Aurora this year.
Man killed in hit-and-run left with debris on road
Police in Commerce City responded to a report of debris in the roadway, when they arrived they found a man who had been struck and killed by a vehicle.
oilcity.news
Casper police arrest Denver Amber Alert suspect accused of abducting infant, assaulting mother
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Casper police arrested Anwar Rhodes, the subject of an Amber Alert issued last week by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The alert said that Rhodes abducted his non-custodial son, 11-month-old Riott Garner, after assaulting Garner’s mother in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Rhodes...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 5