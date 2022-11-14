Read full article on original website
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I know the game is played very differently today, but assuming full health for both teams, does this version of the Celtics beat the 2008 version? Seems like KG would be best player followed by Tatum, then Pierce, then Jaylen, then Ray and then it gets very interesting from there — Matt D.
The Celtics were shorthanded and their best player had an off-night, but none of that mattered. The C’s sprinted ahead, weathered a Hawks run then finished off the blowout 126-101 win Wednesday in Atlanta. While the Celtics threw the first punch as they built a 16-point first half lead,...
Kyrie Irving will likely see the court for the first time since Nov. 1 when the Nets host the Grizzlies in Brooklyn. Irving is “expected to play” after his suspension will be lifted after eight games, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Irving has been suspended by...
The Celtics scooped up undrafted Sam Hauser just moments after the 2021 NBA Draft with a two-way contract. Just 18 months later, it’s hard to imagine even his biggest fans could have pictured him progressing into this type of a role on a title contender. Hauser shined again on...
While the Celtics weathered some early off-court drama because of Ime Udoka’s season-long suspension, things are smooth now in Boston. The C’s just keep on beating teams as they’re on a seven-game winning streak. Interim C’s coach Joe Mazzulla currently leads the NBA’s best offense as things click efficiently.
Paramount Pictures released the trailer for “80 For Brady” on Thursday, a movie based on a true story of four older best friends traveling to Houston to watch Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ historic Super Bowl LI Championship over the Atlanta Falcons. Lily Tomlin, Jane...
It looks like fans of Snoop Dogg will get a biopic about his life and career. The film will be the inaugural project by Death Row Pictures, a new subsidiary of Snoop’s Death Row Records label. The film has yet to be named. Allen Hughes of “The Book of Eli” fame will direct the movie, with a screenplay by “Black Panther” co-writer Joe Robert Cole.
The new WE tv series “Hip Hop Homicides” continues on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on the network. Those without cable can catch the new series as it airs for free through either Philo, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream. In a description FuboTV said the...
The Celtics are looking for a ninth straight win, but they’re also hoping their two point guards are back and healthy on the court. It seems there’s at least some positive news on the injury front as Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) was listed as probable while Marcus Smart (ankle) is questionable. Both players missed Boston’s win over the Hawks on Wednesday.
Eight celebrity teams compete in the new two-hour sports comedy special, “Pickled” hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS. The sports charity event will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17 on CBS at 9 p.m. ET and will feature 16 celebrities from various fields of entertainment. Viewers looking to stream the special can do so using fuboTV, Paramount+ and DirecTV Stream. All three streaming services offer free trials. Paramount Plus plans start at just $4.99 a month.
