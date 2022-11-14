ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Rob Williams return impact, guard logjam, Grant Williams vs. Big Baby

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I know the game is played very differently today, but assuming full health for both teams, does this version of the Celtics beat the 2008 version? Seems like KG would be best player followed by Tatum, then Pierce, then Jaylen, then Ray and then it gets very interesting from there — Matt D.
BOSTON, MA
Live Wire: Snoop Dogg to get biopic

It looks like fans of Snoop Dogg will get a biopic about his life and career. The film will be the inaugural project by Death Row Pictures, a new subsidiary of Snoop’s Death Row Records label. The film has yet to be named. Allen Hughes of “The Book of Eli” fame will direct the movie, with a screenplay by “Black Panther” co-writer Joe Robert Cole.
GREEN BAY, WI
How to watch ‘Pickled’ Celebrity Pickleball tournament hosted by Stephen Colbert

Eight celebrity teams compete in the new two-hour sports comedy special, “Pickled” hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS. The sports charity event will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17 on CBS at 9 p.m. ET and will feature 16 celebrities from various fields of entertainment. Viewers looking to stream the special can do so using fuboTV, Paramount+ and DirecTV Stream. All three streaming services offer free trials. Paramount Plus plans start at just $4.99 a month.
