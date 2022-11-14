We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I know the game is played very differently today, but assuming full health for both teams, does this version of the Celtics beat the 2008 version? Seems like KG would be best player followed by Tatum, then Pierce, then Jaylen, then Ray and then it gets very interesting from there — Matt D.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO