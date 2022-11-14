ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

KTEM NewsRadio

Culture and Chill at the 2022 Endeavors & Soul Arts Music Fest In Killeen, Texas

ARE YOU READY TO ENJOY GREAT MUSIC AND GREAT COMPANY?. I always say that there are so many talented R&B and hip-hop artists in Killeen, Texas that need to be heard. I feel like a lot of times my home town gets a bad rep, but being from here now am I extremely proud I’ve witnessed some of the most talented people come straight out of my city. Let’s not forget about the hometown hero Rose Short and also the extremely talented Jershika Maples. These ladies went to Hollywood and truly represented Killeen the right way in my opinion.
KILLEEN, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temple, TX

Temple is a thriving city in Bell County, Texas. It's also known as the "Wildflower Capital of Texas" and was formerly a railroad town. Temple combines indoor and outdoor attractions focusing on the area's history, culture, and natural scenery. The city also boasts several family-friendly attractions and activities. Kids often...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Feast of Sharing returning to Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove – along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken – are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Feast of Sharing. The event will be held...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Spread Joy With Toys For Killeen, Texas Kids

Hey Killen, Texas, 'tis the season to open up those wallets and your hearts. Times are tough for a lot of families period, and I just want to share one way you can help those in your community out this holiday season. 'Tis The Season Of Giving. The City of...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Donate food items to these places this holiday season

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
WACO, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas

This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
TROY, TX
KCEN

Waco youth referee dies, remembered by community

WACO, Texas — Whether on the diamond, the hardwood or the gridiron, Darnell Lee Pollard Jr. could be found officiating a youth sports game in Texas. In Waco, the youth referee made his biggest impact. "Darnell was pretty much my mentor, my trainer coming in about 10 years ago,"...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Christmas Toy Drives in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The holiday season is upon us, and many are already thinking of Christmas shopping and their gift list. But, giving Christmas presents isn’t always easy, especially in a season of high prices due to inflation. There are many different organizations and programs asking...
WACO, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
baylor.edu

Who were the Native Americans in Waco?

If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Taste of Texas | Killeen's Ohgane Korean Kitchen adds fried chicken to the menu

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is known to have many great Asian restaurants, including Ohgane Korean Kitchen. Ohgane is a little spot hidden off West Stan Schlueter Loop that offers authentic Korean food. Currently sitting with a 4.3-star rating on Google, it offers an extensive menu, so you're never going to run out of options and different foods to try.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

