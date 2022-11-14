Read full article on original website
Mak Mamas Coney Cafe Is Giving Back To Killeen, Texas With a Family Fun Event
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
Culture and Chill at the 2022 Endeavors & Soul Arts Music Fest In Killeen, Texas
ARE YOU READY TO ENJOY GREAT MUSIC AND GREAT COMPANY?. I always say that there are so many talented R&B and hip-hop artists in Killeen, Texas that need to be heard. I feel like a lot of times my home town gets a bad rep, but being from here now am I extremely proud I’ve witnessed some of the most talented people come straight out of my city. Let’s not forget about the hometown hero Rose Short and also the extremely talented Jershika Maples. These ladies went to Hollywood and truly represented Killeen the right way in my opinion.
Bah Humbug: Grinches Deface Christmas Tree in Lacy Lakeview, Texas
For some, the celebration of the Christmas season has already begun. While waiting for Thanksgiving to pass is rule for some, others can't to spend the cheer of the season. But one thing is true, Christmas is indeed quickly approaching. Let's be honest though, sometimes hearing one of our favorite...
Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So
As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temple, TX
Temple is a thriving city in Bell County, Texas. It's also known as the "Wildflower Capital of Texas" and was formerly a railroad town. Temple combines indoor and outdoor attractions focusing on the area's history, culture, and natural scenery. The city also boasts several family-friendly attractions and activities. Kids often...
fox44news.com
Feast of Sharing returning to Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove – along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken – are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Feast of Sharing. The event will be held...
Spread Joy With Toys For Killeen, Texas Kids
Hey Killen, Texas, 'tis the season to open up those wallets and your hearts. Times are tough for a lot of families period, and I just want to share one way you can help those in your community out this holiday season. 'Tis The Season Of Giving. The City of...
Donate food items to these places this holiday season
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
tinyhousetalk.com
The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas
This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
Waco youth referee dies, remembered by community
WACO, Texas — Whether on the diamond, the hardwood or the gridiron, Darnell Lee Pollard Jr. could be found officiating a youth sports game in Texas. In Waco, the youth referee made his biggest impact. "Darnell was pretty much my mentor, my trainer coming in about 10 years ago,"...
WacoTrib.com
Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco
Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
fox44news.com
Christmas Toy Drives in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The holiday season is upon us, and many are already thinking of Christmas shopping and their gift list. But, giving Christmas presents isn’t always easy, especially in a season of high prices due to inflation. There are many different organizations and programs asking...
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
baylor.edu
Who were the Native Americans in Waco?
If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
Taste of Texas | Killeen's Ohgane Korean Kitchen adds fried chicken to the menu
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is known to have many great Asian restaurants, including Ohgane Korean Kitchen. Ohgane is a little spot hidden off West Stan Schlueter Loop that offers authentic Korean food. Currently sitting with a 4.3-star rating on Google, it offers an extensive menu, so you're never going to run out of options and different foods to try.
Light Up Killeen-Temple in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
