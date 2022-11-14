ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloquet, MN

redlakenationnews.com

Stephanie G. Hammitt

Stephanie Gail Hammitt, age 60, of Cloquet, Minnesota died peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Cloquet. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. A lunch reception will be at the Fond du Lac Head Start Gymnasium. A scholarship fund will be organized by the family in honor of Stephanie. Donations are encouraged in lieu of flowers.
CLOQUET, MN
MIX 108

Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth

Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Re-Opens With New Ownership

CLOQUET, Minn. — New owners took a chance and rolled the dice on a familiar pizza place in Cloquet. Since 1983, Casino Pizza & Subs Shop has been a well-known restaurant in the Cloquet community. The pizza place has had a few owners in the past. The shop temporary...
CLOQUET, MN
Y-105FM

Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake

McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluthian Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars

This is sad news for Duluthians: actor and Duluth native Daniel Durant was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on Monday night (November 14th). He made it pretty far but we would have loved for him to win!. In case you didn't know, the actor joined the cast of Dancing...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Current State of the Duluth Housing Market

Is the market as competitive as it was a year ago? The Lift’s realtor Kevin Kalligher unpacked the current state of the Duluth housing market. “Locally we’re still seeing some multiple offer situations and any price point is under $300,000. It’s still pretty competitive but the market is starting to soften a little bit,” Kevin tells us.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth

There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Longtime Superior City Councilor Resigns Following Investigation

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Longtime Superior City Councilor Warren Bender has resigned from his 3rd District council seat, citing medical issues. Bender sent his resignation letter to Mayor Jim Paine’s office late Monday. The resignation became effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and it comes after a police investigation involving...
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns

SUPERIOR, WI -- Superior City Councilor Warren Bender has resigned from his position amid allegations of inappropriate messaging on social media. Superior city spokespeople shared the news in an email Tuesday, saying Bender, who represented the city’s 3rd District, submitted a resignation letter to the mayor Monday night. His...
northernnewsnow.com

Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday

DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near...
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

Body of Missing Man Found in Aitkin County Lake

(KNSI) — The body of a missing Carlton County man has been recovered from a lake in Aitkin County. Authorities say they believe a body found in Rat Lake is that of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. He was reported missing on Halloween after his family said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since October 25th.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland

DULUTH, MN -- Authorities are warning drivers of slippery conditions across the Northland Monday morning. Around 9:25 a.m., a pickup truck slid off the road on I-35 near the Central Avenue entrance ramp in Duluth. Traffic in that area could be delayed. Another crash was reported on I-35 near between...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Arrest Made After Shots Were Fired

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were in the area of the 100 block of West 1st Street around 2 a-m Sunday when they heard shots being fired and saw people running from the area. The people pointed out a vehicle to officers who then conducted a traffic stop...
DULUTH, MN

