CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold weather pattern on its way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very cold weather pattern will be with us tonight and last through the weekend.Lows tonight will be in the low 20s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chill. A few flurries will be possible overnight and through the day on Friday.Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens all day.Friday night wind chills will be in the single digits areawide, with actual lows in the teens. Saturday will feature a chance for light...
NBC Chicago

Chicago Weather Radar: Track The Snow Spreading Across Chicago, Suburbs

A winter weather went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning across the Chicago area, with 2-5 inches of snow expected to fall in some locations. The storm will primarily impact the northern and western suburbs, but 1-to-3 inches of snow could fall in the southern suburbs as well, snarling the morning and evening commutes and causing travel headaches throughout the day.
NBC Chicago

With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected

Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory continues in Lake County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Lake County.The National Weather Service cancelled its advisory Monday afternoon for much of the Chicago region including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, and Will counties.So far today, the highest snow amounts have been 3.5 inches.For the rest of the afternoon, we expect rain to mix with snow showers as temperatures hover above freezing.Once the sun sets, colder air and instability will create lake effect snow, especially for areas north of the Chicago metro to the Wisconsin line. LaPorte County, Indiana and southwest lower Michigan could see a foot of snow through tomorrow morning due to strong lake enhancement. Lingering snow shower chances tomorrow with a few on Thursday. Then cold air locks in place for the weekend.TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS. LOW 32.WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. MAY MIX WITH RAIN EARLY AFTERNOON. HIGH 36.THURSDAY: CLOUDY & COLD. FEW SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 30.
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
WGN News

Here’s when we expect to see snow start to fall

CHICAGO – The calendar may say fall, but Chicago is in for its first taste of winter Tuesday. The season’s first snowstorm is moving in, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6a on Tuesday and ending 6a Wednesday morning. Tom Skilling and the WGN weather team predict […]
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
CBS News

Winter coat giveaway pop-up starts Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the arrival of cold weather, a Chicago nonprofit is hosting a pop-up winter coat drive taking place Monday afternoon. The Mr. Dad's Father's Club is hosting two winter coat giveaways this month, including Monday's event in the Roseland community at 111th and Michigan. The giveaway starts...
NBC Chicago

Metra Sets 3 Dates for 2022 Holiday Trains

Metra's holiday trains will steam through Chicago neighborhoods for a limited time in the winter. The company announced the tradition will return, offering riders a trip with a cast of familiar faces: Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves. Those aboard the train can score goody bags before they hop off at Millennium Station, where there will be holiday music, face painting and other activities.
CBS Chicago

SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.
NBC Chicago

WNDR Museum to Kick Off ‘Winter WNDRland' Later This Month

Starting late this month, an interactive, immersive experience will kick off at Chicago's WNDR Museum in the West Loop, ringing in the holiday season with the Winter WNDRland. Running from Nov. 27 until Jan. 2, 2023, holiday-themed elements, photos with Santa and a light-up, interactive Santa's Sleigh installation will be inside the West Loop museum, offering a different take on the holidays.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

