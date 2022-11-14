Read full article on original website
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold weather pattern on its way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very cold weather pattern will be with us tonight and last through the weekend.Lows tonight will be in the low 20s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chill. A few flurries will be possible overnight and through the day on Friday.Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens all day.Friday night wind chills will be in the single digits areawide, with actual lows in the teens. Saturday will feature a chance for light...
Chicago Weather Radar: Track The Snow Spreading Across Chicago, Suburbs
A winter weather went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning across the Chicago area, with 2-5 inches of snow expected to fall in some locations. The storm will primarily impact the northern and western suburbs, but 1-to-3 inches of snow could fall in the southern suburbs as well, snarling the morning and evening commutes and causing travel headaches throughout the day.
Snow Accumulation Totals Across Chicago, Suburbs For Tuesday
Chicago's first measurable snowfall of the season is here -- about three days earlier than average. And while much of those big, chunky flakes will melt as they hit the ground, some accumulation is expected. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread snow in the area began around 3:30 a.m....
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory continues in Lake County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Lake County.The National Weather Service cancelled its advisory Monday afternoon for much of the Chicago region including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, and Will counties.So far today, the highest snow amounts have been 3.5 inches.For the rest of the afternoon, we expect rain to mix with snow showers as temperatures hover above freezing.Once the sun sets, colder air and instability will create lake effect snow, especially for areas north of the Chicago metro to the Wisconsin line. LaPorte County, Indiana and southwest lower Michigan could see a foot of snow through tomorrow morning due to strong lake enhancement. Lingering snow shower chances tomorrow with a few on Thursday. Then cold air locks in place for the weekend.TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS. LOW 32.WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. MAY MIX WITH RAIN EARLY AFTERNOON. HIGH 36.THURSDAY: CLOUDY & COLD. FEW SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 30.
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
Here’s when we expect to see snow start to fall
CHICAGO – The calendar may say fall, but Chicago is in for its first taste of winter Tuesday. The season’s first snowstorm is moving in, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6a on Tuesday and ending 6a Wednesday morning. Tom Skilling and the WGN weather team predict […]
After Quiet Sunday, A Snowy and Frigid Blast of Weather is Heading Chicago's Way
Sunday should be a relatively quiet day on the weather front for the Chicago area, but some big changes are on the way, including snow and frigid temperatures looming in the forecast. Before all that arrives, Sunday will dawn with partly sunny skies across the area, and that will remain...
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
4 Things to Know About Christkindlmarket, Chicago's Favorite Christmas Market
There's 39 days until Christmas, 32 days until Hanukkah, 8 days until Thanksgiving and three days until a favorite Chicago Christmas market reopens: Chicago's 2022 Christkindlmarket. Christkindlmarket, a marquee winter-time Chicago tradition, will soon swing into the area for its annual comeback. The famed-German-style market offers visitors the opportunity to...
Winter coat giveaway pop-up starts Monday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the arrival of cold weather, a Chicago nonprofit is hosting a pop-up winter coat drive taking place Monday afternoon. The Mr. Dad's Father's Club is hosting two winter coat giveaways this month, including Monday's event in the Roseland community at 111th and Michigan. The giveaway starts...
Chicago public health commissioner warns of dramatic surge in flu cases
Chicago’s top doctor is concerned about the flu. Dr. Allison Arwady said the flu picture has changed dramatically in the past week. The Southeastern U.S. is really getting hit, she said, and we’re not far behind.
Here's Which Illinois Hospitals Got the Best and Worst Grades in New Safety Report
The Leapfrog Group has released its bi-annual report grading dozens of hospitals in Illinois based on a set of safety criteria, but while the state received a number of "A" grades, it also received one "F," and dropped in the national ranking. The fall report from the nonprofit watchdog analyzed...
Metra Sets 3 Dates for 2022 Holiday Trains
Metra's holiday trains will steam through Chicago neighborhoods for a limited time in the winter. The company announced the tradition will return, offering riders a trip with a cast of familiar faces: Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves. Those aboard the train can score goody bags before they hop off at Millennium Station, where there will be holiday music, face painting and other activities.
SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
WNDR Museum to Kick Off ‘Winter WNDRland' Later This Month
Starting late this month, an interactive, immersive experience will kick off at Chicago's WNDR Museum in the West Loop, ringing in the holiday season with the Winter WNDRland. Running from Nov. 27 until Jan. 2, 2023, holiday-themed elements, photos with Santa and a light-up, interactive Santa's Sleigh installation will be inside the West Loop museum, offering a different take on the holidays.
Should Residents Wear Masks, Even When it Isn't Required? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
Amid slow increases in COVID cases in Illinois and around the United States, Chicago’s top doctor says that residents may want to start wearing masks more often in indoor spaces, especially with flu and RSV cases on the rise as well. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department...
Lightfoot Slammed on Social Media For Allowing Security Detail to Park in Bike Lane During Stop For Doughnuts
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop. During...
